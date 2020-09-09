Welcome,
Guest
. Please
login
or
register
.
September 09, 2020, 08:31:21 PM
News:
GET READY FOR THE PROMOTION PUSH...
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Bettinelli confirmed
Pages: [
1
]
Go Down
« previous
next »
Author
Topic: Bettinelli confirmed (Read 105 times)
Pile
Online
Posts: 40 761
Bettinelli confirmed
«
on:
Today
at 06:26:11 PM »
https://twitter.com/everythingmfc/status/1303706860177051648?s=21
God knows on the spelling.
Logged
History teaches us that we learn nothing from history.
Ural Quntz
Phew thats better
Offline
Posts: 7 449
Pack o cunts
Re: Bettinelli confirmed
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 06:51:53 PM »
Hope he's the one on the right and not the weasel on the left
<<<<another weasel on the left
Logged
"football is an art form and I just want to sit next to the prettiest girl in the room" - Capio 2018
sockets
M A G A
Offline
Posts: 1 438
TRUMP 2020
Re: Bettinelli confirmed
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 08:00:07 PM »
Logged
El Capitan
Online
Posts: 43 159
Re: Bettinelli confirmed
«
Reply #3 on:
Today
at 08:06:31 PM »
Quote from: Ural Quntz on
Today
at 06:51:53 PM
Hope he's the one on the right and not the weasel on the left
<<<<another weasel on the left
Is this because, on my scouting thread, you made yourself look even dimmer than a dim crocket on his dimmest of dim days?
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Pages: [
1
]
Go Up
« previous
next »
Jump to:
Please select a destination:
-----------------------------
ComeOnBoro.com
-----------------------------
=> ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
1 Hour
1 Day
1 Week
1 Month
Forever
Login with username, password and session length
Powered by SMF 1.1.11
|
SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC
Loading...