Johnny Thunder

I can play a movie from a usb stick on my TV when it is one of them mkv files because it is the only file.

How the fuck do I play it when it has fuckin r00 to r58?



What the fuck am I supposed to do with them other than take the usb stick in thw garden and fuckin set fire to it?



























Is that why they're called firestick's pal



It's the same as a Rar file Johnny. You have to unzip it



It's the same as a Rar file Johnny. You have to unzip it

https://r58.extensionfile.net/

Can yer not buy the film you want on VHS?

Have you ran out of porn on the internet or something?

Use winrar. To extract the r files.

Probably a compressed file. Try opening the file with winrar then copy the opened file back to your stick.



Probably a compressed file. Try opening the file with winrar then copy the opened file back to your stick.

edit: as already posted

There's fuckin loads of them. Do I have to unzip each one?

This is what is in there so what the fuck do I fuckin do with that fuckin lot like?







v.the.final.battle.part1.1984.720p.bluray.x264-latency.nfo 5.84 kB
v.the.final.battle.part1.1984.720p.bluray.x264-latency.r00 95.37 MB
[...continues through r54...]
v.the.final.battle.part1.1984.720p.bluray.x264-latency.rar 95.37 MB
v.the.final.battle.part1.1984.720p.bluray.x264-latency.sfv 3.77 kB

This is what is in there so what the fuck do I fuckin do with that fuckin lot like?

Cheers evilghost.









See, there are some decent cunts on here.

Cheers evilghost.

Try highlighting them all then see if it gives you the option to extract to whatever. To be honest I've only ever done something like this with game files, even then I'm going back a bit.

Skinz

Offline



Posts: 2 476





Posts: 2 476 Re: Torrents. « Reply #18 on: Yesterday at 04:16:37 PM »



https://1337x.to/search/v+the+final+battle/1/



Theres an mp4 copy here if you're still having trouble. Still got a few seeders

https://1337x.to/search/v+the+final+battle/1/

You'll need a vpn to get on the site

Posts: 205 Re: Torrents. « Reply #19 on: Yesterday at 04:18:30 PM » Quote from: Skinz on Yesterday at 04:11:13 PM Try highlighting them all then see if it gives you the option to extract to whatever. To be honest I've only ever done something like this with game files, even then I'm going back a bit.



Yeah its just the same Skinz. It just extracts them into one big file. Well maybe a few other little ones as well depending on the content.

Quote from: Johnny Thunder on Yesterday at 04:21:16 PM
Cheers skinz lad. Will that start that utorrent thing if I click on it?



Yeah. I normally just use the magnet.



Click on the movie first then the magnet top right(or just the torrent things under it, though these never seem to open for me for some reason)



fuck knows what I did then



Yeah. I normally just use the magnet.

Click on the movie first then the magnet top right(or just the torrent things under it, though these never seem to open for me for some reason)

fuck knows what I did then

I cant get out of this fuckin quote

Cheers lad. I'll give it a go later.

I fuckin need drink now.



I fuckin need drink now. Logged Goldby is a fuckin flouncing cunt.

Betamax is better qwalidee than VHS. Just saying.

THUNDER : TORRENTS



THUNDER : TORRENTS

MONKEH : EMOJIS

