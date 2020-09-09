Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
September 09, 2020, 08:31:21 PM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: GET READY FOR THE PROMOTION PUSH...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: Bettinelli confirmed  (Read 105 times)
Pile
*****
Online Online

Posts: 40 761



View Profile
« on: Today at 06:26:11 PM »
https://twitter.com/everythingmfc/status/1303706860177051648?s=21

God knows on the spelling.
Logged
History teaches us that we learn nothing from history.
Ural Quntz
Phew thats better
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 7 449


Pack o cunts


View Profile
« Reply #1 on: Today at 06:51:53 PM »
Hope he's the one on the right and not the weasel on the left

 :matty: <<<<another weasel on the left

 
Logged
"football is an art form and I just want to sit next to the prettiest girl in the room" - Capio 2018
sockets
M A G A
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 1 438


TRUMP 2020


View Profile WWW
« Reply #2 on: Today at 08:00:07 PM »
 :like: :like: :like:

 :matty: :unlike: :unlike: :wanker:
Logged
El Capitan
*****
Online Online

Posts: 43 159


View Profile
« Reply #3 on: Today at 08:06:31 PM »
Quote from: Ural Quntz on Today at 06:51:53 PM
Hope he's the one on the right and not the weasel on the left

 :matty: <<<<another weasel on the left

 



Is this because, on my scouting thread, you made yourself look even dimmer than a dim crocket on his dimmest of dim days?

 
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 