September 09, 2020, 11:34:40 PM
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Rear dash cam
Author
Topic: Rear dash cam (Read 107 times)
Pigeon droppings
Offline
Posts: 71
Rear dash cam
«
on:
Today
at 09:20:46 PM »
Has anyone got a rear facing dash cam that points through a tinted window?
What's the quality like? Does the tint destroy the video of the rear view?
Thanks!
Pile
Offline
Posts: 40 765
Re: Rear dash cam
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 09:32:21 PM »
Rear facing dash cam? Doesnt sound right does it.

Ural Quntz
Phew thats better
Online
Posts: 7 451
Pack o cunts
Re: Rear dash cam
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 11:13:33 PM »
Quote from: Pile on
Today
at 09:32:21 PM
Rear facing dash cam? Doesnt sound right does it.
Matty has one - he likes to know who is coming up his rear end

CLEM FANDANGO
Online
Posts: 15 254
Re: Rear dash cam
«
Reply #3 on:
Today
at 11:24:18 PM »
Quote from: Ural Quntz on
Today
at 11:13:33 PM
Quote from: Pile on
Today
at 09:32:21 PM
Rear facing dash cam? Doesnt sound right does it.
Matty has one - he likes to know who is coming up his rear end
Which is odd because he prefers glory holes and the inherent anonymity that brings when he is gobbling tramps.
People are so weird.



