September 11, 2020, 09:11:24 PM
Jason Roy
Author
Topic: Jason Roy (Read 483 times)
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Posts: 15 079
Jason Roy
«
on:
September 09, 2020, 10:12:48 PM
In ODI squad. Magic. A complete natural.
Bobupanddown
Posts: 4 077
Re: Jason Roy
«
Reply #1 on:
September 09, 2020, 10:19:08 PM
To quote KP: Jason Roy can't bat.
Gramsci
Posts: 8 274
Re: Jason Roy
«
Reply #2 on:
Yesterday
at 07:59:18 AM »
Quote from: Bobupanddown on September 09, 2020, 10:19:08 PM
To quote KP: Jason Roy can't bat.
Only England's Joe Root (7) and Jonny Bairstow (13) ranked higher than Roy at number 14 in the ICC rankings. Average of over 41 strike rate of over 107 after 90 matches.

I'd have him in my team

See how he goes after a long injury.
I'd have him in my team
See how he goes after a long injury.
Bobupanddown
Posts: 4 077
Re: Jason Roy
«
Reply #3 on:
Yesterday
at 08:21:26 AM »
I think he's a decent white ball cricketer. Not good enough at Test level tho.
El Capitan
Posts: 43 189
Re: Jason Roy
«
Reply #4 on:
Yesterday
Yesterday at 08:25:37 AM
A decent white ball cricketer?!
Bobupanddown
Posts: 4 077
Re: Jason Roy
«
Reply #5 on:
Yesterday
Yesterday at 08:32:42 AM
Quote from: El Capitan on
Yesterday
at 08:25:37 AM
A decent white ball cricketer?!
Decent at international level, he's not in the top 5 or possibly even top ten ODI batsmen in the world. Is he?
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Posts: 15 079
Re: Jason Roy
«
Reply #6 on:
Yesterday
Yesterday at 09:02:13 AM
Quote from: Bobupanddown on
Yesterday
at 08:32:42 AM
Quote from: El Capitan on
Yesterday
at 08:25:37 AM
A decent white ball cricketer?!
Decent at international level, he's not in the top 5 or possibly even top ten ODI batsmen in the world. Is he?
Gramsci just gave you that data. Is everyone outside the top five ranked as shite?
Bobupanddown
Posts: 4 077
Re: Jason Roy
«
Reply #7 on:
Yesterday
Yesterday at 09:10:07 AM
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on
Yesterday
at 09:02:13 AM
Quote from: Bobupanddown on
Yesterday
at 08:32:42 AM
Quote from: El Capitan on
Yesterday
at 08:25:37 AM
A decent white ball cricketer?!
Decent at international level, he's not in the top 5 or possibly even top ten ODI batsmen in the world. Is he?
Gramsci just gave you that data. Is everyone outside the top five ranked as shite?
Who called him shite?
He's currently ranked 14th by the ICC but those numbers don't reflect recent games so he's likely to drop. I think decent is a fair reflection of where he is right now.
El Capitan
Posts: 43 189
Re: Jason Roy
«
Reply #8 on:
Yesterday
Yesterday at 09:12:17 AM
He would open the batting for every ODI team in the world
RedSteel
Posts: 9 795
UTB
Re: Jason Roy
«
Reply #9 on:
Yesterday
Yesterday at 09:19:37 AM
Quote from: El Capitan on
Yesterday
at 09:12:17 AM
He would open the batting for every ODI team in the world
Even Afghanistan mate?
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Posts: 15 079
Re: Jason Roy
«
Reply #10 on:
Yesterday
Yesterday at 09:20:26 AM
Quote from: RedSteel on
Yesterday
at 09:19:37 AM
Quote from: El Capitan on
Yesterday
at 09:12:17 AM
He would open the batting for every ODI team in the world
Even Afghanistan mate?
*id* open for Afghanistan
RedSteel
Posts: 9 795
UTB
Re: Jason Roy
«
Reply #11 on:
Yesterday
Yesterday at 09:22:21 AM
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on
Yesterday
at 09:20:26 AM
Quote from: RedSteel on
Yesterday
at 09:19:37 AM
Quote from: El Capitan on
Yesterday
at 09:12:17 AM
He would open the batting for every ODI team in the world
Even Afghanistan mate?
*id* open for Afghanistan
In Kabul mate?
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Posts: 15 079
Re: Jason Roy
«
Reply #12 on:
Yesterday
Yesterday at 09:32:17 AM
Quote from: RedSteel on
Yesterday
at 09:22:21 AM
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on
Yesterday
at 09:20:26 AM
Quote from: RedSteel on
Yesterday
at 09:19:37 AM
Quote from: El Capitan on
Yesterday
at 09:12:17 AM
He would open the batting for every ODI team in the world
Even Afghanistan mate?
*id* open for Afghanistan
In Kabul mate?
Anywhere. Fuck em
RedSteel
Posts: 9 795
UTB
Re: Jason Roy
«
Reply #13 on:
Yesterday
Yesterday at 09:39:33 AM
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on
Yesterday
at 09:32:17 AM
Quote from: RedSteel on
Yesterday
at 09:22:21 AM
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on
Yesterday
at 09:20:26 AM
Quote from: RedSteel on
Yesterday
at 09:19:37 AM
Quote from: El Capitan on
Yesterday
at 09:12:17 AM
He would open the batting for every ODI team in the world
Even Afghanistan mate?
*id* open for Afghanistan
In Kabul mate?
Anywhere. Fuck em
Don't go swinging straight away, bit of turn in that pitch bob
Bobupanddown
Posts: 4 077
Re: Jason Roy
«
Reply #14 on:
Yesterday
Yesterday at 11:07:02 AM
Quote from: El Capitan on
Yesterday
at 09:12:17 AM
He would open the batting for every ODI team in the world
Warner and Finch open for the Aussies don't they?
That'd be Rank 6 and 7 - but you'd put 14 in ahead of them?
Have 3 sids
El Capitan
Posts: 43 189
Re: Jason Roy
«
Reply #15 on:
Yesterday
Yesterday at 11:17:20 AM
Absolutely, yes.
Johnny Thunder
Posts: 12 850
Shit Stirring Cunt.
Re: Jason Roy
«
Reply #16 on:
Yesterday
Yesterday at 11:19:33 AM
What a fuckin stupid cunt Matty is.
Bobupanddown
Posts: 4 077
Re: Jason Roy
«
Reply #17 on:
Yesterday
Yesterday at 11:33:21 AM
Quote from: Johnny Thunder on
Yesterday
at 11:19:33 AM
What a fuckin stupid cunt Matty is.
What a stunning and brave revelation there JT
Johnny Thunder
Posts: 12 850
Shit Stirring Cunt.
Re: Jason Roy
«
Reply #18 on:
Yesterday
Yesterday at 11:40:42 AM
He knows I love him really.

The cunt.
The cunt.
CLEM FANDANGO
Posts: 15 306
Re: Jason Roy
«
Reply #19 on:
Yesterday
Yesterday at 12:14:03 PM
What the fuck is this thread about?
Johnny Thunder
Posts: 12 850
Shit Stirring Cunt.
Re: Jason Roy
«
Reply #20 on:
Yesterday
Yesterday at 12:37:23 PM
Some jock cunt who was always on the fuckin rob.
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Posts: 15 079
Re: Jason Roy
«
Reply #21 on:
Yesterday
Yesterday at 01:48:21 PM
Quote from: Johnny Thunder on
Yesterday
at 12:37:23 PM
Some jock cunt who was always on the fuckin rob.
Idiot!
Johnny Thunder
Posts: 12 850
Shit Stirring Cunt.
Re: Jason Roy
«
Reply #22 on:
Yesterday
Yesterday at 02:28:39 PM
Bobupanddown
Posts: 4 077
Re: Jason Roy
«
Reply #23 on:
Today
Today at 05:49:35 PM
3 from 13 - "world class"
Westlane_rightwinger
Posts: 772
Fred West ruined my wife
Re: Jason Roy
«
Reply #24 on:
Today
Today at 05:51:46 PM
A south african't.
Bobupanddown
Posts: 4 077
Re: Jason Roy
«
Reply #25 on:
Today
Today at 05:53:16 PM
"Jason Roy can't bat"
Not my words, the words of Kevin Pietersen.
Bud Wiser
Posts: 9 870
Bausor & Gill OUT!!!
Re: Jason Roy
«
Reply #26 on:
Today
Today at 05:59:05 PM
Quote from: Westlane_rightwinger on
Today
at 05:51:46 PM
A south african't.
Exactly. It looks like we need to widen our commonwealth & Eire net a bit further.
Bobupanddown
Posts: 4 077
Re: Jason Roy
«
Reply #27 on:
Today
Today at 06:07:54 PM
How's our other 'best in the world opener' doing?
He's got 11 off 35 balls.
Gramsci
Posts: 8 274
Re: Jason Roy
«
Reply #28 on:
Today
Today at 08:49:28 PM
Quote from: Bobupanddown on
Today
at 05:53:16 PM
"Jason Roy can't bat"
Not my words, the words of Kevin Pietersen.
Did you watch the semi final in the world cup against Australia. Obviously not you fucking whopper
Gramsci
Posts: 8 274
Re: Jason Roy
«
Reply #29 on:
Today
Today at 08:55:01 PM
Quote from: Bobupanddown on
Today
at 06:07:54 PM
How's our other 'best in the world opener' doing?
He's got 11 off 35 balls.
showing excellent awareness of the gentleman's game of cricket again Bob
give it up lad, stick to commenting on dominoes
