BEERSON BACK FROM THE GRAVE



REVOLUTIONS ARE ALWAY'S VERBOSE...Posts: 2 007 LEAKED SCENE FOR THIS WEEKS EPISODE OF *SISTERS* ****CONTAINS SPOILERS*** « on: Yesterday at 10:48:12 PM » DOORBELL RINGS



LIDDLE GOES TO DOOR AND SEE'S ITS ...





(CROWD APPLAUSES AS THEY SEE ITS GUEST STAR ENGLEBERT HUMPBACKWHALE)



LIDS: WHATDYAWANT?



RIK: I WAS IN THE NEIGHBOURHOOD



LIDS: I WILL GET A RESTRAINING ORDER AGAINST YA



RIK: THEN WE WILL BE TWINS NOT SISTERS....



LIDS: "WHYIOUGHTA"



*CROWD LAUGHS*



THEY SIT ON SETTEE NOW AND SETTLE DOWN TO SCREAM 4 ... RIK YAWNS AND STRETCHES PUTTING HIS ARM AROUND LIDS..



LIDS: WHATCHA DOING?



RIK : GIVING YA A REACH AROUND?



LIDS: WHYIOUGHTA....



*CROWD LAUGHS*



THE MOVIE CONTINUES AND RIK PRETENDS TO BE SCARED AS HE LEAPS ON LIDS LAP



LIDS: WHATCHA DOING?



RIK: I'M A LITTLE SCWARED WABBIT (MIMICKS A BABY ELMER FUDDS VOICE)



LIDS: YEAH BUT THAT DOES'T EXPLAIN WHY YA NAKED... WHYIOUGHTA...



*AUDIENCE LAUGHS*



THE MOVIE FINISHES AND LIDS SAYS: THATS ME OFF TO BED, YOU CAN GET YASELF OFF



RIK PRODUCES A BUTT PLUG



LIDS: I MEANT GET YASELF HOME... WHYIOUGHTA...



*AUDIENCE LAUGHS*



CREDITS ROLL PLAYING THE THEME



(LYRICS)



SISTERS WE'RE TWO OF A KIND... SISTERS WERE ALWAYS ON EACH OTHERS MIND

I LIKE TO DRINK (LIDS VOCAL) AND LIKE TO SING (RIK VOCAL)

I LOOK LOOK LIKE RIK WALLER (RIK VOCAL) AND I LOOK LIKE THE THING (LIDS VOCAL)

TWO SISTERS TWO OF A KIND





BEER ME BOYZZZZ

Where can I see this? Channel 5?