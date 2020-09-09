Welcome,
Guest
. Please
login
or
register
.
September 16, 2020, 03:15:12 PM
News:
GET READY FOR THE PROMOTION PUSH...
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Jason Roy
Pages: [
1
]
Go Down
« previous
next »
Author
Topic: Jason Roy (Read 854 times)
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Online
Posts: 15 097
Jason Roy
«
on:
September 09, 2020, 10:12:48 PM »
In ODI squad. Magic. A complete natural.
Logged
Bobupanddown
Online
Posts: 4 088
Re: Jason Roy
«
Reply #1 on:
September 09, 2020, 10:19:08 PM »
To quote KP: Jason Roy can't bat.
Logged
Quote from: towz on March 27, 2020, 11:08:29 AM
There is nothing socialist about China
Gramsci
Offline
Posts: 8 273
Re: Jason Roy
«
Reply #2 on:
September 10, 2020, 07:59:18 AM »
Quote from: Bobupanddown on September 09, 2020, 10:19:08 PM
To quote KP: Jason Roy can't bat.
Only England's Joe Root (7) and Jonny Bairstow (13) ranked higher than Roy at number 14 in the ICC rankings. Average of over 41 strike rate of over 107 after 90 matches.
I'd have him in my team
See how he goes after a long injury.
Logged
Bobupanddown
Online
Posts: 4 088
Re: Jason Roy
«
Reply #3 on:
September 10, 2020, 08:21:26 AM »
I think he's a decent white ball cricketer. Not good enough at Test level tho.
Logged
Quote from: towz on March 27, 2020, 11:08:29 AM
There is nothing socialist about China
El Capitan
Offline
Posts: 43 038
Re: Jason Roy
«
Reply #4 on:
September 10, 2020, 08:25:37 AM »
A decent white ball cricketer?!
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Bobupanddown
Online
Posts: 4 088
Re: Jason Roy
«
Reply #5 on:
September 10, 2020, 08:32:42 AM »
Quote from: El Capitan on September 10, 2020, 08:25:37 AM
A decent white ball cricketer?!
Decent at international level, he's not in the top 5 or possibly even top ten ODI batsmen in the world. Is he?
Logged
Quote from: towz on March 27, 2020, 11:08:29 AM
There is nothing socialist about China
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Online
Posts: 15 097
Re: Jason Roy
«
Reply #6 on:
September 10, 2020, 09:02:13 AM »
Quote from: Bobupanddown on September 10, 2020, 08:32:42 AM
Quote from: El Capitan on September 10, 2020, 08:25:37 AM
A decent white ball cricketer?!
Decent at international level, he's not in the top 5 or possibly even top ten ODI batsmen in the world. Is he?
Gramsci just gave you that data. Is everyone outside the top five ranked as shite?
Logged
Bobupanddown
Online
Posts: 4 088
Re: Jason Roy
«
Reply #7 on:
September 10, 2020, 09:10:07 AM »
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on September 10, 2020, 09:02:13 AM
Quote from: Bobupanddown on September 10, 2020, 08:32:42 AM
Quote from: El Capitan on September 10, 2020, 08:25:37 AM
A decent white ball cricketer?!
Decent at international level, he's not in the top 5 or possibly even top ten ODI batsmen in the world. Is he?
Gramsci just gave you that data. Is everyone outside the top five ranked as shite?
Who called him shite?
He's currently ranked 14th by the ICC but those numbers don't reflect recent games so he's likely to drop. I think decent is a fair reflection of where he is right now.
Logged
Quote from: towz on March 27, 2020, 11:08:29 AM
There is nothing socialist about China
El Capitan
Offline
Posts: 43 038
Re: Jason Roy
«
Reply #8 on:
September 10, 2020, 09:12:17 AM »
He would open the batting for every ODI team in the world
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
RedSteel
Online
Posts: 9 830
UTB
Re: Jason Roy
«
Reply #9 on:
September 10, 2020, 09:19:37 AM »
Quote from: El Capitan on September 10, 2020, 09:12:17 AM
He would open the batting for every ODI team in the world
Even Afghanistan mate?
Logged
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Online
Posts: 15 097
Re: Jason Roy
«
Reply #10 on:
September 10, 2020, 09:20:26 AM »
Quote from: RedSteel on September 10, 2020, 09:19:37 AM
Quote from: El Capitan on September 10, 2020, 09:12:17 AM
He would open the batting for every ODI team in the world
Even Afghanistan mate?
*id* open for Afghanistan
Logged
RedSteel
Online
Posts: 9 830
UTB
Re: Jason Roy
«
Reply #11 on:
September 10, 2020, 09:22:21 AM »
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on September 10, 2020, 09:20:26 AM
Quote from: RedSteel on September 10, 2020, 09:19:37 AM
Quote from: El Capitan on September 10, 2020, 09:12:17 AM
He would open the batting for every ODI team in the world
Even Afghanistan mate?
*id* open for Afghanistan
In Kabul mate?
Logged
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Online
Posts: 15 097
Re: Jason Roy
«
Reply #12 on:
September 10, 2020, 09:32:17 AM »
Quote from: RedSteel on September 10, 2020, 09:22:21 AM
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on September 10, 2020, 09:20:26 AM
Quote from: RedSteel on September 10, 2020, 09:19:37 AM
Quote from: El Capitan on September 10, 2020, 09:12:17 AM
He would open the batting for every ODI team in the world
Even Afghanistan mate?
*id* open for Afghanistan
In Kabul mate?
Anywhere. Fuck em
Logged
RedSteel
Online
Posts: 9 830
UTB
Re: Jason Roy
«
Reply #13 on:
September 10, 2020, 09:39:33 AM »
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on September 10, 2020, 09:32:17 AM
Quote from: RedSteel on September 10, 2020, 09:22:21 AM
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on September 10, 2020, 09:20:26 AM
Quote from: RedSteel on September 10, 2020, 09:19:37 AM
Quote from: El Capitan on September 10, 2020, 09:12:17 AM
He would open the batting for every ODI team in the world
Even Afghanistan mate?
*id* open for Afghanistan
In Kabul mate?
Anywhere. Fuck em
Don't go swinging straight away, bit of turn in that pitch bob
Logged
Bobupanddown
Online
Posts: 4 088
Re: Jason Roy
«
Reply #14 on:
September 10, 2020, 11:07:02 AM »
Quote from: El Capitan on September 10, 2020, 09:12:17 AM
He would open the batting for every ODI team in the world
Warner and Finch open for the Aussies don't they?
That'd be Rank 6 and 7 - but you'd put 14 in ahead of them?
Have 3 sids
Logged
Quote from: towz on March 27, 2020, 11:08:29 AM
There is nothing socialist about China
El Capitan
Offline
Posts: 43 038
Re: Jason Roy
«
Reply #15 on:
September 10, 2020, 11:17:20 AM »
Absolutely, yes.
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Johnny Thunder
Offline
Posts: 12 835
Shit Stirring Cunt.
Re: Jason Roy
«
Reply #16 on:
September 10, 2020, 11:19:33 AM »
What a fuckin stupid cunt Matty is.
Logged
Goldby is a fuckin flouncing cunt.
Bobupanddown
Online
Posts: 4 088
Re: Jason Roy
«
Reply #17 on:
September 10, 2020, 11:33:21 AM »
Quote from: Johnny Thunder on September 10, 2020, 11:19:33 AM
What a fuckin stupid cunt Matty is.
What a stunning and brave revelation there JT
Logged
Quote from: towz on March 27, 2020, 11:08:29 AM
There is nothing socialist about China
Johnny Thunder
Offline
Posts: 12 835
Shit Stirring Cunt.
Re: Jason Roy
«
Reply #18 on:
September 10, 2020, 11:40:42 AM »
He knows I love him really.
The cunt.
Logged
Goldby is a fuckin flouncing cunt.
CLEM FANDANGO
Online
Posts: 15 298
Re: Jason Roy
«
Reply #19 on:
September 10, 2020, 12:14:03 PM »
What the fuck is this thread about?
Logged
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18/19/20
Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19/20/INFINITY
COB 2020 Battlenips: PEOPLE'S Champion
Johnny Thunder
Offline
Posts: 12 835
Shit Stirring Cunt.
Re: Jason Roy
«
Reply #20 on:
September 10, 2020, 12:37:23 PM »
Some jock cunt who was always on the fuckin rob.
Logged
Goldby is a fuckin flouncing cunt.
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Online
Posts: 15 097
Re: Jason Roy
«
Reply #21 on:
September 10, 2020, 01:48:21 PM »
Quote from: Johnny Thunder on September 10, 2020, 12:37:23 PM
Some jock cunt who was always on the fuckin rob.
Idiot!
Logged
Johnny Thunder
Offline
Posts: 12 835
Shit Stirring Cunt.
Re: Jason Roy
«
Reply #22 on:
September 10, 2020, 02:28:39 PM »
Logged
Goldby is a fuckin flouncing cunt.
Bobupanddown
Online
Posts: 4 088
Re: Jason Roy
«
Reply #23 on:
September 11, 2020, 05:49:35 PM »
3 from 13 - "world class"
Logged
Quote from: towz on March 27, 2020, 11:08:29 AM
There is nothing socialist about China
Westlane_rightwinger
Offline
Posts: 780
Fred West ruined my wife
Re: Jason Roy
«
Reply #24 on:
September 11, 2020, 05:51:46 PM »
A south african't.
Logged
Bobupanddown
Online
Posts: 4 088
Re: Jason Roy
«
Reply #25 on:
September 11, 2020, 05:53:16 PM »
"Jason Roy can't bat"
Not my words, the words of Kevin Pietersen.
Logged
Quote from: towz on March 27, 2020, 11:08:29 AM
There is nothing socialist about China
Bud Wiser
Offline
Posts: 9 889
Bausor & Gill OUT!!!
Re: Jason Roy
«
Reply #26 on:
September 11, 2020, 05:59:05 PM »
Quote from: Westlane_rightwinger on September 11, 2020, 05:51:46 PM
A south african't.
Exactly. It looks like we need to widen our commonwealth & Eire net a bit further.
Logged
https://www.change.org/p/independent-press-standards-organisation-shut-down-the-guardian-newspaper?fbclid=IwAR0li1BFYS5bopcz5Lb6Mig3TMJqUvURI1GBooHUDUCmlcE4eaa-nTXemqw
https://www.change.org/p/everyone-defund-bbc?recruiter=1112650241
Bobupanddown
Online
Posts: 4 088
Re: Jason Roy
«
Reply #27 on:
September 11, 2020, 06:07:54 PM »
How's our other 'best in the world opener' doing?
He's got 11 off 35 balls.
Logged
Quote from: towz on March 27, 2020, 11:08:29 AM
There is nothing socialist about China
Gramsci
Offline
Posts: 8 273
Re: Jason Roy
«
Reply #28 on:
September 11, 2020, 08:49:28 PM »
Quote from: Bobupanddown on September 11, 2020, 05:53:16 PM
"Jason Roy can't bat"
Not my words, the words of Kevin Pietersen.
Did you watch the semi final in the world cup against Australia. Obviously not you fucking whopper
Logged
Gramsci
Offline
Posts: 8 273
Re: Jason Roy
«
Reply #29 on:
September 11, 2020, 08:55:01 PM »
Quote from: Bobupanddown on September 11, 2020, 06:07:54 PM
How's our other 'best in the world opener' doing?
He's got 11 off 35 balls.
showing excellent awareness of the gentleman's game of cricket again Bob
give it up lad, stick to commenting on dominoes
Logged
Bobupanddown
Online
Posts: 4 088
Re: Jason Roy
«
Reply #30 on:
September 11, 2020, 09:25:17 PM »
Quote from: Gramsci on September 11, 2020, 08:49:28 PM
Quote from: Bobupanddown on September 11, 2020, 05:53:16 PM
"Jason Roy can't bat"
Not my words, the words of Kevin Pietersen.
Did you watch the semi final in the world cup against Australia. Obviously not you fucking whopper
Which part of "Not my words" don't you understand you thick PHd cunt?
Logged
Quote from: towz on March 27, 2020, 11:08:29 AM
There is nothing socialist about China
Gramsci
Offline
Posts: 8 273
Re: Jason Roy
«
Reply #31 on:
September 11, 2020, 09:44:46 PM »
Quote from: Bobupanddown on September 11, 2020, 09:25:17 PM
Quote from: Gramsci on September 11, 2020, 08:49:28 PM
Quote from: Bobupanddown on September 11, 2020, 05:53:16 PM
"Jason Roy can't bat"
Not my words, the words of Kevin Pietersen.
Did you watch the semi final in the world cup against Australia. Obviously not you fucking whopper
Which part of "Not my words" don't you understand you thick PHd cunt?
oh dear
Logged
Bobupanddown
Online
Posts: 4 088
Re: Jason Roy
«
Reply #32 on:
September 11, 2020, 11:20:19 PM »
It just goes to show, all that education and you're still a thick cunt.
Logged
Quote from: towz on March 27, 2020, 11:08:29 AM
There is nothing socialist about China
Gramsci
Offline
Posts: 8 273
Re: Jason Roy
«
Reply #33 on:
September 12, 2020, 10:43:10 AM »
Quote from: Bobupanddown on September 11, 2020, 11:20:19 PM
It just goes to show, all that education and you're still a thick cunt.
Bob, did you or did you not post the picture that people say you did on here?
You haven't answered the question and it has been asked.....come on explain yourself. I didn't see the pic, but I would like to hear your version of the event, The Captain made the claim, I haven't seen you refute it yet
Logged
Bobupanddown
Online
Posts: 4 088
Re: Jason Roy
«
Reply #34 on:
September 12, 2020, 11:00:36 AM »
Gramsci, you claim to have a PHd. A nine year old could figure out i'm not posting from New Zealand.
You. Thick. Twat.
Logged
Quote from: towz on March 27, 2020, 11:08:29 AM
There is nothing socialist about China
Gramsci
Offline
Posts: 8 273
Re: Jason Roy
«
Reply #35 on:
September 12, 2020, 12:47:14 PM »
Quote from: Bobupanddown on September 12, 2020, 11:00:36 AM
Gramsci, you claim to have a PHd. A nine year old could figure out i'm not posting from New Zealand.
You. Thick. Twat.
I'll give you a multiple choice test, you may or may not understand it
Did you post that pic
Answer 1: YES
Answer 2: NO
Logged
Bobupanddown
Online
Posts: 4 088
Re: Jason Roy
«
Reply #36 on:
September 12, 2020, 05:38:40 PM »
No, because I'm not Lenin.
Let me tell you how to work it out, click on my name, click on 'show general statistics for this user' Tadah......
Fucking PHd my arse, you're junior middle manager somewhere. Good at doing what he's told but otherwise thick as shit.
Logged
Quote from: towz on March 27, 2020, 11:08:29 AM
There is nothing socialist about China
Bobupanddown
Online
Posts: 4 088
Re: Jason Roy
«
Reply #37 on:
Today
at 02:10:28 PM »
So, Jason Roy......
Logged
Quote from: towz on March 27, 2020, 11:08:29 AM
There is nothing socialist about China
nekder365
Offline
Posts: 2 219
Re: Jason Roy
«
Reply #38 on:
Today
at 02:22:02 PM »
Quote from: Bobupanddown on
Today
at 02:10:28 PM
So, Jason Roy......
COB gold.....
Logged
El Capitan
Offline
Posts: 43 038
Re: Jason Roy
«
Reply #39 on:
Today
at 02:26:05 PM »
Had a shit series, maybe rushed back from injury.
Still a world class ODI batsman though
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
CLEM FANDANGO
Online
Posts: 15 298
Re: Jason Roy
«
Reply #40 on:
Today
at 02:30:02 PM »
What the fuck is this thread about?
Logged
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18/19/20
Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19/20/INFINITY
COB 2020 Battlenips: PEOPLE'S Champion
nekder365
Offline
Posts: 2 219
Re: Jason Roy
«
Reply #41 on:
Today
at 02:34:03 PM »
We played cricket against a gay team but they only had 10 players.
I drew the short straw and batted for the other side.....................
Logged
Ben G
Mountain King
Online
Posts: 4 018
Re: Jason Roy
«
Reply #42 on:
Today
at 03:06:52 PM »
Bairstow loves cumin
Logged
Tory Cunt
Pages: [
1
]
Go Up
« previous
next »
Jump to:
Please select a destination:
-----------------------------
ComeOnBoro.com
-----------------------------
=> ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
1 Hour
1 Day
1 Week
1 Month
Forever
Login with username, password and session length
Powered by SMF 1.1.11
|
SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC
Loading...