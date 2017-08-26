Welcome,
Guest
. Please
login
or
register
.
September 10, 2020, 04:21:59 PM
News:
GET READY FOR THE PROMOTION PUSH...
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Diana Rigg RIP
Pages: [
1
]
Go Down
« previous
next »
Author
Topic: Diana Rigg RIP (Read 151 times)
Holgateoldskool
Online
Posts: 1 466
Diana Rigg RIP
«
on:
Today
at 02:39:59 PM »
Emma Peel - The Avengers. Now she was a babe in her time
Logged
Clive Road
Online
Posts: 263
Easy now
Re: Diana Rigg RIP
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 02:48:41 PM »
When was her time as she was 82??
Bit of a GILF fan mate? 😀
Or maybe a GGILF?
Logged
Up yours
Bernie
Offline
Posts: 5 869
Re: Diana Rigg RIP
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 02:52:08 PM »
Quote from: Clive Road on
Today
at 02:48:41 PM
When was her time as she was 82??
Bit of a GILF fan mate? 😀
Or maybe a GGILF?
The 60's you silly cunt.
One of the finest natural beauties this country has produced
Logged
Join The Campaign To Get LITTLEJOHN a Knighthood.
Holgateoldskool
Online
Posts: 1 466
Re: Diana Rigg RIP
«
Reply #3 on:
Today
at 02:55:38 PM »
Keep taking the tablets, Clive Road, obviously needed!
Logged
Clive Road
Online
Posts: 263
Easy now
Re: Diana Rigg RIP
«
Reply #4 on:
Today
at 03:08:47 PM »
Fuck off you old, pervert Bernie
Fuck off you old, pissy pants Holgate
«
Last Edit:
Today
at 03:17:29 PM by Clive Road
»
Logged
Up yours
Squarewheelbike
Offline
Posts: 6 932
Re: Diana Rigg RIP
«
Reply #5 on:
Today
at 03:19:13 PM »
The only Mrs James Bond, till Kojak shot her!
«
Last Edit:
Today
at 03:24:05 PM by Squarewheelbike
»
Logged
Johnny Thunder
Online
Posts: 12 815
Shit Stirring Cunt.
Re: Diana Rigg RIP
«
Reply #6 on:
Today
at 03:22:01 PM »
She was fuckin sex in her day like.
RIP.
Logged
Goldby is a fuckin flouncing cunt.
Holgateoldskool
Online
Posts: 1 466
Re: Diana Rigg RIP
«
Reply #7 on:
Today
at 03:26:51 PM »
Keep showing yourself up, Clive Road. Youre as pathetic as Rifle and Monty - what an achievement!
Logged
TMG501
Online
Posts: 195
It's What's In The Groove That Counts
Re: Diana Rigg RIP
«
Reply #8 on:
Today
at 03:30:56 PM »
R.I.P.
https://www.listal.com/viewimage/15111674
Logged
Clive Road
Online
Posts: 263
Easy now
Re: Diana Rigg RIP
«
Reply #9 on:
Today
at 03:38:11 PM »
Here Holgate....
Ive never talked to you on here before. I make a light hearted comment about GILFs and you come out with one of ridiculous put downs about taking tablets, taking medication, embarrassment blah blah blah
So, dont come the cunt with me you stupid, nappy wearing twat.
I dont agree with RR or monty on many things but they have you sussed. You just sound like some old, boring cunt from Open all hours
Now fuck off and read your Radio Times.
«
Last Edit:
Today
at 03:40:02 PM by Clive Road
»
Logged
Up yours
El Capitan
Online
Posts: 43 172
Re: Diana Rigg RIP
«
Reply #10 on:
Today
at 03:44:56 PM »
Well that escalated pretty sharpish
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
CLEM FANDANGO
Offline
Posts: 15 259
Re: Diana Rigg RIP
«
Reply #11 on:
Today
at 03:46:54 PM »
She had a tough fight against Hagler.
RIP
Logged
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18/19/20
Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19/20/INFINITY
COB 2020 Battlenips: PEOPLE'S Champion
Holgateoldskool
Online
Posts: 1 466
Re: Diana Rigg RIP
«
Reply #12 on:
Today
at 03:47:05 PM »
And you make light hearted comments with regards to a death? Classy. Youre a fucking idiot
Logged
TerryCochranesSocks
Online
Posts: 7 686
Pull your socks up Tel.
Re: Diana Rigg RIP
«
Reply #13 on:
Today
at 03:49:41 PM »
R.I.P. Emma Peel
Logged
I fuckin' hate smart-arsed signatures
Clive Road
Online
Posts: 263
Easy now
Re: Diana Rigg RIP
«
Reply #14 on:
Today
at 03:57:39 PM »
Quote from: Holgateoldskool on
Today
at 03:47:05 PM
And you make light hearted comments with regards to a death? Classy. Youre a fucking idiot
No I didnt you fucking mong. I made a comment on you liking older women. Senile old wanker.
Logged
Up yours
thicko
Offline
Posts: 109
Seriously thick...
Re: Diana Rigg RIP
«
Reply #15 on:
Today
at 04:07:48 PM »
Quote from: Holgateoldskool on
Today
at 02:39:59 PM
Emma Peel - The Avengers. Now she was a babe in her time
... well... er...
...RIP Diana Rigg
Logged
Holgateoldskool
Online
Posts: 1 466
Re: Diana Rigg RIP
«
Reply #16 on:
Today
at 04:10:54 PM »
As said keep on showing yourself up jerk. This was a thread for those who wish to show respect not for years like you
Logged
Clive Road
Online
Posts: 263
Easy now
Re: Diana Rigg RIP
«
Reply #17 on:
Today
at 04:14:06 PM »
Quote from: Holgateoldskool on
Today
at 04:10:54 PM
As said keep on showing yourself up jerk. This was a thread for those who wish to show respect not for years like you
FFS, yes COB death threads are known for their paying respect characteristics.
Go on sign a book of condolence you dithering idiot.
Logged
Up yours
Holgateoldskool
Online
Posts: 1 466
Re: Diana Rigg RIP
«
Reply #18 on:
Today
at 04:17:31 PM »
You are a real ball of laughs arnt you? Definitely in the running for twat of the board- a seriously contested award if ever there was one
Logged
Pages: [
1
]
Go Up
« previous
next »
Jump to:
Please select a destination:
-----------------------------
ComeOnBoro.com
-----------------------------
=> ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
1 Hour
1 Day
1 Week
1 Month
Forever
Login with username, password and session length
Powered by SMF 1.1.11
|
SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC
Loading...