Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
September 09, 2020, 05:28:23 PM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: GET READY FOR THE PROMOTION PUSH...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: How angry does cob make you  (Read 31 times)
Pallys bar stool

Online Online

Posts: 22


View Profile
« on: Today at 05:11:24 PM »
1-10? 1 being stoned off your tits. 10 chasing a random down the street with a machete.
Logged
Ural Quntz
Phew thats better
*****
Online Online

Posts: 7 445


Pack o cunts


View Profile
« Reply #1 on: Today at 05:14:25 PM »
0
Logged
"football is an art form and I just want to sit next to the prettiest girl in the room" - Capio 2018
CLEM FANDANGO
*****
Online Online

Posts: 15 244



View Profile
« Reply #2 on: Today at 05:16:45 PM »
-456.78i
Logged
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18/19/20
Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19/20/INFINITY
COB 2020 Battlenips: PEOPLE'S Champion
Pallys bar stool

Online Online

Posts: 22


View Profile
« Reply #3 on: Today at 05:18:00 PM »
Quote from: Ural Quntz on Today at 05:14:25 PM
0

No liars please.
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 