September 10, 2020, 04:22:04 PM
Author Topic: Diana Rigg RIP  (Read 152 times)
Holgateoldskool
« on: Today at 02:39:59 PM »
Emma Peel - The Avengers. Now she was a babe in her time
Clive Road
Easy now


« Reply #1 on: Today at 02:48:41 PM »
When was her time as she was 82??

Bit of a GILF fan mate? 😀

Or maybe a GGILF?
Up yours
Bernie
« Reply #2 on: Today at 02:52:08 PM »
Quote from: Clive Road on Today at 02:48:41 PM
When was her time as she was 82??

Bit of a GILF fan mate? 😀

Or maybe a GGILF?

The 60's you silly cunt.

One of the finest natural beauties this country has produced
Holgateoldskool
« Reply #3 on: Today at 02:55:38 PM »
Keep taking the tablets, Clive Road, obviously needed!
Clive Road
Easy now


« Reply #4 on: Today at 03:08:47 PM »
Fuck off you old, pervert Bernie

Fuck off you old, pissy pants Holgate
« Last Edit: Today at 03:17:29 PM by Clive Road »
Squarewheelbike
« Reply #5 on: Today at 03:19:13 PM »
The only Mrs James Bond, till Kojak shot her!
« Last Edit: Today at 03:24:05 PM by Squarewheelbike »
Johnny Thunder
Shit Stirring Cunt.


« Reply #6 on: Today at 03:22:01 PM »
She was fuckin sex in her day like.


 :like:


RIP.
Holgateoldskool
« Reply #7 on: Today at 03:26:51 PM »
Keep showing yourself up, Clive Road. Youre as pathetic as Rifle and Monty - what an achievement!
TMG501
It's What's In The Groove That Counts


« Reply #8 on: Today at 03:30:56 PM »
R.I.P.

https://www.listal.com/viewimage/15111674
Clive Road
Easy now


« Reply #9 on: Today at 03:38:11 PM »
Here Holgate....

Ive never talked to you on here before. I make a light hearted comment about GILFs and you come out with one of ridiculous put downs about taking tablets, taking medication, embarrassment blah blah blah

So, dont come the cunt with me you stupid, nappy wearing twat.
I dont agree with RR or monty on many things but they have you sussed. You just sound like some old, boring cunt from Open all hours

Now fuck off and read your Radio Times.
« Last Edit: Today at 03:40:02 PM by Clive Road »
El Capitan
« Reply #10 on: Today at 03:44:56 PM »
Well that escalated pretty sharpish 
CLEM FANDANGO
« Reply #11 on: Today at 03:46:54 PM »
She had a tough fight against Hagler.

RIP
Holgateoldskool
« Reply #12 on: Today at 03:47:05 PM »
And you make light hearted comments with regards to a death? Classy. Youre a fucking idiot
TerryCochranesSocks
Pull your socks up Tel.


« Reply #13 on: Today at 03:49:41 PM »


R.I.P. Emma Peel
Clive Road
Easy now


« Reply #14 on: Today at 03:57:39 PM »
Quote from: Holgateoldskool on Today at 03:47:05 PM
And you make light hearted comments with regards to a death? Classy. Youre a fucking idiot

No I didnt you fucking mong. I made a comment on you liking older women. Senile old wanker.
thicko
Seriously thick...


« Reply #15 on: Today at 04:07:48 PM »
Quote from: Holgateoldskool on Today at 02:39:59 PM
Emma Peel - The Avengers. Now she was a babe in her time

... well... er...



...RIP Diana Rigg
Holgateoldskool
« Reply #16 on: Today at 04:10:54 PM »
As said keep on showing yourself up jerk. This was a thread for those who wish to show respect not for years like you
Clive Road
Easy now


« Reply #17 on: Today at 04:14:06 PM »
Quote from: Holgateoldskool on Today at 04:10:54 PM
As said keep on showing yourself up jerk. This was a thread for those who wish to show respect not for years like you

FFS, yes COB death threads are known for their paying respect characteristics. 

Go on sign a book of condolence you dithering idiot.
Holgateoldskool
« Reply #18 on: Today at 04:17:31 PM »
You are a real ball of laughs arnt you? Definitely in the running for twat of the board- a seriously contested award if ever there was one
