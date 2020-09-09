Welcome,
September 09, 2020, 03:56:53 PM
Leon my best mate on here
Author
Topic: Leon my best mate on here (Read 17 times)
RiversideRifle
Online
Posts: 706
Leon my best mate on here
«
on:
Today
at 03:47:38 PM »
It's taken me ages but I've actually realised he's the biggest troll on this board, I don't get it muckeroo? Just be yaself matey boi?
Looks like old Rifes is going to have to have another word in the old shell
Logged
