September 09, 2020
Topic: Rear dash cam
Pigeon droppings
on: Today at 09:20:46 PM
Has anyone got a rear facing dash cam that points through a tinted window?

What's the quality like?  Does the tint destroy  the video of the rear view?

Thanks! :like:
Pile
Reply #1 on: Today at 09:32:21 PM
Rear facing dash cam? Doesnt sound right does it.  charles
Ural Quntz
Phew thats better
Reply #2 on: Today at 11:13:33 PM
Quote from: Pile on Today at 09:32:21 PM
Rear facing dash cam? Doesnt sound right does it.  charles

Matty has one - he likes to know who is coming up his rear end

 :alf:
CLEM FANDANGO
Reply #3 on: Today at 11:24:18 PM
Quote from: Ural Quntz on Today at 11:13:33 PM
Quote from: Pile on Today at 09:32:21 PM
Rear facing dash cam? Doesnt sound right does it.  charles

Matty has one - he likes to know who is coming up his rear end

 :alf:

Which is odd because he prefers glory holes and the inherent anonymity that brings when he is gobbling tramps.

People are so weird.

 oleary
