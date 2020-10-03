Welcome,
September 09, 2020, 08:31:16 PM
I will be in the southern cross 03/10/2020
Author
Topic: I will be in the southern cross 03/10/2020 (Read 187 times)
RiversideRifle
Online
Posts: 718
I will be in the southern cross 03/10/2020
«
on:
Today
at 06:12:21 PM »
For anyone who wants a
Holgateoldskool
Online
Posts: 1 455
Re: I will be in the southern cross 03/10/2020
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 06:29:57 PM »
Table for one, Sir?
RiversideRifle
Online
Posts: 718
Re: I will be in the southern cross 03/10/2020
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 06:41:03 PM »
Quote from: Holgateoldskool on
Today
at 06:29:57 PM
Table for one, Sir?
I'll be in with my bro, gonna by me owld fruit acko a lime and soda and talk about the good old days in the holgate
Holgateoldskool
Online
Posts: 1 455
Re: I will be in the southern cross 03/10/2020
«
Reply #3 on:
Today
at 06:42:43 PM »
And, no doubt, reminisce about the days you could spell BUY.
RiversideRifle
Online
Posts: 718
Re: I will be in the southern cross 03/10/2020
«
Reply #4 on:
Today
at 06:44:01 PM »
Quote from: Holgateoldskool on
Today
at 06:42:43 PM
And, no doubt, reminisce about the days you could spell BUY.
Spell checker me owld fruit it happens to the best, will you be joining us?
Holgateoldskool
Online
Posts: 1 455
Re: I will be in the southern cross 03/10/2020
«
Reply #5 on:
Today
at 06:46:21 PM »
Id rather watch snail racing
RiversideRifle
Online
Posts: 718
Re: I will be in the southern cross 03/10/2020
«
Reply #6 on:
Today
at 07:46:19 PM »
Quote from: Holgateoldskool on
Today
at 06:46:21 PM
Id rather watch snail racing
Well if you get bored of that get yasel darn for a pint
El Capitan
Online
Posts: 43 159
Re: I will be in the southern cross 03/10/2020
«
Reply #7 on:
Today
at 07:47:25 PM »
Reckon your owld mucks Lidsy will dare show his face??
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
sockets
M A G A
Offline
Posts: 1 438
TRUMP 2020
Re: I will be in the southern cross 03/10/2020
«
Reply #8 on:
Today
at 07:56:41 PM »
Dunno how u dare show ur ugly mug on here
After letting that little kid down with the 50 u welched on ..
Totally Shameless
I reckon Steve is staying away cos of you
BEERSON BACK FROM THE GRAVE
REVOLUTIONS ARE ALWAY'S VERBOSE...
Online
Posts: 2 002
Re: I will be in the southern cross 03/10/2020
«
Reply #9 on:
Today
at 08:08:29 PM »
CROCKY THE GOBLIN BANGER
BEER ME SHITCAKE
INSURRECTION IS LIKE AN ART, AND LIKE ALL ARTS IT HAS IT'S OWN LAWS....
