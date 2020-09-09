Welcome,
September 09, 2020, 06:59:47 PM
News:
GET READY FOR THE PROMOTION PUSH...
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Morsy announcement imminent
Author
Topic: Morsy announcement imminent (Read 87 times)
RiversideRifle
Morsy announcement imminent
«
on:
Today
at 06:10:57 PM »
ITfuckingK
Holgateoldskool
Re: Morsy announcement imminent
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 06:25:17 PM »
As announced prior to you on One Boro. Nice try, fraud
RiversideRifle
Re: Morsy announcement imminent
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 06:39:58 PM »
Quote from: Holgateoldskool on
Today
at 06:25:17 PM
As announced prior to you on One Boro. Nice try, fraud
By who
Holgateoldskool
Re: Morsy announcement imminent
«
Reply #3 on:
Today
at 06:41:09 PM »
You should fucking know as you lifted the news from there.
RiversideRifle
Re: Morsy announcement imminent
«
Reply #4 on:
Today
at 06:44:46 PM »
Quote from: Holgateoldskool on
Today
at 06:41:09 PM
You should fucking know as you lifted the news from there.
How do you know I didn't break the news on there aswell
Holgateoldskool
Re: Morsy announcement imminent
«
Reply #5 on:
Today
at 06:47:25 PM »
Because you dont break true stories- thats why. I give you Kevin Stewart
