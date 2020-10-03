Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
September 09, 2020, 08:31:16 PM
Author Topic: I will be in the southern cross 03/10/2020  (Read 187 times)
RiversideRifle
« on: Today at 06:12:21 PM »
For anyone who wants a  :beer:




 :ponce:
Holgateoldskool
« Reply #1 on: Today at 06:29:57 PM »
Table for one, Sir?
RiversideRifle
« Reply #2 on: Today at 06:41:03 PM »
Quote from: Holgateoldskool on Today at 06:29:57 PM
Table for one, Sir?

I'll be in with my bro, gonna by me owld fruit acko a lime and soda and talk about the good old days in the holgate  :ponce:
Holgateoldskool
« Reply #3 on: Today at 06:42:43 PM »
And, no doubt, reminisce about the days you could spell BUY.
RiversideRifle
« Reply #4 on: Today at 06:44:01 PM »
Quote from: Holgateoldskool on Today at 06:42:43 PM
And, no doubt, reminisce about the days you could spell BUY.

Spell checker me owld fruit it happens to the best, will you be joining us?  :ponce:
Holgateoldskool
« Reply #5 on: Today at 06:46:21 PM »
Id rather watch snail racing
RiversideRifle
« Reply #6 on: Today at 07:46:19 PM »
Quote from: Holgateoldskool on Today at 06:46:21 PM
Id rather watch snail racing



Well if you get bored of that get yasel darn for a pint   
El Capitan
« Reply #7 on: Today at 07:47:25 PM »
Reckon your owld mucks Lidsy will dare show his face?? 
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
sockets
M A G A
TRUMP 2020


« Reply #8 on: Today at 07:56:41 PM »
Dunno how u dare show ur ugly mug on here  :matty:   After letting that little kid down with the 50 u welched on ..  :unlike: :unlike:

Totally Shameless  :unlike:

I reckon Steve is staying away cos of you  :matty:
BEERSON BACK FROM THE GRAVE
REVOLUTIONS ARE ALWAY'S VERBOSE...
« Reply #9 on: Today at 08:08:29 PM »
CROCKY THE GOBLIN BANGER

BEER ME SHITCAKE
INSURRECTION IS LIKE AN ART, AND LIKE ALL ARTS IT HAS IT'S OWN LAWS....
