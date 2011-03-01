Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
2011-03-01
Author Topic: Jason Roy  (Read 320 times)
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Posts: 15 065



« on: Yesterday at 10:12:48 PM »
In ODI squad. Magic. A complete natural.  :bc: :bc: :bc:
Bobupanddown
Posts: 4 036


« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 10:19:08 PM »
To quote KP: Jason Roy can't bat.
Quote from: towz on March 27, 2020, 11:08:29 AM
There is nothing socialist about China
Gramsci
Posts: 8 259



« Reply #2 on: Today at 07:59:18 AM »
Quote from: Bobupanddown on Yesterday at 10:19:08 PM
To quote KP: Jason Roy can't bat.


Only England's Joe Root (7) and Jonny Bairstow (13) ranked higher than Roy at number 14 in the ICC rankings. Average of over 41 strike rate of over 107 after 90 matches.

I'd have him in my team  :like:

See how he goes after a long injury.
Bobupanddown
Posts: 4 036


« Reply #3 on: Today at 08:21:26 AM »
I think he's a decent white ball cricketer. Not good enough at Test level tho.
Quote from: towz on March 27, 2020, 11:08:29 AM
There is nothing socialist about China
El Capitan
Posts: 43 168


« Reply #4 on: Today at 08:25:37 AM »
A decent white ball cricketer?!
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Bobupanddown
Posts: 4 036


« Reply #5 on: Today at 08:32:42 AM »
Quote from: El Capitan on Today at 08:25:37 AM
A decent white ball cricketer?!

Decent at international level, he's not in the top 5 or possibly even top ten ODI batsmen in the world. Is he?
Quote from: towz on March 27, 2020, 11:08:29 AM
There is nothing socialist about China
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Posts: 15 065



« Reply #6 on: Today at 09:02:13 AM »
Quote from: Bobupanddown on Today at 08:32:42 AM
Quote from: El Capitan on Today at 08:25:37 AM
A decent white ball cricketer?!

Decent at international level, he's not in the top 5 or possibly even top ten ODI batsmen in the world. Is he?


Gramsci just gave you that data. Is everyone outside the top five ranked as shite?
Bobupanddown
Posts: 4 036


« Reply #7 on: Today at 09:10:07 AM »
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on Today at 09:02:13 AM
Quote from: Bobupanddown on Today at 08:32:42 AM
Quote from: El Capitan on Today at 08:25:37 AM
A decent white ball cricketer?!

Decent at international level, he's not in the top 5 or possibly even top ten ODI batsmen in the world. Is he?


Gramsci just gave you that data. Is everyone outside the top five ranked as shite?

Who called him shite?

He's currently ranked 14th by the ICC but those numbers don't reflect recent games so he's likely to drop. I think decent is a fair reflection of where he is right now.






Quote from: towz on March 27, 2020, 11:08:29 AM
There is nothing socialist about China
El Capitan
Posts: 43 168


« Reply #8 on: Today at 09:12:17 AM »
He would open the batting for every ODI team in the world
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
RedSteel
Posts: 9 788

UTB


« Reply #9 on: Today at 09:19:37 AM »
Quote from: El Capitan on Today at 09:12:17 AM
He would open the batting for every ODI team in the world

Even Afghanistan mate?
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Posts: 15 065



« Reply #10 on: Today at 09:20:26 AM »
Quote from: RedSteel on Today at 09:19:37 AM
Quote from: El Capitan on Today at 09:12:17 AM
He would open the batting for every ODI team in the world

Even Afghanistan mate?

*id* open for Afghanistan
RedSteel
Posts: 9 788

UTB


« Reply #11 on: Today at 09:22:21 AM »
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on Today at 09:20:26 AM
Quote from: RedSteel on Today at 09:19:37 AM
Quote from: El Capitan on Today at 09:12:17 AM
He would open the batting for every ODI team in the world

Even Afghanistan mate?

*id* open for Afghanistan

In Kabul mate?
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Posts: 15 065



« Reply #12 on: Today at 09:32:17 AM »
Quote from: RedSteel on Today at 09:22:21 AM
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on Today at 09:20:26 AM
Quote from: RedSteel on Today at 09:19:37 AM
Quote from: El Capitan on Today at 09:12:17 AM
He would open the batting for every ODI team in the world

Even Afghanistan mate?

*id* open for Afghanistan

In Kabul mate?

Anywhere. Fuck em    klins klins
RedSteel
Posts: 9 788

UTB


« Reply #13 on: Today at 09:39:33 AM »
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on Today at 09:32:17 AM
Quote from: RedSteel on Today at 09:22:21 AM
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on Today at 09:20:26 AM
Quote from: RedSteel on Today at 09:19:37 AM
Quote from: El Capitan on Today at 09:12:17 AM
He would open the batting for every ODI team in the world

Even Afghanistan mate?

*id* open for Afghanistan

In Kabul mate?

Anywhere. Fuck em    klins klins



Don't go swinging straight away, bit of turn in that pitch bob
Bobupanddown
Posts: 4 036


« Reply #14 on: Today at 11:07:02 AM »
Quote from: El Capitan on Today at 09:12:17 AM
He would open the batting for every ODI team in the world

Warner and Finch open for the Aussies don't they?

That'd be Rank 6 and 7 - but you'd put 14 in ahead of them?

Have 3 sids   
Quote from: towz on March 27, 2020, 11:08:29 AM
There is nothing socialist about China
El Capitan
Posts: 43 168


« Reply #15 on: Today at 11:17:20 AM »
Absolutely, yes.
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Johnny Thunder
Posts: 12 802


Shit Stirring Cunt.


« Reply #16 on: Today at 11:19:33 AM »
What a fuckin stupid cunt Matty is.




 
Goldby is a fuckin flouncing cunt.
Bobupanddown
Posts: 4 036


« Reply #17 on: Today at 11:33:21 AM »
Quote from: Johnny Thunder on Today at 11:19:33 AM
What a fuckin stupid cunt Matty is.




 

What a stunning and brave revelation there JT  jc
Quote from: towz on March 27, 2020, 11:08:29 AM
There is nothing socialist about China
Johnny Thunder
Posts: 12 802


Shit Stirring Cunt.


« Reply #18 on: Today at 11:40:42 AM »
 mcl



He knows I love him really.















The cunt.




 
Goldby is a fuckin flouncing cunt.
CLEM FANDANGO
Posts: 15 257



« Reply #19 on: Today at 12:14:03 PM »
What the fuck is this thread about?
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18/19/20
Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19/20/INFINITY
COB 2020 Battlenips: PEOPLE'S Champion
Johnny Thunder
Posts: 12 802


Shit Stirring Cunt.


« Reply #20 on: Today at 12:37:23 PM »
Some jock cunt who was always on the fuckin rob.
Goldby is a fuckin flouncing cunt.
