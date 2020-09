Bernie

ATTN LEON TROTSKY
« on: Today at 01:25:01 PM »



Fab Shop Platers & Welders required in Darlington, Newton Aycliffe & Sedgefield - This is temporary work estimated to last 3 months.

Previous experience working with structural steel is essential.

Please send cv to niki@paisleysiteservices.co.uk



Good opportunity to get yourself off benefits and back up to earning 400 a week.



Don't ever say i do nowt for ya! Here you go tiny tears - just seen this online