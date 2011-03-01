Welcome,
September 10, 2020, 11:57:44 PM
News:
GET READY FOR THE PROMOTION PUSH...
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
MIGHT BE JUMPING ON A PLANE......
Author
Topic: MIGHT BE JUMPING ON A PLANE...... (Read 601 times)
LEON TROTSKY
Offline
Posts: 76 709
CROCKET OWNS THE CLOWN 🤡
MIGHT BE JUMPING ON A PLANE......
«
on:
Today
at 08:02:22 AM
SICK OF THIS SHIT WEATHER WE ARE HAVING
NEED SOME PROPER CURRANT BUN ON ME BONES
NOT HAD ANY SINCE JANUARY
FUCK IT......JUST DO IT
YA CAN WHEN YA RETIRED LIKE
Logged
MISLEADING PEOPLE..... IS A CRIMINAL OFFENCE 🤡🤡🤡 BERNIE THE WINNET.....
Minge
Offline
Posts: 9 586
Superstar
Re: MIGHT BE JUMPING ON A PLANE......
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 08:04:59 AM
We'd rather you jumped 'off '
And you don't spell retarded like that .
Logged
Bernie
Offline
Posts: 5 869
Re: MIGHT BE JUMPING ON A PLANE......
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 08:07:48 AM
Quote from: Minge on
Today
at 08:04:59 AM
We'd rather you jumped 'off '
And you don't spell retarded like that .
Logged
Join The Campaign To Get LITTLEJOHN a Knighthood.
LEON TROTSKY
Offline
Posts: 76 709
CROCKET OWNS THE CLOWN 🤡
Re: MIGHT BE JUMPING ON A PLANE......
«
Reply #3 on:
Today
at 08:21:39 AM
SOME BITTER JEALOUS CUNTS ABOUT 👎
👍😎🌞🌞🌞😎👍🍻🍻🍻
Logged
MISLEADING PEOPLE..... IS A CRIMINAL OFFENCE 🤡🤡🤡 BERNIE THE WINNET.....
Bobupanddown
Offline
Posts: 4 050
Re: MIGHT BE JUMPING ON A PLANE......
«
Reply #4 on:
Today
at 08:23:21 AM
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on
Today
at 08:02:22 AM
SICK OF THIS SHIT WEATHER WE ARE HAVING
NEED SOME PROPER CURRANT BUN ON ME BONES
NOT HAD ANY SINCE JANUARY
FUCK IT......JUST DO IT
YA CAN WHEN YA RETIRED LIKE
Enjoy yer jollybobs Chief - get a few cold ones supped
Logged
Quote from: towz on March 27, 2020, 11:08:29 AM
There is nothing socialist about China
LEON TROTSKY
Offline
Posts: 76 709
CROCKET OWNS THE CLOWN 🤡
Re: MIGHT BE JUMPING ON A PLANE......
«
Reply #5 on:
Today
at 08:25:28 AM
Quote from: Bobupanddown on
Today
at 08:23:21 AM
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on
Today
at 08:02:22 AM
SICK OF THIS SHIT WEATHER WE ARE HAVING
NEED SOME PROPER CURRANT BUN ON ME BONES
NOT HAD ANY SINCE JANUARY
FUCK IT......JUST DO IT
YA CAN WHEN YA RETIRED LIKE
Enjoy yer jollybobs Chief - get a few cold ones supped
I'M GONNA MATE 👍🍻🍻🍻🍻🍻👍
YA ONLY GET ONE ROLL OF THE DICE 👍
YA CAN'T TEK IT WITH YA 😜
Logged
MISLEADING PEOPLE..... IS A CRIMINAL OFFENCE 🤡🤡🤡 BERNIE THE WINNET.....
El Capitan
Offline
Posts: 43 180
Re: MIGHT BE JUMPING ON A PLANE......
«
Reply #6 on:
Today
at 08:27:59 AM
27 degrees where I am, with a nice breeze blowing in off the med
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Online
Posts: 15 075
Re: MIGHT BE JUMPING ON A PLANE......
«
Reply #7 on:
Today
at 09:19:38 AM
Supposed to be going to Italy but weve cancelled. Dont fancy the flight and airport at all just now.
Logged
Pile
Offline
Posts: 40 777
Re: MIGHT BE JUMPING ON A PLANE......
«
Reply #8 on:
Today
at 09:24:16 AM
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on
Today
at 08:02:22 AM
SICK OF THIS SHIT WEATHER WE ARE HAVING
NEED SOME PROPER CURRANT BUN ON ME BONES
NOT HAD ANY SINCE JANUARY
FUCK IT......JUST DO IT
YA CAN WHEN YA RETIRED LIKE
I would do every October - April if I was retired. A bloke I used to work with does it, he arranges grass cutting, cleaners, etc. for half a dozen villas and makes three airport runs per week. Hes minted but said he really enjoys a few runs out arranging a couple of little jobs for a few hours per week.
That sounds perfect to me, got to be better than UK winters hanging around the house all day.
Logged
History teaches us that we learn nothing from history.
TerryCochranesSocks
Online
Posts: 7 688
Pull your socks up Tel.
Re: MIGHT BE JUMPING ON A PLANE......
«
Reply #9 on:
Today
at 09:48:20 AM
26 degrees in Yorkshire from Sunday for 3 or 4 days.
Logged
I fuckin' hate smart-arsed signatures
Johnny Thunder
Offline
Posts: 12 820
Shit Stirring Cunt.
Re: MIGHT BE JUMPING ON A PLANE......
«
Reply #10 on:
Today
at 09:48:52 AM
Are yer off to do some bucking like Lids lad?
Logged
Goldby is a fuckin flouncing cunt.
RedSteel
Offline
Posts: 9 791
UTB
Re: MIGHT BE JUMPING ON A PLANE......
«
Reply #11 on:
Today
at 10:32:36 AM
Quote from: Pile on
Today
at 09:24:16 AM
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on
Today
at 08:02:22 AM
SICK OF THIS SHIT WEATHER WE ARE HAVING
NEED SOME PROPER CURRANT BUN ON ME BONES
NOT HAD ANY SINCE JANUARY
FUCK IT......JUST DO IT
YA CAN WHEN YA RETIRED LIKE
I would do every October - April if I was retired. A bloke I used to work with does it, he arranges grass cutting, cleaners, etc. for half a dozen villas and makes three airport runs per week. Hes minted but said he really enjoys a few runs out arranging a couple of little jobs for a few hours per week.
That sounds perfect to me, got to be better than UK winters hanging around the house all day.
That's my plan to at least spend the winters away in the sun October-April. Unfortunately i need to work and get money to achieve this, which is a bit of a cunt
Logged
Pile
Offline
Posts: 40 777
Re: MIGHT BE JUMPING ON A PLANE......
«
Reply #12 on:
Today
at 10:50:08 AM
The bloke I know said hes just about breaking even. He pays £100 per month on an apartment and THREE EUROS per day for car hire. He said its unbelievable what you can get out of season near Alicante. Considering how much he gets in ICI and BP pensions, he lives a very modest life but hes about the happiest person I know, just ticking over with little odd jobs and trips out driving a seven seater.
Its sounds brilliant to me, if you cant afford to fully retire or you want to postpone dipping into your pot its a great idea.
Logged
History teaches us that we learn nothing from history.
LEON TROTSKY
Offline
Posts: 76 709
CROCKET OWNS THE CLOWN 🤡
Re: MIGHT BE JUMPING ON A PLANE......
«
Reply #13 on:
Today
at 01:24:26 PM
ALL BOOKED 👍🌞🌞🌞😎😎😎🌞🌞🌞👍🍻🍻🍻
LOVE EFFES ME 👍🍻🍻🍻👍
Logged
MISLEADING PEOPLE..... IS A CRIMINAL OFFENCE 🤡🤡🤡 BERNIE THE WINNET.....
Westlane_rightwinger
Offline
Posts: 766
Fred West ruined my wife
Re: MIGHT BE JUMPING ON A PLANE......
«
Reply #14 on:
Today
at 01:27:12 PM
Siesta coaches ?
Logged
LEON TROTSKY
Offline
Posts: 76 709
CROCKET OWNS THE CLOWN 🤡
Re: MIGHT BE JUMPING ON A PLANE......
«
Reply #15 on:
Today
at 01:39:22 PM
Quote from: Westlane_rightwinger on
Today
at 01:27:12 PM
Siesta coaches ?
BEE LINE 👍🐝🐝🐝👍
Logged
MISLEADING PEOPLE..... IS A CRIMINAL OFFENCE 🤡🤡🤡 BERNIE THE WINNET.....
Don pepe
Offline
Posts: 747
Re: MIGHT BE JUMPING ON A PLANE......
«
Reply #16 on:
Today
at 02:00:57 PM
Nice one Lids you enjoy yourself why not. Just had a week away myself and was looking to get away to greece or cyprus end october but have to see whats what with covid restrictions first. Flights a pain in the arse with the mask but ultimately worth it
Would be quite happy doing winters out there
Logged
RIK MAYALL
Online
Posts: 12 208
Once in every lifetime
Re: MIGHT BE JUMPING ON A PLANE......
«
Reply #17 on:
Today
at 02:05:48 PM
Just booked Krakow for 4 nights in February for the missus birthday.
Logged
FUCK OFF DAFT CUNT
LEON TROTSKY
Offline
Posts: 76 709
CROCKET OWNS THE CLOWN 🤡
Re: MIGHT BE JUMPING ON A PLANE......
«
Reply #18 on:
Today
at 02:08:19 PM
Quote from: RIK MAYALL on
Today
at 02:05:48 PM
Just booked Krakow for 4 nights in February for the missus birthday.
👍😎👍
Logged
MISLEADING PEOPLE..... IS A CRIMINAL OFFENCE 🤡🤡🤡 BERNIE THE WINNET.....
Westlane_rightwinger
Offline
Posts: 766
Fred West ruined my wife
Re: MIGHT BE JUMPING ON A PLANE......
«
Reply #19 on:
Today
at 02:10:18 PM
You seen the midnight express ?
Logged
LEON TROTSKY
Offline
Posts: 76 709
CROCKET OWNS THE CLOWN 🤡
Re: MIGHT BE JUMPING ON A PLANE......
«
Reply #20 on:
Today
at 02:50:38 PM
Quote from: Westlane_rightwinger on
Today
at 02:10:18 PM
You seen the midnight express ?
I WILL BE TO FULL OF EFES 🍻🍻🍻🍻🍻🍻🍻
TO GIVE A FUCK 👎😎🌞😎🌞👎
Logged
MISLEADING PEOPLE..... IS A CRIMINAL OFFENCE 🤡🤡🤡 BERNIE THE WINNET.....
Johnny Thunder
Offline
Posts: 12 820
Shit Stirring Cunt.
Re: MIGHT BE JUMPING ON A PLANE......
«
Reply #21 on:
Today
at 03:06:20 PM
Quote from: Westlane_rightwinger on
Today
at 02:10:18 PM
You seen the midnight express ?
That one wasn't smuggling sleeves.
Logged
Goldby is a fuckin flouncing cunt.
LEON TROTSKY
Offline
Posts: 76 709
CROCKET OWNS THE CLOWN 🤡
Re: MIGHT BE JUMPING ON A PLANE......
«
Reply #22 on:
Today
at 03:54:14 PM
Quote from: Johnny Thunder on
Today
at 03:06:20 PM
Quote from: Westlane_rightwinger on
Today
at 02:10:18 PM
You seen the midnight express ?
That one wasn't smuggling sleeves.
😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂👍
Logged
MISLEADING PEOPLE..... IS A CRIMINAL OFFENCE 🤡🤡🤡 BERNIE THE WINNET.....
CLEM FANDANGO
Offline
Posts: 15 282
Re: MIGHT BE JUMPING ON A PLANE......
«
Reply #23 on:
Today
at 04:47:06 PM
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on
Today
at 02:50:38 PM
Quote from: Westlane_rightwinger on
Today
at 02:10:18 PM
You seen the midnight express ?
I WILL BE TO FULL OF EFES 🍻🍻🍻🍻🍻🍻🍻
TO GIVE A FUCK 👎😎🌞😎🌞👎
Who's this EFES bloke?
Sounds nice.
Logged
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18/19/20
Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19/20/INFINITY
COB 2020 Battlenips: PEOPLE'S Champion
LeeTublin
Online
Posts: 104
Re: MIGHT BE JUMPING ON A PLANE......
«
Reply #24 on:
Today
at 08:18:05 PM
Its his way of telling us he is going to Turkey. No problem if he has to isolate as he is unemployed.
Logged
El Capitan
Offline
Posts: 43 180
Re: MIGHT BE JUMPING ON A PLANE......
«
Reply #25 on:
Today
at 08:23:30 PM
Quote from: LeeTublin on
Today
at 08:18:05 PM
Its his way of telling us he is going to Turkey. No problem if he has to isolate as he is unemployed.
Hes retired
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
BEERSON BACK FROM THE GRAVE
REVOLUTIONS ARE ALWAY'S VERBOSE...
Offline
Posts: 2 016
Re: MIGHT BE JUMPING ON A PLANE......
«
Reply #26 on:
Today
at 08:28:44 PM
Quote from: RIK MAYALL on
Today
at 02:05:48 PM
Just booked Krakow for 4 nights in February for the missus birthday.
I SEE A SISTERS HOLIDAY SPIN-OFF IN THE WORKS...
BEER ME BOYZZZ
Logged
INSURRECTION IS LIKE AN ART, AND LIKE ALL ARTS IT HAS IT'S OWN LAWS....
CLEM FANDANGO
Offline
Posts: 15 282
Re: MIGHT BE JUMPING ON A PLANE......
«
Reply #27 on:
Today
at 08:31:05 PM
Quote from: LeeTublin on
Today
at 08:18:05 PM
No problem if he has to isolate as he is unemployable.
Logged
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18/19/20
Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19/20/INFINITY
COB 2020 Battlenips: PEOPLE'S Champion
Whothefuckyoulookinat
Offline
Posts: 175
Re: MIGHT BE JUMPING ON A PLANE......
«
Reply #28 on:
Today
at 10:39:40 PM
Quote from: El Capitan on
Today
at 08:23:30 PM
Quote from: LeeTublin on
Today
at 08:18:05 PM
Its his way of telling us he is going to Turkey. No problem if he has to isolate as he is unemployed.
Hes retarded
Explains a lot but Turkey really, how council 👀
Logged
Ural Quntz
Phew thats better
Online
Posts: 7 457
Pack o cunts
Re: MIGHT BE JUMPING ON A PLANE......
«
Reply #29 on:
Today
at 11:22:18 PM
Some good deals on All-inc. in Lesbos
Logged
"football is an art form and I just want to sit next to the prettiest girl in the room" - Capio 2018
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Online
Posts: 15 075
Re: MIGHT BE JUMPING ON A PLANE......
«
Reply #30 on:
Today
at 11:34:28 PM
Quote from: Whothefuckyoulookinat on
Today
at 10:39:40 PM
Quote from: El Capitan on
Today
at 08:23:30 PM
Quote from: LeeTublin on
Today
at 08:18:05 PM
Its his way of telling us he is going to Turkey. No problem if he has to isolate as he is unemployed.
Hes retarded
Explains a lot but Turkey really, how council 👀
Art. True, like
Logged
