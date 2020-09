LEON TROTSKY

Online



Posts: 76 693



CROCKET OWNS THE CLOWN 🤡





Posts: 76 693CROCKET OWNS THE CLOWN 🤡 Re: MIGHT BE JUMPING ON A PLANE...... « Reply #5 on: Today at 08:25:28 AM » Quote from: Bobupanddown on Today at 08:23:21 AM Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 08:02:22 AM





NEED SOME PROPER CURRANT BUN ON ME BONES





NOT HAD ANY SINCE JANUARY





FUCK IT......JUST DO IT





YA CAN WHEN YA RETIRED LIKE

SICK OF THIS SHIT WEATHER WE ARE HAVINGNEED SOME PROPER CURRANT BUN ON ME BONESNOT HAD ANY SINCE JANUARYFUCK IT......JUST DO ITYA CAN WHEN YA RETIRED LIKE

Enjoy yer jollybobs Chief - get a few cold ones supped

Enjoy yer jollybobs Chief - get a few cold ones supped



I'M GONNA MATE 👍🍻🍻🍻🍻🍻👍



YA ONLY GET ONE ROLL OF THE DICE 👍



YA CAN'T TEK IT WITH YA 😜 I'M GONNA MATE 👍🍻🍻🍻🍻🍻👍YA ONLY GET ONE ROLL OF THE DICE 👍YA CAN'T TEK IT WITH YA 😜 Logged MISLEADING PEOPLE..... IS A CRIMINAL OFFENCE 🤡🤡🤡 BERNIE THE WINNET.....