LEON TROTSKY

Offline



Posts: 76 709



CROCKET OWNS THE CLOWN 🤡





Posts: 76 709CROCKET OWNS THE CLOWN 🤡 MIGHT BE JUMPING ON A PLANE...... « on: Today at 08:02:22 AM »





NEED SOME PROPER CURRANT BUN ON ME BONES





NOT HAD ANY SINCE JANUARY





FUCK IT......JUST DO IT





YA CAN WHEN YA RETIRED LIKE SICK OF THIS SHIT WEATHER WE ARE HAVINGNEED SOME PROPER CURRANT BUN ON ME BONESNOT HAD ANY SINCE JANUARYFUCK IT......JUST DO ITYA CAN WHEN YA RETIRED LIKE Logged MISLEADING PEOPLE..... IS A CRIMINAL OFFENCE 🤡🤡🤡 BERNIE THE WINNET.....

Pile

Offline



Posts: 40 777







Posts: 40 777 Re: MIGHT BE JUMPING ON A PLANE...... « Reply #8 on: Today at 09:24:16 AM » Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 08:02:22 AM





NEED SOME PROPER CURRANT BUN ON ME BONES





NOT HAD ANY SINCE JANUARY





FUCK IT......JUST DO IT





YA CAN WHEN YA RETIRED LIKE

SICK OF THIS SHIT WEATHER WE ARE HAVINGNEED SOME PROPER CURRANT BUN ON ME BONESNOT HAD ANY SINCE JANUARYFUCK IT......JUST DO ITYA CAN WHEN YA RETIRED LIKE



That sounds perfect to me, got to be better than UK winters hanging around the house all day. I would do every October - April if I was retired. A bloke I used to work with does it, he arranges grass cutting, cleaners, etc. for half a dozen villas and makes three airport runs per week. Hes minted but said he really enjoys a few runs out arranging a couple of little jobs for a few hours per week.That sounds perfect to me, got to be better than UK winters hanging around the house all day. Logged History teaches us that we learn nothing from history.

TerryCochranesSocks

Online



Posts: 7 688





Pull your socks up Tel.





Posts: 7 688Pull your socks up Tel. Re: MIGHT BE JUMPING ON A PLANE...... « Reply #9 on: Today at 09:48:20 AM » 26 degrees in Yorkshire from Sunday for 3 or 4 days. Logged I fuckin' hate smart-arsed signatures

RedSteel

Offline



Posts: 9 791



UTB





Posts: 9 791UTB Re: MIGHT BE JUMPING ON A PLANE...... « Reply #11 on: Today at 10:32:36 AM » Quote from: Pile on Today at 09:24:16 AM Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 08:02:22 AM





NEED SOME PROPER CURRANT BUN ON ME BONES





NOT HAD ANY SINCE JANUARY





FUCK IT......JUST DO IT





YA CAN WHEN YA RETIRED LIKE

SICK OF THIS SHIT WEATHER WE ARE HAVINGNEED SOME PROPER CURRANT BUN ON ME BONESNOT HAD ANY SINCE JANUARYFUCK IT......JUST DO ITYA CAN WHEN YA RETIRED LIKE



That sounds perfect to me, got to be better than UK winters hanging around the house all day.

I would do every October - April if I was retired. A bloke I used to work with does it, he arranges grass cutting, cleaners, etc. for half a dozen villas and makes three airport runs per week. Hes minted but said he really enjoys a few runs out arranging a couple of little jobs for a few hours per week.That sounds perfect to me, got to be better than UK winters hanging around the house all day.

That's my plan to at least spend the winters away in the sun October-April. Unfortunately i need to work and get money to achieve this, which is a bit of a cunt That's my plan to at least spend the winters away in the sun October-April. Unfortunately i need to work and get money to achieve this, which is a bit of a cunt Logged

Pile

Offline



Posts: 40 777







Posts: 40 777 Re: MIGHT BE JUMPING ON A PLANE...... « Reply #12 on: Today at 10:50:08 AM » The bloke I know said hes just about breaking even. He pays £100 per month on an apartment and THREE EUROS per day for car hire. He said its unbelievable what you can get out of season near Alicante. Considering how much he gets in ICI and BP pensions, he lives a very modest life but hes about the happiest person I know, just ticking over with little odd jobs and trips out driving a seven seater.



Its sounds brilliant to me, if you cant afford to fully retire or you want to postpone dipping into your pot its a great idea. Logged History teaches us that we learn nothing from history.

Don pepe

Offline



Posts: 747





Posts: 747 Re: MIGHT BE JUMPING ON A PLANE...... « Reply #16 on: Today at 02:00:57 PM » Nice one Lids you enjoy yourself why not. Just had a week away myself and was looking to get away to greece or cyprus end october but have to see whats what with covid restrictions first. Flights a pain in the arse with the mask but ultimately worth it



Would be quite happy doing winters out there Logged