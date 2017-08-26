Welcome,
September 10, 2020, 08:59:20 PM
Diana Rigg RIP
Holgateoldskool
Online
Posts: 1 466
Diana Rigg RIP
«
on:
Today
at 02:39:59 PM »
Emma Peel - The Avengers. Now she was a babe in her time
Clive Road
Offline
Posts: 264
Easy now
Re: Diana Rigg RIP
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 02:48:41 PM »
When was her time as she was 82??
Bit of a GILF fan mate? 😀
Or maybe a GGILF?
Bernie
Offline
Posts: 5 869
Re: Diana Rigg RIP
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 02:52:08 PM »
Quote from: Clive Road on
Today
at 02:48:41 PM
When was her time as she was 82??
Bit of a GILF fan mate? 😀
Or maybe a GGILF?
The 60's you silly cunt.
One of the finest natural beauties this country has produced
Holgateoldskool
Online
Posts: 1 466
Re: Diana Rigg RIP
«
Reply #3 on:
Today
at 02:55:38 PM »
Keep taking the tablets, Clive Road, obviously needed!
Clive Road
Offline
Posts: 264
Easy now
Re: Diana Rigg RIP
«
Reply #4 on:
Today
at 03:08:47 PM »
Fuck off you old, pervert Bernie
Fuck off you old, pissy pants Holgate
«
Last Edit:
Today
at 03:17:29 PM by Clive Road
»
Squarewheelbike
Offline
Posts: 6 932
Re: Diana Rigg RIP
«
Reply #5 on:
Today
at 03:19:13 PM »
The only Mrs James Bond, till Kojak shot her!
«
Last Edit:
Today
at 03:24:05 PM by Squarewheelbike
»
Johnny Thunder
Offline
Posts: 12 820
Re: Diana Rigg RIP
«
Reply #6 on:
Today
at 03:22:01 PM »
She was fuckin sex in her day like.
RIP.
Holgateoldskool
Online
Posts: 1 466
Re: Diana Rigg RIP
«
Reply #7 on:
Today
at 03:26:51 PM »
Keep showing yourself up, Clive Road. Youre as pathetic as Rifle and Monty - what an achievement!
TMG501
Offline
Posts: 195
Re: Diana Rigg RIP
«
Reply #8 on:
Today
at 03:30:56 PM »
R.I.P.
https://www.listal.com/viewimage/15111674
Clive Road
Offline
Posts: 264
Easy now
Re: Diana Rigg RIP
«
Reply #9 on:
Today
at 03:38:11 PM »
Here Holgate....
Ive never talked to you on here before. I make a light hearted comment about GILFs and you come out with one of ridiculous put downs about taking tablets, taking medication, embarrassment blah blah blah
So, dont come the cunt with me you stupid, nappy wearing twat.
I dont agree with RR or monty on many things but they have you sussed. You just sound like some old, boring cunt from Open all hours
Now fuck off and read your Radio Times.
«
Last Edit:
Today
at 03:40:02 PM by Clive Road
»
El Capitan
Online
Posts: 43 180
Re: Diana Rigg RIP
«
Reply #10 on:
Today
at 03:44:56 PM »
Well that escalated pretty sharpish
CLEM FANDANGO
Online
Posts: 15 279
Re: Diana Rigg RIP
«
Reply #11 on:
Today
at 03:46:54 PM »
She had a tough fight against Hagler.
RIP
Holgateoldskool
Online
Posts: 1 466
Re: Diana Rigg RIP
«
Reply #12 on:
Today
at 03:47:05 PM »
And you make light hearted comments with regards to a death? Classy. Youre a fucking idiot
TerryCochranesSocks
Offline
Posts: 7 687
Re: Diana Rigg RIP
«
Reply #13 on:
Today
at 03:49:41 PM »
R.I.P. Emma Peel
Clive Road
Offline
Posts: 264
Easy now
Re: Diana Rigg RIP
«
Reply #14 on:
Today
at 03:57:39 PM »
Quote from: Holgateoldskool on
Today
at 03:47:05 PM
And you make light hearted comments with regards to a death? Classy. Youre a fucking idiot
No I didnt you fucking mong. I made a comment on you liking older women. Senile old wanker.
thicko
Offline
Posts: 109
Re: Diana Rigg RIP
«
Reply #15 on:
Today
at 04:07:48 PM »
Quote from: Holgateoldskool on
Today
at 02:39:59 PM
Emma Peel - The Avengers. Now she was a babe in her time
... well... er...
...RIP Diana Rigg
Holgateoldskool
Online
Posts: 1 466
Re: Diana Rigg RIP
«
Reply #16 on:
Today
at 04:10:54 PM »
As said keep on showing yourself up jerk. This was a thread for those who wish to show respect not for years like you
Clive Road
Offline
Posts: 264
Easy now
Re: Diana Rigg RIP
«
Reply #17 on:
Today
at 04:14:06 PM »
Quote from: Holgateoldskool on
Today
at 04:10:54 PM
As said keep on showing yourself up jerk. This was a thread for those who wish to show respect not for years like you
FFS, yes COB death threads are known for their paying respect characteristics.
Go on sign a book of condolence you dithering idiot.
Holgateoldskool
Online
Posts: 1 466
Re: Diana Rigg RIP
«
Reply #18 on:
Today
at 04:17:31 PM »
You are a real ball of laughs arnt you? Definitely in the running for twat of the board- a seriously contested award if ever there was one
Clive Road
Offline
Posts: 264
Easy now
Re: Diana Rigg RIP
«
Reply #19 on:
Today
at 04:50:53 PM »
Bore off Granville you are like a broken record.
Whats up.....DVLA took your license off you?
Johnny Thunder
Offline
Posts: 12 820
Re: Diana Rigg RIP
«
Reply #20 on:
Today
at 04:52:10 PM »
Yers are good at this but nowhere near as fuckin good as Bernie and Lids.
Bobupanddown
Online
Posts: 4 043
Re: Diana Rigg RIP
«
Reply #21 on:
Today
at 05:24:34 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on
Today
at 03:44:56 PM
Well that escalated pretty sharpish
Bill Buxton
Online
Posts: 4 557
Re: Diana Rigg RIP
«
Reply #22 on:
Today
at 07:50:37 PM »
Quote from: TerryCochranesSocks on
Today
at 03:49:41 PM
R.I.P. Emma Peel
Absolutely. She was a real stunner.
Online
Posts: 1 450
Re: Diana Rigg RIP
«
Reply #23 on:
Today
at 07:58:32 PM »
Looks like No 2
CLEM FANDANGO
Online
Posts: 15 279
Re: Diana Rigg RIP
«
Reply #24 on:
Today
at 07:58:39 PM »
I quite like her daughter too.
They acted together in the Detectorists.
BEERSON BACK FROM THE GRAVE
Offline
Posts: 2 016
Re: Diana Rigg RIP
«
Reply #25 on:
Today
at 08:02:34 PM »
Quote from: sockets on
Today
at 07:58:32 PM
Looks like No 2
DAME DIANA RIGG DOES NOT LOOK LIKE A GOBLIN
BEER ME CROCKS
CLEM FANDANGO
Online
Posts: 15 279
Re: Diana Rigg RIP
«
Reply #26 on:
Today
at 08:26:56 PM »
Quote from: sockets on
Today
at 07:58:32 PM
Looks like No 2
FOOTAGE JUST IN..... No 2 OPENS A LOVE LETTER FROM CROCKY....
sockets
M A G A
Online
Posts: 1 450
TRUMP 2020
Re: Diana Rigg RIP
«
Reply #27 on:
Today
at 08:28:14 PM »
Not kidding Rigg looks like No 2 ..
El Capitan
Online
Posts: 43 180
Re: Diana Rigg RIP
«
Reply #28 on:
Today
at 08:29:20 PM »
Quote from: sockets on
Today
at 07:58:32 PM
Looks like No 2
Not as fat as I imagined
CLEM FANDANGO
Online
Posts: 15 279
Re: Diana Rigg RIP
«
Reply #29 on:
Today
at 08:32:28 PM »
Quote from: sockets on
Today
at 08:28:14 PM
Not kidding Rigg looks like No 2 ..
Rigg's fanny was dusted regularly.
BEERSON BACK FROM THE GRAVE
REVOLUTIONS ARE ALWAY'S VERBOSE...
Offline
Posts: 2 016
Re: Diana Rigg RIP
«
Reply #30 on:
Today
at 08:33:48 PM »
HAHA CLASS CLEM
REMEMBER THE CASTLE OF GRAYSKULL- HAUNTED AS FUCK AND RIDDLED WITH GHOSTS OF PAST LOVERS
CROCKS IS BEST STICKING TO HIS WANKSOCK
BEER ME BOYZZZ
sockets
M A G A
Online
Posts: 1 450
TRUMP 2020
Re: Diana Rigg RIP
«
Reply #31 on:
Today
at 08:34:50 PM »
If I posted No 2 pic on here you would hardly tell the difference to rigg here
BEERSON BACK FROM THE GRAVE
REVOLUTIONS ARE ALWAY'S VERBOSE...
Offline
Posts: 2 016
Re: Diana Rigg RIP
«
Reply #32 on:
Today
at 08:36:06 PM »
EXCEPT RIGGY WOULD BE SHOWERED AND STD FREE
LEAVE WOMAN TALK TO THE REAL MEN SHITCAKE
BEER ME BUD
CLEM FANDANGO
Online
Posts: 15 279
Re: Diana Rigg RIP
«
Reply #33 on:
Today
at 08:37:32 PM »
I bet No 2's tittays are way bigger though.
sockets
M A G A
Online
Posts: 1 450
TRUMP 2020
Re: Diana Rigg RIP
«
Reply #34 on:
Today
at 08:40:48 PM »
Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on
Today
at 08:37:32 PM
I bet No 2's tittays are way bigger though.
Yeah cracking set on her specially when she wears the tight tops with short skirt
CapsDave
Online
Posts: 5 256
Re: Diana Rigg RIP
«
Reply #35 on:
Today
at 08:48:30 PM »
Quote from: sockets on
Today
at 08:40:48 PM
Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on
Today
at 08:37:32 PM
I bet No 2's tittays are way bigger though.
Yeah cracking set on her specially when she wears the tight tops with short skirt
Any pictures like Crocky lad?
sockets
M A G A
Online
Posts: 1 450
TRUMP 2020
Re: Diana Rigg RIP
«
Reply #36 on:
Today
at 08:48:59 PM »
Other threads more ur scene
El Capitan
Online
Posts: 43 180
Re: Diana Rigg RIP
«
Reply #37 on:
Today
at 08:49:18 PM »
Good god, not the haunted wizards sleeve again
CLEM FANDANGO
Online
Posts: 15 279
Re: Diana Rigg RIP
«
Reply #38 on:
Today
at 08:51:46 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on
Today
at 08:49:18 PM
Good god, not the haunted wizards sleeve again
I don't want to see that again but if she has nice big floppers I may have a peek.
You should find out if she has a cat.
«
Last Edit:
Today
at 08:54:38 PM by CLEM FANDANGO
»
CapsDave
Online
Posts: 5 256
Re: Diana Rigg RIP
«
Reply #39 on:
Today
at 08:52:38 PM »
Quote from: sockets on
Today
at 08:48:59 PM
Other threads more ur scene
Whats that?
CLEM FANDANGO
Online
Posts: 15 279
Re: Diana Rigg RIP
«
Reply #40 on:
Today
at 08:55:05 PM »
Quote from: CapsDave on
Today
at 08:52:38 PM
Quote from: sockets on
Today
at 08:48:59 PM
Other threads more ur scene
Whats that?
Oh fuck.
Here we go.
sockets
M A G A
Online
Posts: 1 450
TRUMP 2020
Re: Diana Rigg RIP
«
Reply #41 on:
Today
at 08:56:28 PM »
Sure I told him to not engage with me on here .
CapsDave
Online
Posts: 5 256
Re: Diana Rigg RIP
«
Reply #42 on:
Today
at 08:57:01 PM »
Quote from: sockets on
Today
at 08:48:59 PM
Other threads more ur scene
Whats that?
