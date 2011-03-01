Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: MIGHT BE JUMPING ON A PLANE......
LEON TROTSKY
Posts: 76 709

CROCKET OWNS THE CLOWN 🤡


« on: Today at 08:02:22 AM »
SICK OF THIS SHIT WEATHER WE ARE HAVING   :unlike:


NEED SOME PROPER CURRANT BUN ON ME BONES   :like: :homer: :like:


NOT HAD ANY SINCE JANUARY   :gaz:


FUCK IT......JUST DO IT   :like:


YA CAN WHEN YA RETIRED  LIKE   
MISLEADING PEOPLE..... IS A CRIMINAL OFFENCE  🤡🤡🤡  BERNIE THE WINNET.....
Minge
Posts: 9 586

Superstar


« Reply #1 on: Today at 08:04:59 AM »
We'd rather you jumped 'off '
And you don't spell retarded like that  .

 :alf:
Bernie
Posts: 5 869


« Reply #2 on: Today at 08:07:48 AM »
Quote from: Minge on Today at 08:04:59 AM
We'd rather you jumped 'off '
And you don't spell retarded like that  .

 :alf:

 
Join The Campaign To Get LITTLEJOHN a Knighthood.
LEON TROTSKY
Posts: 76 709

CROCKET OWNS THE CLOWN 🤡


« Reply #3 on: Today at 08:21:39 AM »
SOME BITTER JEALOUS CUNTS ABOUT  👎


👍😎🌞🌞🌞😎👍🍻🍻🍻
MISLEADING PEOPLE..... IS A CRIMINAL OFFENCE  🤡🤡🤡  BERNIE THE WINNET.....
Bobupanddown
Posts: 4 050


« Reply #4 on: Today at 08:23:21 AM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 08:02:22 AM
SICK OF THIS SHIT WEATHER WE ARE HAVING   :unlike:


NEED SOME PROPER CURRANT BUN ON ME BONES   :like: :homer: :like:


NOT HAD ANY SINCE JANUARY   :gaz:


FUCK IT......JUST DO IT   :like:


YA CAN WHEN YA RETIRED  LIKE   

Enjoy yer jollybobs Chief - get a few cold ones supped  :beer: :beer: :beer:
Quote from: towz on March 27, 2020, 11:08:29 AM
There is nothing socialist about China
LEON TROTSKY
Posts: 76 709

CROCKET OWNS THE CLOWN 🤡


« Reply #5 on: Today at 08:25:28 AM »
Quote from: Bobupanddown on Today at 08:23:21 AM
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 08:02:22 AM
SICK OF THIS SHIT WEATHER WE ARE HAVING   :unlike:


NEED SOME PROPER CURRANT BUN ON ME BONES   :like: :homer: :like:


NOT HAD ANY SINCE JANUARY   :gaz:


FUCK IT......JUST DO IT   :like:


YA CAN WHEN YA RETIRED  LIKE   

Enjoy yer jollybobs Chief - get a few cold ones supped  :beer: :beer: :beer:


I'M GONNA MATE  👍🍻🍻🍻🍻🍻👍

YA ONLY GET ONE ROLL OF THE DICE  👍

YA CAN'T TEK IT WITH YA  😜
MISLEADING PEOPLE..... IS A CRIMINAL OFFENCE  🤡🤡🤡  BERNIE THE WINNET.....
El Capitan
Posts: 43 180


« Reply #6 on: Today at 08:27:59 AM »
27 degrees where I am, with a nice breeze blowing in off the med  :beer: :beer:
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Posts: 15 075



« Reply #7 on: Today at 09:19:38 AM »
Supposed to be going to Italy but weve cancelled. Dont fancy the flight and airport at all just now.
Pile
Posts: 40 777



« Reply #8 on: Today at 09:24:16 AM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 08:02:22 AM
SICK OF THIS SHIT WEATHER WE ARE HAVING   :unlike:


NEED SOME PROPER CURRANT BUN ON ME BONES   :like: :homer: :like:


NOT HAD ANY SINCE JANUARY   :gaz:


FUCK IT......JUST DO IT   :like:


YA CAN WHEN YA RETIRED  LIKE   
I would do every October - April if I was retired. A bloke I used to work with does it, he arranges grass cutting, cleaners, etc. for half a dozen villas and makes three airport runs per week. Hes minted but said he really enjoys a few runs out arranging a couple of little jobs for a few hours per week.

That sounds perfect to me, got to be better than UK winters hanging around the house all day.
History teaches us that we learn nothing from history.
TerryCochranesSocks
Posts: 7 688


Pull your socks up Tel.


« Reply #9 on: Today at 09:48:20 AM »
26 degrees in Yorkshire from Sunday for 3 or 4 days.
I fuckin' hate smart-arsed signatures
Johnny Thunder
Posts: 12 820


Shit Stirring Cunt.


« Reply #10 on: Today at 09:48:52 AM »
Are yer off to do some bucking like Lids lad?


 





 jc




 :like:
Goldby is a fuckin flouncing cunt.
RedSteel
Posts: 9 791

UTB


« Reply #11 on: Today at 10:32:36 AM »
Quote from: Pile on Today at 09:24:16 AM
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 08:02:22 AM
SICK OF THIS SHIT WEATHER WE ARE HAVING   :unlike:


NEED SOME PROPER CURRANT BUN ON ME BONES   :like: :homer: :like:


NOT HAD ANY SINCE JANUARY   :gaz:


FUCK IT......JUST DO IT   :like:


YA CAN WHEN YA RETIRED  LIKE   
I would do every October - April if I was retired. A bloke I used to work with does it, he arranges grass cutting, cleaners, etc. for half a dozen villas and makes three airport runs per week. Hes minted but said he really enjoys a few runs out arranging a couple of little jobs for a few hours per week.

That sounds perfect to me, got to be better than UK winters hanging around the house all day.

That's my plan to at least spend the winters away in the sun October-April. Unfortunately i need to work and get money to achieve this, which is a bit of a cunt 
Pile
Posts: 40 777



« Reply #12 on: Today at 10:50:08 AM »
The bloke I know said hes just about breaking even. He pays £100 per month on an apartment and THREE EUROS per day for car hire. He said its unbelievable what you can get out of season near Alicante. Considering how much he gets in ICI and BP pensions, he lives a very modest life but hes about the happiest person I know, just ticking over with little odd jobs and trips out driving a seven seater.

Its sounds brilliant to me, if you cant afford to fully retire or you want to postpone dipping into your pot its a great idea.
Logged
History teaches us that we learn nothing from history.
LEON TROTSKY
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 76 709

CROCKET OWNS THE CLOWN 🤡


View Profile
« Reply #13 on: Today at 01:24:26 PM »
ALL BOOKED  👍🌞🌞🌞😎😎😎🌞🌞🌞👍🍻🍻🍻

LOVE EFFES ME 👍🍻🍻🍻👍
MISLEADING PEOPLE..... IS A CRIMINAL OFFENCE  🤡🤡🤡  BERNIE THE WINNET.....
Westlane_rightwinger
Posts: 766


Fred West ruined my wife


« Reply #14 on: Today at 01:27:12 PM »
Siesta coaches ?
LEON TROTSKY
Posts: 76 709

CROCKET OWNS THE CLOWN 🤡


« Reply #15 on: Today at 01:39:22 PM »
Quote from: Westlane_rightwinger on Today at 01:27:12 PM
Siesta coaches ?

BEE LINE  👍🐝🐝🐝👍
MISLEADING PEOPLE..... IS A CRIMINAL OFFENCE  🤡🤡🤡  BERNIE THE WINNET.....
Don pepe
Posts: 747


« Reply #16 on: Today at 02:00:57 PM »
Nice one Lids you enjoy yourself why not. Just had a week away myself and was looking to get away to greece or cyprus end october but have to see whats what with covid restrictions first. Flights a pain in the arse with the mask but ultimately worth it

Would be quite happy doing winters out there
RIK MAYALL
Posts: 12 208


Once in every lifetime


« Reply #17 on: Today at 02:05:48 PM »
Just booked Krakow for 4 nights in February for the missus birthday.
FUCK OFF DAFT CUNT
LEON TROTSKY
Posts: 76 709

CROCKET OWNS THE CLOWN 🤡


« Reply #18 on: Today at 02:08:19 PM »
Quote from: RIK MAYALL on Today at 02:05:48 PM
Just booked Krakow for 4 nights in February for the missus birthday.




👍😎👍
MISLEADING PEOPLE..... IS A CRIMINAL OFFENCE  🤡🤡🤡  BERNIE THE WINNET.....
Westlane_rightwinger
Posts: 766


Fred West ruined my wife


« Reply #19 on: Today at 02:10:18 PM »
You seen the midnight express ?
LEON TROTSKY
Posts: 76 709

CROCKET OWNS THE CLOWN 🤡


« Reply #20 on: Today at 02:50:38 PM »
Quote from: Westlane_rightwinger on Today at 02:10:18 PM
You seen the midnight express ?

I WILL BE TO FULL OF EFES  🍻🍻🍻🍻🍻🍻🍻

TO GIVE A FUCK  👎😎🌞😎🌞👎
MISLEADING PEOPLE..... IS A CRIMINAL OFFENCE  🤡🤡🤡  BERNIE THE WINNET.....
Johnny Thunder
Posts: 12 820


Shit Stirring Cunt.


« Reply #21 on: Today at 03:06:20 PM »
Quote from: Westlane_rightwinger on Today at 02:10:18 PM
You seen the midnight express ?

That one wasn't smuggling sleeves.




 
Goldby is a fuckin flouncing cunt.
LEON TROTSKY
Posts: 76 709

CROCKET OWNS THE CLOWN 🤡


« Reply #22 on: Today at 03:54:14 PM »
Quote from: Johnny Thunder on Today at 03:06:20 PM
Quote from: Westlane_rightwinger on Today at 02:10:18 PM
You seen the midnight express ?

That one wasn't smuggling sleeves.




 


😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂👍
MISLEADING PEOPLE..... IS A CRIMINAL OFFENCE  🤡🤡🤡  BERNIE THE WINNET.....
CLEM FANDANGO
Posts: 15 282



« Reply #23 on: Today at 04:47:06 PM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 02:50:38 PM
Quote from: Westlane_rightwinger on Today at 02:10:18 PM
You seen the midnight express ?

I WILL BE TO FULL OF EFES  🍻🍻🍻🍻🍻🍻🍻

TO GIVE A FUCK  👎😎🌞😎🌞👎

Who's this EFES bloke?

 :pd:

Sounds nice.
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18/19/20
Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19/20/INFINITY
COB 2020 Battlenips: PEOPLE'S Champion
LeeTublin
Posts: 104


« Reply #24 on: Today at 08:18:05 PM »
Its his way of telling us he is going to Turkey. No problem if he has to isolate as he is unemployed.  :duh:
El Capitan
Posts: 43 180


« Reply #25 on: Today at 08:23:30 PM »
Quote from: LeeTublin on Today at 08:18:05 PM
Its his way of telling us he is going to Turkey. No problem if he has to isolate as he is unemployed.  :duh:

Hes retired 
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
BEERSON BACK FROM THE GRAVE
REVOLUTIONS ARE ALWAY'S VERBOSE...
Posts: 2 016


« Reply #26 on: Today at 08:28:44 PM »
Quote from: RIK MAYALL on Today at 02:05:48 PM
Just booked Krakow for 4 nights in February for the missus birthday.




I SEE A SISTERS HOLIDAY SPIN-OFF IN THE WORKS...

BEER ME BOYZZZ
INSURRECTION IS LIKE AN ART, AND LIKE ALL ARTS IT HAS IT'S OWN LAWS....
CLEM FANDANGO
Posts: 15 282



« Reply #27 on: Today at 08:31:05 PM »
Quote from: LeeTublin on Today at 08:18:05 PM
No problem if he has to isolate as he is unemployable.  :duh:

 mick
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18/19/20
Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19/20/INFINITY
COB 2020 Battlenips: PEOPLE'S Champion
Whothefuckyoulookinat
Posts: 175


« Reply #28 on: Today at 10:39:40 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on Today at 08:23:30 PM
Quote from: LeeTublin on Today at 08:18:05 PM
Its his way of telling us he is going to Turkey. No problem if he has to isolate as he is unemployed.  :duh:

Hes retarded

Explains a lot but Turkey really, how council 👀
Ural Quntz
Phew thats better
Posts: 7 457


Pack o cunts


« Reply #29 on: Today at 11:22:18 PM »
Some good deals on All-inc. in Lesbos

 :homer:
"football is an art form and I just want to sit next to the prettiest girl in the room" - Capio 2018
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Posts: 15 075



« Reply #30 on: Today at 11:34:28 PM »
Quote from: Whothefuckyoulookinat on Today at 10:39:40 PM
Quote from: El Capitan on Today at 08:23:30 PM
Quote from: LeeTublin on Today at 08:18:05 PM
Its his way of telling us he is going to Turkey. No problem if he has to isolate as he is unemployed.  :duh:

Hes retarded

Explains a lot but Turkey really, how council 👀

Art. True, like
