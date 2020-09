I WONDER WHO HE WILL CHOOSE TO TAKE THE PENNAS ? 🤔🙄😉

Britt has a habit of going into strops when things aren't going his way. Even full on imploding. Perhaps the armband will give Britt added motivation to stay focussed. I understand Warnock's thinking & there's very few alternatives but I see this as a mistake.Britt has a habit of going into strops when things aren't going his way. Even full on imploding. Perhaps the armband will give Britt added motivation to stay focussed. Logged