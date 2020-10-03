Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: I will be in the southern cross 03/10/2020  (Read 89 times)
RiversideRifle
« on: Today at 06:12:21 PM »
For anyone who wants a  :beer:




 :ponce:
Holgateoldskool
« Reply #1 on: Today at 06:29:57 PM »
Table for one, Sir?
RiversideRifle
« Reply #2 on: Today at 06:41:03 PM »
Quote from: Holgateoldskool on Today at 06:29:57 PM
Table for one, Sir?

I'll be in with my bro, gonna by me owld fruit acko a lime and soda and talk about the good old days in the holgate  :ponce:
Holgateoldskool
« Reply #3 on: Today at 06:42:43 PM »
And, no doubt, reminisce about the days you could spell BUY.
RiversideRifle
« Reply #4 on: Today at 06:44:01 PM »
Quote from: Holgateoldskool on Today at 06:42:43 PM
And, no doubt, reminisce about the days you could spell BUY.

Spell checker me owld fruit it happens to the best, will you be joining us?  :ponce:
Holgateoldskool
« Reply #5 on: Today at 06:46:21 PM »
Id rather watch snail racing
