September 16, 2020, 03:15:12 PM
News: GET READY FOR THE PROMOTION PUSH...

Author Topic: Jason Roy  (Read 854 times)
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
« on: September 09, 2020, 10:12:48 PM »
In ODI squad. Magic. A complete natural.  :bc: :bc: :bc:
Bobupanddown
« Reply #1 on: September 09, 2020, 10:19:08 PM »
To quote KP: Jason Roy can't bat.
Gramsci
« Reply #2 on: September 10, 2020, 07:59:18 AM »
Quote from: Bobupanddown on September 09, 2020, 10:19:08 PM
To quote KP: Jason Roy can't bat.


Only England's Joe Root (7) and Jonny Bairstow (13) ranked higher than Roy at number 14 in the ICC rankings. Average of over 41 strike rate of over 107 after 90 matches.

I'd have him in my team  :like:

See how he goes after a long injury.
Bobupanddown
« Reply #3 on: September 10, 2020, 08:21:26 AM »
I think he's a decent white ball cricketer. Not good enough at Test level tho.
El Capitan
« Reply #4 on: September 10, 2020, 08:25:37 AM »
A decent white ball cricketer?!
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Bobupanddown
« Reply #5 on: September 10, 2020, 08:32:42 AM »
Quote from: El Capitan on September 10, 2020, 08:25:37 AM
A decent white ball cricketer?!

Decent at international level, he's not in the top 5 or possibly even top ten ODI batsmen in the world. Is he?
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
« Reply #6 on: September 10, 2020, 09:02:13 AM »
Quote from: Bobupanddown on September 10, 2020, 08:32:42 AM
Quote from: El Capitan on September 10, 2020, 08:25:37 AM
A decent white ball cricketer?!

Decent at international level, he's not in the top 5 or possibly even top ten ODI batsmen in the world. Is he?


Gramsci just gave you that data. Is everyone outside the top five ranked as shite?
Bobupanddown
« Reply #7 on: September 10, 2020, 09:10:07 AM »
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on September 10, 2020, 09:02:13 AM
Quote from: Bobupanddown on September 10, 2020, 08:32:42 AM
Quote from: El Capitan on September 10, 2020, 08:25:37 AM
A decent white ball cricketer?!

Decent at international level, he's not in the top 5 or possibly even top ten ODI batsmen in the world. Is he?


Gramsci just gave you that data. Is everyone outside the top five ranked as shite?

Who called him shite?

He's currently ranked 14th by the ICC but those numbers don't reflect recent games so he's likely to drop. I think decent is a fair reflection of where he is right now.






El Capitan
« Reply #8 on: September 10, 2020, 09:12:17 AM »
He would open the batting for every ODI team in the world
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
RedSteel
« Reply #9 on: September 10, 2020, 09:19:37 AM »
Quote from: El Capitan on September 10, 2020, 09:12:17 AM
He would open the batting for every ODI team in the world

Even Afghanistan mate?
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
« Reply #10 on: September 10, 2020, 09:20:26 AM »
Quote from: RedSteel on September 10, 2020, 09:19:37 AM
Quote from: El Capitan on September 10, 2020, 09:12:17 AM
He would open the batting for every ODI team in the world

Even Afghanistan mate?

*id* open for Afghanistan
RedSteel
« Reply #11 on: September 10, 2020, 09:22:21 AM »
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on September 10, 2020, 09:20:26 AM
Quote from: RedSteel on September 10, 2020, 09:19:37 AM
Quote from: El Capitan on September 10, 2020, 09:12:17 AM
He would open the batting for every ODI team in the world

Even Afghanistan mate?

*id* open for Afghanistan

In Kabul mate?
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
« Reply #12 on: September 10, 2020, 09:32:17 AM »
Quote from: RedSteel on September 10, 2020, 09:22:21 AM
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on September 10, 2020, 09:20:26 AM
Quote from: RedSteel on September 10, 2020, 09:19:37 AM
Quote from: El Capitan on September 10, 2020, 09:12:17 AM
He would open the batting for every ODI team in the world

Even Afghanistan mate?

*id* open for Afghanistan

In Kabul mate?

Anywhere. Fuck em    klins klins
RedSteel
« Reply #13 on: September 10, 2020, 09:39:33 AM »
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on September 10, 2020, 09:32:17 AM
Quote from: RedSteel on September 10, 2020, 09:22:21 AM
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on September 10, 2020, 09:20:26 AM
Quote from: RedSteel on September 10, 2020, 09:19:37 AM
Quote from: El Capitan on September 10, 2020, 09:12:17 AM
He would open the batting for every ODI team in the world

Even Afghanistan mate?

*id* open for Afghanistan

In Kabul mate?

Anywhere. Fuck em    klins klins



Don't go swinging straight away, bit of turn in that pitch bob
Bobupanddown
« Reply #14 on: September 10, 2020, 11:07:02 AM »
Quote from: El Capitan on September 10, 2020, 09:12:17 AM
He would open the batting for every ODI team in the world

Warner and Finch open for the Aussies don't they?

That'd be Rank 6 and 7 - but you'd put 14 in ahead of them?

Have 3 sids   
El Capitan
« Reply #15 on: September 10, 2020, 11:17:20 AM »
Absolutely, yes.
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Johnny Thunder
« Reply #16 on: September 10, 2020, 11:19:33 AM »
What a fuckin stupid cunt Matty is.




 
Goldby is a fuckin flouncing cunt.
Bobupanddown
« Reply #17 on: September 10, 2020, 11:33:21 AM »
Quote from: Johnny Thunder on September 10, 2020, 11:19:33 AM
What a fuckin stupid cunt Matty is.




 

What a stunning and brave revelation there JT  jc
Johnny Thunder
« Reply #18 on: September 10, 2020, 11:40:42 AM »
 mcl



He knows I love him really.















The cunt.




 
Goldby is a fuckin flouncing cunt.
CLEM FANDANGO
« Reply #19 on: September 10, 2020, 12:14:03 PM »
What the fuck is this thread about?
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18/19/20
Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19/20/INFINITY
COB 2020 Battlenips: PEOPLE'S Champion
Johnny Thunder
« Reply #20 on: September 10, 2020, 12:37:23 PM »
Some jock cunt who was always on the fuckin rob.
Goldby is a fuckin flouncing cunt.
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
« Reply #21 on: September 10, 2020, 01:48:21 PM »
Quote from: Johnny Thunder on September 10, 2020, 12:37:23 PM
Some jock cunt who was always on the fuckin rob.

Idiot!  rava
Johnny Thunder
« Reply #22 on: September 10, 2020, 02:28:39 PM »
 rava




 
Goldby is a fuckin flouncing cunt.
Bobupanddown
« Reply #23 on: September 11, 2020, 05:49:35 PM »
3 from 13 - "world class" :nige:
Westlane_rightwinger
« Reply #24 on: September 11, 2020, 05:51:46 PM »
A south african't.
Bobupanddown
« Reply #25 on: September 11, 2020, 05:53:16 PM »
"Jason Roy can't bat"

Not my words, the words of Kevin Pietersen.
Bud Wiser
« Reply #26 on: September 11, 2020, 05:59:05 PM »
Quote from: Westlane_rightwinger on September 11, 2020, 05:51:46 PM
A south african't.

Exactly. It looks like we need to widen our commonwealth & Eire net a bit further.  souey
Bobupanddown
« Reply #27 on: September 11, 2020, 06:07:54 PM »
How's our other 'best in the world opener' doing?

He's got 11 off 35 balls.  souey
Logged
Gramsci
« Reply #28 on: September 11, 2020, 08:49:28 PM »
Quote from: Bobupanddown on September 11, 2020, 05:53:16 PM
"Jason Roy can't bat"

Not my words, the words of Kevin Pietersen.

Did you watch the semi final in the world cup against Australia. Obviously not you fucking whopper  :wanker:
Gramsci
« Reply #29 on: September 11, 2020, 08:55:01 PM »
Quote from: Bobupanddown on September 11, 2020, 06:07:54 PM
How's our other 'best in the world opener' doing?

He's got 11 off 35 balls.  souey

showing excellent awareness of the gentleman's game of cricket again Bob 

give it up lad, stick to commenting on dominoes
Bobupanddown
« Reply #30 on: September 11, 2020, 09:25:17 PM »
Quote from: Gramsci on September 11, 2020, 08:49:28 PM
Quote from: Bobupanddown on September 11, 2020, 05:53:16 PM
"Jason Roy can't bat"

Not my words, the words of Kevin Pietersen.

Did you watch the semi final in the world cup against Australia. Obviously not you fucking whopper  :wanker:

Which part of "Not my words" don't you understand you thick PHd cunt?
Gramsci
« Reply #31 on: September 11, 2020, 09:44:46 PM »
Quote from: Bobupanddown on September 11, 2020, 09:25:17 PM
Quote from: Gramsci on September 11, 2020, 08:49:28 PM
Quote from: Bobupanddown on September 11, 2020, 05:53:16 PM
"Jason Roy can't bat"

Not my words, the words of Kevin Pietersen.

Did you watch the semi final in the world cup against Australia. Obviously not you fucking whopper  :wanker:

Which part of "Not my words" don't you understand you thick PHd cunt?



oh dear
Bobupanddown
« Reply #32 on: September 11, 2020, 11:20:19 PM »
It just goes to show, all that education and you're still a thick cunt.
Gramsci
« Reply #33 on: September 12, 2020, 10:43:10 AM »
Quote from: Bobupanddown on September 11, 2020, 11:20:19 PM
It just goes to show, all that education and you're still a thick cunt.

 

Bob, did you or did you not post the picture that people say you did on here?

You haven't answered the question and it has been asked.....come on explain yourself. I didn't see the pic, but I would like to hear your version of the event, The Captain made the claim, I haven't seen you refute it yet 

Bobupanddown
« Reply #34 on: September 12, 2020, 11:00:36 AM »
Gramsci, you claim to have a PHd. A nine year old could figure out i'm not posting from New Zealand.

You. Thick. Twat.
Gramsci
« Reply #35 on: September 12, 2020, 12:47:14 PM »
Quote from: Bobupanddown on September 12, 2020, 11:00:36 AM
Gramsci, you claim to have a PHd. A nine year old could figure out i'm not posting from New Zealand.

You. Thick. Twat.

 I'll give you a multiple choice test, you may or may not understand it

Did you post that pic

Answer 1: YES
Answer 2: NO

 :duh:
Bobupanddown
« Reply #36 on: September 12, 2020, 05:38:40 PM »
No, because I'm not Lenin.

Let me tell you how to work it out, click on my name, click on 'show general statistics for this user' Tadah......

Fucking PHd my arse, you're junior middle manager somewhere. Good at doing what he's told but otherwise thick as shit.
Bobupanddown
« Reply #37 on: Today at 02:10:28 PM »
So, Jason Roy......
nekder365
« Reply #38 on: Today at 02:22:02 PM »
Quote from: Bobupanddown on Today at 02:10:28 PM
So, Jason Roy......

COB gold..... :alf: :alf:
El Capitan
« Reply #39 on: Today at 02:26:05 PM »
Had a shit series, maybe rushed back from injury.


Still a world class ODI batsman though  :like:
Rob Nichols ruined my
CLEM FANDANGO
« Reply #40 on: Today at 02:30:02 PM »
What the fuck is this thread about?
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18/19/20
Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19/20/INFINITY
COB 2020 Battlenips: PEOPLE'S Champion
nekder365
« Reply #41 on: Today at 02:34:03 PM »
We played cricket against a gay team but they only had 10 players.

I drew the short straw and batted for the other side..................... :chrisk: :chrisk:
Ben G
« Reply #42 on: Today at 03:06:52 PM »
Bairstow loves cumin
Tory Cunt
