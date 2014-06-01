Welcome,
September 10, 2020, 02:50:29 PM
Found on online....
Author
Topic: Found on online.... (Read 259 times)
nekder365
Posts: 2 182
Found on online....
«
on:
Today
at 01:09:49 AM »
A dating profile for Man alone in Newbraska.
Looking for the hottest, slimy tosspot around
Wind and words. We are only human, and the gods have fashioned us for love. That is our great glory, and our great tragedy.
Hello lads and ladies!
I'm an unfunny kinda geeza, who likes nothing more than bullshitting with the right person (or people, if I'm lucky - wink wink!).
The first thing people usually notice about me is my boring personality, closely followed by my unfunny banter. You may find yourself awed by the caliber of my boorishness and shit crack. I will be sure to bring myself well-oiled to our date, so that you can appreciate my body to its full.
I work as a scout, helping old dears. This allows me to exercise my skills,necrophilia and selling kippers. Dating me will be a little like dating royalty. I once saw Kermit the Frog getting off a bus, and the paparazzi have been after me ever since. We'd better keep your kit on out of doors!
My life goals include:
Fight a Trotsky
get jiggy with you
Have a three-way date (me,Matty and Rodgers)
Become the best scout I can be
Help all the kittens in the world
If you're the right person for me, you'll be deaf and dumb. You won't be afraid to cry and will have a healthy respect for the Trotsky.
My ideal date would involve spamming COB in a hotel room in Newbraska with a ginger person by my side. While we're there, I lick your chocolate starfish and imagine retelling the occasion to my mates.
I promise I'll turn up to our date looking good and smelling amazing. I have some personal hygiene worries, and I hope I'll be able to say the same about you (not a deal breaker though).
When you play The Game Of Love, you win or you die.
Light me fire, babe/dude.
Man alone in Newbraska.....
Logged
BEERSON BACK FROM THE GRAVE
REVOLUTIONS ARE ALWAY'S VERBOSE...
Posts: 2 007
Re: Found on online....
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 01:30:12 AM »
ZORRO DID YOU NOT GET THE MEMO THAT YOUR MEANT TO BE IGNORING ME?
OH NO, YOU WERE IN HIDING AFTER BOBUPANDDOWN GAVE YOU A SLIPPERING AND A SHOEING
STILL AN EXCELLENT PIECE AND I'M FLATTERED SOMEONE WOULD TAKE THE TIME TO RIGHT ABOUT MY GREAT STATE OF NEWBRASKA
BEER ME ZORRO LAD
Logged
INSURRECTION IS LIKE AN ART, AND LIKE ALL ARTS IT HAS IT'S OWN LAWS....
Bobupanddown
Posts: 4 037
Re: Found on online....
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 11:11:04 AM »
Quote from: BEERSON BACK FROM THE GRAVE on
Today
at 01:30:12 AM
OH NO, YOU WERE IN HIDING AFTER BOBUPANDDOWN GAVE YOU A SLIPPERING AND A SHOEING
Last week you said Ned have me a shoeing and I got him banned, you've got more tunes than Barry White you lad.
ChooChoo
Logged
Quote from: towz on March 27, 2020, 11:08:29 AM
There is nothing socialist about China
BEERSON BACK FROM THE GRAVE
REVOLUTIONS ARE ALWAY'S VERBOSE...
Posts: 2 007
Re: Found on online....
«
Reply #3 on:
Today
at 12:51:23 PM »
Quote from: Bobupanddown on
Today
at 11:11:04 AM
Quote from: BEERSON BACK FROM THE GRAVE on
Today
at 01:30:12 AM
OH NO, YOU WERE IN HIDING AFTER BOBUPANDDOWN GAVE YOU A SLIPPERING AND A SHOEING
Last week you said Ned have me a shoeing and I got him banned, you've got more tunes than Barry White you lad.
ChooChoo
IM GETTING CONFLICTING REPORTS ALL THE TIME BOBBY LAD 👺👹👺👹🙊
BEER ME BUD 🍺🍻🍺🍻🍺🤠🌈👍
Logged
INSURRECTION IS LIKE AN ART, AND LIKE ALL ARTS IT HAS IT'S OWN LAWS....
nekder365
Posts: 2 182
Re: Found on online....
«
Reply #4 on:
Today
at 01:45:04 PM »
Even i am fed up with this "zorro" crap..I will tell you once more, unlike you i do not hide behind a username, do not feel the need to have an "alternative" ego, do not shit stir (that went well for you did it not?)..... And for your info you cretin, my absence from the board had nothing to do with Bob or any fucker else it was the death of my brother in Saudi, so fuck off with your comments re my absence..............
Logged
RIK MAYALL
Posts: 12 208
Once in every lifetime
Re: Found on online....
«
Reply #5 on:
Today
at 02:06:23 PM »
Quote from: nekder365 on
Today
at 01:45:04 PM
Even i am fed up with this "zorro" crap..I will tell you once more, unlike you i do not hide behind a username, do not feel the need to have an "alternative" ego, do not shit stir (that went well for you did it not?)..... And for your info you cretin, my absence from the board had nothing to do with Bob or any fucker else it was the death of my brother in Saudi, so fuck off with your comments re my absence..............
Nek, don't rise to the daft cunt. You're better than that.
Logged
FUCK OFF DAFT CUNT
Bobupanddown
Posts: 4 037
Re: Found on online....
«
Reply #6 on:
Today
at 02:08:07 PM »
Quote from: nekder365 on
Today
at 01:45:04 PM
Even i am fed up with this "zorro" crap..I will tell you once more, unlike you i do not hide behind a username, do not feel the need to have an "alternative" ego, do not shit stir (that went well for you did it not?)..... And for your info you cretin, my absence from the board had nothing to do with Bob or any fucker else it was the death of my brother in Saudi, so fuck off with your comments re my absence..............
My sympathies for your loss Ned, I'm close with my brother and I'd be in bits if he passed.
Logged
Quote from: towz on March 27, 2020, 11:08:29 AM
There is nothing socialist about China
nekder365
Posts: 2 182
Re: Found on online....
«
Reply #7 on:
Today
at 02:21:16 PM »
Quote from: Bobupanddown on
Today
at 02:08:07 PM
Quote from: nekder365 on
Today
at 01:45:04 PM
Even i am fed up with this "zorro" crap..I will tell you once more, unlike you i do not hide behind a username, do not feel the need to have an "alternative" ego, do not shit stir (that went well for you did it not?)..... And for your info you cretin, my absence from the board had nothing to do with Bob or any fucker else it was the death of my brother in Saudi, so fuck off with your comments re my absence..............
My sympathies for your loss Ned, I'm close with my brother and I'd be in bits if he passed.
Cheers Bob and i know Rik :)
Logged
