September 12, 2020, 10:55:37 AM
Author Topic: Jason Roy  (Read 625 times)
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Posts: 15 077



« on: September 09, 2020, 10:12:48 PM »
In ODI squad. Magic. A complete natural.  :bc: :bc: :bc:
Bobupanddown
Posts: 4 066


« Reply #1 on: September 09, 2020, 10:19:08 PM »
To quote KP: Jason Roy can't bat.
Quote from: towz on March 27, 2020, 11:08:29 AM
There is nothing socialist about China
Gramsci
Posts: 8 271



« Reply #2 on: September 10, 2020, 07:59:18 AM »
Quote from: Bobupanddown on September 09, 2020, 10:19:08 PM
To quote KP: Jason Roy can't bat.


Only England's Joe Root (7) and Jonny Bairstow (13) ranked higher than Roy at number 14 in the ICC rankings. Average of over 41 strike rate of over 107 after 90 matches.

I'd have him in my team  :like:

See how he goes after a long injury.
Bobupanddown
Posts: 4 066


« Reply #3 on: September 10, 2020, 08:21:26 AM »
I think he's a decent white ball cricketer. Not good enough at Test level tho.
Quote from: towz on March 27, 2020, 11:08:29 AM
There is nothing socialist about China
El Capitan
Posts: 43 186


« Reply #4 on: September 10, 2020, 08:25:37 AM »
A decent white ball cricketer?!
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Bobupanddown
Posts: 4 066


« Reply #5 on: September 10, 2020, 08:32:42 AM »
Quote from: El Capitan on September 10, 2020, 08:25:37 AM
A decent white ball cricketer?!

Decent at international level, he's not in the top 5 or possibly even top ten ODI batsmen in the world. Is he?
Quote from: towz on March 27, 2020, 11:08:29 AM
There is nothing socialist about China
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Posts: 15 077



« Reply #6 on: September 10, 2020, 09:02:13 AM »
Quote from: Bobupanddown on September 10, 2020, 08:32:42 AM
Quote from: El Capitan on September 10, 2020, 08:25:37 AM
A decent white ball cricketer?!

Decent at international level, he's not in the top 5 or possibly even top ten ODI batsmen in the world. Is he?


Gramsci just gave you that data. Is everyone outside the top five ranked as shite?
Bobupanddown
Posts: 4 066


« Reply #7 on: September 10, 2020, 09:10:07 AM »
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on September 10, 2020, 09:02:13 AM
Quote from: Bobupanddown on September 10, 2020, 08:32:42 AM
Quote from: El Capitan on September 10, 2020, 08:25:37 AM
A decent white ball cricketer?!

Decent at international level, he's not in the top 5 or possibly even top ten ODI batsmen in the world. Is he?


Gramsci just gave you that data. Is everyone outside the top five ranked as shite?

Who called him shite?

He's currently ranked 14th by the ICC but those numbers don't reflect recent games so he's likely to drop. I think decent is a fair reflection of where he is right now.






Quote from: towz on March 27, 2020, 11:08:29 AM
There is nothing socialist about China
El Capitan
Posts: 43 186


« Reply #8 on: September 10, 2020, 09:12:17 AM »
He would open the batting for every ODI team in the world
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
RedSteel
Posts: 9 801

UTB


« Reply #9 on: September 10, 2020, 09:19:37 AM »
Quote from: El Capitan on September 10, 2020, 09:12:17 AM
He would open the batting for every ODI team in the world

Even Afghanistan mate?
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Posts: 15 077



« Reply #10 on: September 10, 2020, 09:20:26 AM »
Quote from: RedSteel on September 10, 2020, 09:19:37 AM
Quote from: El Capitan on September 10, 2020, 09:12:17 AM
He would open the batting for every ODI team in the world

Even Afghanistan mate?

*id* open for Afghanistan
RedSteel
Posts: 9 801

UTB


« Reply #11 on: September 10, 2020, 09:22:21 AM »
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on September 10, 2020, 09:20:26 AM
Quote from: RedSteel on September 10, 2020, 09:19:37 AM
Quote from: El Capitan on September 10, 2020, 09:12:17 AM
He would open the batting for every ODI team in the world

Even Afghanistan mate?

*id* open for Afghanistan

In Kabul mate?
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Posts: 15 077



« Reply #12 on: September 10, 2020, 09:32:17 AM »
Quote from: RedSteel on September 10, 2020, 09:22:21 AM
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on September 10, 2020, 09:20:26 AM
Quote from: RedSteel on September 10, 2020, 09:19:37 AM
Quote from: El Capitan on September 10, 2020, 09:12:17 AM
He would open the batting for every ODI team in the world

Even Afghanistan mate?

*id* open for Afghanistan

In Kabul mate?

Anywhere. Fuck em    klins klins
RedSteel
Posts: 9 801

UTB


« Reply #13 on: September 10, 2020, 09:39:33 AM »
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on September 10, 2020, 09:32:17 AM
Quote from: RedSteel on September 10, 2020, 09:22:21 AM
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on September 10, 2020, 09:20:26 AM
Quote from: RedSteel on September 10, 2020, 09:19:37 AM
Quote from: El Capitan on September 10, 2020, 09:12:17 AM
He would open the batting for every ODI team in the world

Even Afghanistan mate?

*id* open for Afghanistan

In Kabul mate?

Anywhere. Fuck em    klins klins



Don't go swinging straight away, bit of turn in that pitch bob
Bobupanddown
Posts: 4 066


« Reply #14 on: September 10, 2020, 11:07:02 AM »
Quote from: El Capitan on September 10, 2020, 09:12:17 AM
He would open the batting for every ODI team in the world

Warner and Finch open for the Aussies don't they?

That'd be Rank 6 and 7 - but you'd put 14 in ahead of them?

Have 3 sids   
Quote from: towz on March 27, 2020, 11:08:29 AM
There is nothing socialist about China
El Capitan
Posts: 43 186


« Reply #15 on: September 10, 2020, 11:17:20 AM »
Absolutely, yes.
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Johnny Thunder
Posts: 12 850


Shit Stirring Cunt.


« Reply #16 on: September 10, 2020, 11:19:33 AM »
What a fuckin stupid cunt Matty is.




 
Goldby is a fuckin flouncing cunt.
Bobupanddown
Posts: 4 066


« Reply #17 on: September 10, 2020, 11:33:21 AM »
Quote from: Johnny Thunder on September 10, 2020, 11:19:33 AM
What a fuckin stupid cunt Matty is.




 

What a stunning and brave revelation there JT  jc
Quote from: towz on March 27, 2020, 11:08:29 AM
There is nothing socialist about China
Johnny Thunder
Posts: 12 850


Shit Stirring Cunt.


« Reply #18 on: September 10, 2020, 11:40:42 AM »
 mcl



He knows I love him really.















The cunt.




 
Goldby is a fuckin flouncing cunt.
CLEM FANDANGO
Posts: 15 310



« Reply #19 on: September 10, 2020, 12:14:03 PM »
What the fuck is this thread about?
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18/19/20
Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19/20/INFINITY
COB 2020 Battlenips: PEOPLE'S Champion
Johnny Thunder
Posts: 12 850


Shit Stirring Cunt.


« Reply #20 on: September 10, 2020, 12:37:23 PM »
Some jock cunt who was always on the fuckin rob.
Goldby is a fuckin flouncing cunt.
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Posts: 15 077



« Reply #21 on: September 10, 2020, 01:48:21 PM »
Quote from: Johnny Thunder on September 10, 2020, 12:37:23 PM
Some jock cunt who was always on the fuckin rob.

Idiot!  rava
Johnny Thunder
Posts: 12 850


Shit Stirring Cunt.


« Reply #22 on: September 10, 2020, 02:28:39 PM »
 rava




 
Goldby is a fuckin flouncing cunt.
Bobupanddown
Posts: 4 066


« Reply #23 on: Yesterday at 05:49:35 PM »
3 from 13 - "world class" :nige:
Quote from: towz on March 27, 2020, 11:08:29 AM
There is nothing socialist about China
Westlane_rightwinger
Posts: 772


Fred West ruined my wife


« Reply #24 on: Yesterday at 05:51:46 PM »
A south african't.
Bobupanddown
Posts: 4 066


« Reply #25 on: Yesterday at 05:53:16 PM »
"Jason Roy can't bat"

Not my words, the words of Kevin Pietersen.
Quote from: towz on March 27, 2020, 11:08:29 AM
There is nothing socialist about China
Bud Wiser
Posts: 9 872


Bausor & Gill OUT!!!


« Reply #26 on: Yesterday at 05:59:05 PM »
Quote from: Westlane_rightwinger on Yesterday at 05:51:46 PM
A south african't.

Exactly. It looks like we need to widen our commonwealth & Eire net a bit further.  souey
https://www.change.org/p/independent-press-standards-organisation-shut-down-the-guardian-newspaper?fbclid=IwAR0li1BFYS5bopcz5Lb6Mig3TMJqUvURI1GBooHUDUCmlcE4eaa-nTXemqw

https://www.change.org/p/everyone-defund-bbc?recruiter=1112650241
Bobupanddown
Posts: 4 066


« Reply #27 on: Yesterday at 06:07:54 PM »
How's our other 'best in the world opener' doing?

He's got 11 off 35 balls.  souey
Logged
Quote from: towz on March 27, 2020, 11:08:29 AM
There is nothing socialist about China
Gramsci
Posts: 8 271



« Reply #28 on: Yesterday at 08:49:28 PM »
Quote from: Bobupanddown on Yesterday at 05:53:16 PM
"Jason Roy can't bat"

Not my words, the words of Kevin Pietersen.

Did you watch the semi final in the world cup against Australia. Obviously not you fucking whopper  :wanker:
Gramsci
Posts: 8 271



« Reply #29 on: Yesterday at 08:55:01 PM »
Quote from: Bobupanddown on Yesterday at 06:07:54 PM
How's our other 'best in the world opener' doing?

He's got 11 off 35 balls.  souey

showing excellent awareness of the gentleman's game of cricket again Bob 

give it up lad, stick to commenting on dominoes
Bobupanddown
Posts: 4 066


« Reply #30 on: Yesterday at 09:25:17 PM »
Quote from: Gramsci on Yesterday at 08:49:28 PM
Quote from: Bobupanddown on Yesterday at 05:53:16 PM
"Jason Roy can't bat"

Not my words, the words of Kevin Pietersen.

Did you watch the semi final in the world cup against Australia. Obviously not you fucking whopper  :wanker:

Which part of "Not my words" don't you understand you thick PHd cunt?
Quote from: towz on March 27, 2020, 11:08:29 AM
There is nothing socialist about China
Gramsci
Posts: 8 271



« Reply #31 on: Yesterday at 09:44:46 PM »
Quote from: Bobupanddown on Yesterday at 09:25:17 PM
Quote from: Gramsci on Yesterday at 08:49:28 PM
Quote from: Bobupanddown on Yesterday at 05:53:16 PM
"Jason Roy can't bat"

Not my words, the words of Kevin Pietersen.

Did you watch the semi final in the world cup against Australia. Obviously not you fucking whopper  :wanker:

Which part of "Not my words" don't you understand you thick PHd cunt?



oh dear
Bobupanddown
Posts: 4 066


« Reply #32 on: Yesterday at 11:20:19 PM »
It just goes to show, all that education and you're still a thick cunt.
Quote from: towz on March 27, 2020, 11:08:29 AM
There is nothing socialist about China
Gramsci
Posts: 8 271



« Reply #33 on: Today at 10:43:10 AM »
Quote from: Bobupanddown on Yesterday at 11:20:19 PM
It just goes to show, all that education and you're still a thick cunt.

 

Bob, did you or did you not post the picture that people say you did on here?

You haven't answered the question and it has been asked.....come on explain yourself. I didn't see the pic, but I would like to hear your version of the event, The Captain made the claim, I haven't seen you refute it yet 

