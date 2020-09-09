Welcome,
September 09, 2020, 10:03:05 PM
ComeOnBoro.com
Rear dash cam
Author
Topic: Rear dash cam (Read 59 times)
Pigeon droppings
Offline
Posts: 71
Rear dash cam
«
on:
Today
at 09:20:46 PM »
Has anyone got a rear facing dash cam that points through a tinted window?
What's the quality like? Does the tint destroy the video of the rear view?
Thanks!
Pile
Online
Posts: 40 764
Re: Rear dash cam
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 09:32:21 PM »
Rear facing dash cam? Doesnt sound right does it.
History teaches us that we learn nothing from history.
