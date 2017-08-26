Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: Diana Rigg RIP
Holgateoldskool
« on: Today at 02:39:59 PM »
Emma Peel - The Avengers. Now she was a babe in her time
Clive Road
Easy now


« Reply #1 on: Today at 02:48:41 PM »
When was her time as she was 82??

Bit of a GILF fan mate? 😀

Or maybe a GGILF?
Up yours
Bernie
« Reply #2 on: Today at 02:52:08 PM »
Quote from: Clive Road on Today at 02:48:41 PM
When was her time as she was 82??

Bit of a GILF fan mate? 😀

Or maybe a GGILF?

The 60's you silly cunt.

One of the finest natural beauties this country has produced
Holgateoldskool
« Reply #3 on: Today at 02:55:38 PM »
Keep taking the tablets, Clive Road, obviously needed!
Clive Road
Easy now


« Reply #4 on: Today at 03:08:47 PM »
Fuck off you old, pervert Bernie

Fuck off you old, pissy pants Holgate
Squarewheelbike
« Reply #5 on: Today at 03:19:13 PM »
The only Mrs James Bond, till Kojak shot her!
Johnny Thunder
Shit Stirring Cunt.


« Reply #6 on: Today at 03:22:01 PM »
She was fuckin sex in her day like.


 :like:


RIP.
Holgateoldskool
« Reply #7 on: Today at 03:26:51 PM »
Keep showing yourself up, Clive Road. Youre as pathetic as Rifle and Monty - what an achievement!
TMG501
It's What's In The Groove That Counts


« Reply #8 on: Today at 03:30:56 PM »
R.I.P.

https://www.listal.com/viewimage/15111674
Clive Road
Easy now


« Reply #9 on: Today at 03:38:11 PM »
Here Holgate....

Ive never talked to you on here before. I make a light hearted comment about GILFs and you come out with one of ridiculous put downs about taking tablets, taking medication, embarrassment blah blah blah

So, dont come the cunt with me you stupid, nappy wearing twat.
I dont agree with RR or monty on many things but they have you sussed. You just sound like some old, boring cunt from Open all hours

Now fuck off and read your Radio Times.
El Capitan
« Reply #10 on: Today at 03:44:56 PM »
Well that escalated pretty sharpish 
CLEM FANDANGO
« Reply #11 on: Today at 03:46:54 PM »
She had a tough fight against Hagler.

RIP
Holgateoldskool
« Reply #12 on: Today at 03:47:05 PM »
And you make light hearted comments with regards to a death? Classy. Youre a fucking idiot
TerryCochranesSocks
Pull your socks up Tel.


« Reply #13 on: Today at 03:49:41 PM »


R.I.P. Emma Peel
Clive Road
Easy now


« Reply #14 on: Today at 03:57:39 PM »
Quote from: Holgateoldskool on Today at 03:47:05 PM
And you make light hearted comments with regards to a death? Classy. Youre a fucking idiot

No I didnt you fucking mong. I made a comment on you liking older women. Senile old wanker.
thicko
Seriously thick...


« Reply #15 on: Today at 04:07:48 PM »
Quote from: Holgateoldskool on Today at 02:39:59 PM
Emma Peel - The Avengers. Now she was a babe in her time

... well... er...



...RIP Diana Rigg
Holgateoldskool
« Reply #16 on: Today at 04:10:54 PM »
As said keep on showing yourself up jerk. This was a thread for those who wish to show respect not for years like you
Clive Road
Easy now


« Reply #17 on: Today at 04:14:06 PM »
Quote from: Holgateoldskool on Today at 04:10:54 PM
As said keep on showing yourself up jerk. This was a thread for those who wish to show respect not for years like you

FFS, yes COB death threads are known for their paying respect characteristics. 

Go on sign a book of condolence you dithering idiot.
Holgateoldskool
« Reply #18 on: Today at 04:17:31 PM »
You are a real ball of laughs arnt you? Definitely in the running for twat of the board- a seriously contested award if ever there was one
Clive Road
Easy now


« Reply #19 on: Today at 04:50:53 PM »
Bore off Granville you are like a broken record.

Whats up.....DVLA took your license off you?

Johnny Thunder
Shit Stirring Cunt.


« Reply #20 on: Today at 04:52:10 PM »
Yers are good at this but nowhere near as fuckin good as Bernie and Lids.




 
Bobupanddown
« Reply #21 on: Today at 05:24:34 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on Today at 03:44:56 PM
Well that escalated pretty sharpish 

Bill Buxton
« Reply #22 on: Today at 07:50:37 PM »
Quote from: TerryCochranesSocks on Today at 03:49:41 PM


R.I.P. Emma Peel


Absolutely. She was a real stunner.
sockets
TRUMP 2020


« Reply #23 on: Today at 07:58:32 PM »
Looks like No 2  :like:
CLEM FANDANGO
« Reply #24 on: Today at 07:58:39 PM »
I quite like her daughter too.

 



They acted together in the Detectorists.
BEERSON BACK FROM THE GRAVE
« Reply #25 on: Today at 08:02:34 PM »
Quote from: sockets on Today at 07:58:32 PM
Looks like No 2  :like:

DAME DIANA RIGG DOES NOT LOOK LIKE A GOBLIN


BEER ME CROCKS
CLEM FANDANGO
« Reply #26 on: Today at 08:26:56 PM »
Quote from: sockets on Today at 07:58:32 PM
Looks like No 2  :like:

FOOTAGE JUST IN..... No 2 OPENS A LOVE LETTER FROM CROCKY....



 klins
sockets
TRUMP 2020


« Reply #27 on: Today at 08:28:14 PM »
Not kidding Rigg looks like No 2 ..  :like:
El Capitan
« Reply #28 on: Today at 08:29:20 PM »
Quote from: sockets on Today at 07:58:32 PM
Looks like No 2  :like:

Not as fat as I imagined


CLEM FANDANGO
« Reply #29 on: Today at 08:32:28 PM »
Quote from: sockets on Today at 08:28:14 PM
Not kidding Rigg looks like No 2 ..  :like:

 

Rigg's fanny was dusted regularly.
BEERSON BACK FROM THE GRAVE
« Reply #30 on: Today at 08:33:48 PM »
HAHA CLASS CLEM

REMEMBER THE CASTLE OF GRAYSKULL- HAUNTED AS FUCK AND RIDDLED WITH GHOSTS OF PAST LOVERS

CROCKS IS BEST STICKING TO HIS WANKSOCK

BEER ME BOYZZZ
sockets
TRUMP 2020


« Reply #31 on: Today at 08:34:50 PM »
If I posted No 2 pic on here you would hardly tell the difference to rigg here

BEERSON BACK FROM THE GRAVE
« Reply #32 on: Today at 08:36:06 PM »
EXCEPT RIGGY WOULD BE SHOWERED AND STD FREE

LEAVE WOMAN TALK TO THE REAL MEN SHITCAKE

BEER ME BUD
CLEM FANDANGO
« Reply #33 on: Today at 08:37:32 PM »
I bet No 2's tittays are way bigger though.

 
sockets
TRUMP 2020


« Reply #34 on: Today at 08:40:48 PM »
Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on Today at 08:37:32 PM
I bet No 2's tittays are way bigger though.

 








Yeah cracking set on her specially when she wears the tight tops with short skirt   :like: :like:
CapsDave
« Reply #35 on: Today at 08:48:30 PM »
Quote from: sockets on Today at 08:40:48 PM
Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on Today at 08:37:32 PM
I bet No 2's tittays are way bigger though.

 








Yeah cracking set on her specially when she wears the tight tops with short skirt   :like: :like:







Any pictures like Crocky lad?
sockets
TRUMP 2020


« Reply #36 on: Today at 08:48:59 PM »
Other threads more ur scene
El Capitan
« Reply #37 on: Today at 08:49:18 PM »
Good god, not the haunted wizards sleeve again  rava rava
Logged
CLEM FANDANGO
« Reply #38 on: Today at 08:51:46 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on Today at 08:49:18 PM
Good god, not the haunted wizards sleeve again  rava rava

I don't want to see that again but if she has nice big floppers I may have a peek.

You should find out if she has a cat.  
CapsDave
« Reply #39 on: Today at 08:52:38 PM »
Quote from: sockets on Today at 08:48:59 PM
Other threads more ur scene

Whats that?
CLEM FANDANGO
« Reply #40 on: Today at 08:55:05 PM »
Quote from: CapsDave on Today at 08:52:38 PM
Quote from: sockets on Today at 08:48:59 PM
Other threads more ur scene

Whats that?

Oh fuck.

Here we go.

 :meltdown:
sockets
TRUMP 2020


« Reply #41 on: Today at 08:56:28 PM »
Sure I told him to not engage with me on here .
CapsDave
« Reply #42 on: Today at 08:57:01 PM »
Quote from: sockets on Today at 08:48:59 PM
Other threads more ur scene

Whats that?
