September 10, 2020, 07:27:53 PM
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Man with gun in Walsall
Man with gun in Walsall
Ural Quntz
Man with gun in Walsall
Looks foreign...
https://www.msn.com/en-gb/news/uknews/reported-gunman-on-loose-in-walsall-as-public-urged-to-stay-away/ar-BB18TYdQ?ocid=msedgntp
"football is an art form and I just want to sit next to the prettiest girl in the room" - Capio 2018
Steboro
Re: Man with gun in Walsall
The UK should just ban guns.
Size of the forehead on the twat
