Welcome,
Guest
. Please
login
or
register
.
September 09, 2020, 05:28:28 PM
News:
GET READY FOR THE PROMOTION PUSH...
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
How angry does cob make you
Pages: [
1
]
Go Down
« previous
next »
Author
Topic: How angry does cob make you (Read 32 times)
Pallys bar stool
Online
Posts: 22
How angry does cob make you
«
on:
Today
at 05:11:24 PM »
1-10? 1 being stoned off your tits. 10 chasing a random down the street with a machete.
Logged
Ural Quntz
Phew thats better
Online
Posts: 7 445
Pack o cunts
Re: How angry does cob make you
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 05:14:25 PM »
0
Logged
"football is an art form and I just want to sit next to the prettiest girl in the room" - Capio 2018
CLEM FANDANGO
Online
Posts: 15 244
Re: How angry does cob make you
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 05:16:45 PM »
-456.78i
Logged
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18/19/20
Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19/20/INFINITY
COB 2020 Battlenips: PEOPLE'S Champion
Pallys bar stool
Online
Posts: 22
Re: How angry does cob make you
«
Reply #3 on:
Today
at 05:18:00 PM »
Quote from: Ural Quntz on
Today
at 05:14:25 PM
0
No liars please.
Logged
Pages: [
1
]
Go Up
« previous
next »
Jump to:
Please select a destination:
-----------------------------
ComeOnBoro.com
-----------------------------
=> ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
1 Hour
1 Day
1 Week
1 Month
Forever
Login with username, password and session length
Powered by SMF 1.1.11
|
SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC
Loading...