Welcome,
Guest
. Please
login
or
register
.
September 10, 2020, 10:16:42 AM
News:
GET READY FOR THE PROMOTION PUSH...
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
What a nice pair on Bargain Hunt!
Pages: [
1
]
Go Down
« previous
next »
Author
Topic: What a nice pair on Bargain Hunt! (Read 497 times)
Holgateoldskool
Online
Posts: 1 458
What a nice pair on Bargain Hunt!
«
on:
Yesterday
at 12:30:53 PM »
Flicking through the channels came across an Indian girl - she has a right old pair on her!!
Logged
Johnny Thunder
Online
Posts: 12 796
Shit Stirring Cunt.
Re: What a nice pair on Bargain Hunt!
«
Reply #1 on:
Yesterday
at 01:17:50 PM »
Why didn't yer take a fuckin pic?
Logged
Goldby is a fuckin flouncing cunt.
Holgateoldskool
Online
Posts: 1 458
Re: What a nice pair on Bargain Hunt!
«
Reply #2 on:
Yesterday
at 01:20:54 PM »
Thought you would already have one, Johnny, amongst your extensive library!!!
Logged
CLEM FANDANGO
Offline
Posts: 15 255
Re: What a nice pair on Bargain Hunt!
«
Reply #3 on:
Yesterday
at 03:30:19 PM »
Here she is THUNDER.
Logged
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18/19/20
Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19/20/INFINITY
COB 2020 Battlenips: PEOPLE'S Champion
Minge
Offline
Posts: 9 580
Superstar
Re: What a nice pair on Bargain Hunt!
«
Reply #4 on:
Today
at 05:28:39 AM »
If its the Indian girl with the Scottish Accent , shes is a stunner
Logged
PoliteDwarf
Online
Posts: 9 546
Not big and not clever
Re: What a nice pair on Bargain Hunt!
«
Reply #5 on:
Today
at 06:52:47 AM »
Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on
Yesterday
at 03:30:19 PM
Here she is THUNDER.
Logged
CoB scum
Holgateoldskool
Online
Posts: 1 458
Re: What a nice pair on Bargain Hunt!
«
Reply #6 on:
Today
at 09:38:49 AM »
Apparently she is called Roo Irvine - Scottish Indian!
Logged
Johnny Thunder
Online
Posts: 12 796
Shit Stirring Cunt.
Re: What a nice pair on Bargain Hunt!
«
Reply #7 on:
Today
at 09:50:49 AM »
I'd buck her.
Logged
Goldby is a fuckin flouncing cunt.
Pages: [
1
]
Go Up
« previous
next »
Jump to:
Please select a destination:
-----------------------------
ComeOnBoro.com
-----------------------------
=> ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
1 Hour
1 Day
1 Week
1 Month
Forever
Login with username, password and session length
Powered by SMF 1.1.11
|
SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC
Loading...