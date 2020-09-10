Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
News: GET READY FOR THE PROMOTION PUSH...

Author Topic: GREAT TIME TO PLAY THE HORNETS 👍  (Read 214 times)
LEON TROTSKY
Posts: 76 693

CROCKET OWNS THE CLOWN 🤡


« on: Yesterday at 12:11:36 PM »
3 POINTS WILL DO NICELY  👍😜😜😜👍

IWWT 👍


https://www.gazettelive.co.uk/sport/football/football-news/watford-middlesbrough-championship-injury-news-18903657
Ural Quntz
Phew thats better
Posts: 7 451


Pack o cunts


« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 12:18:08 PM »
Troy Deeney's nickname in the Watford dressing room is Chupa Chups

On account of his lollipop shaped head!

 :alf:

Incidentally it translates as Sucky Suck

 
LEON TROTSKY
Posts: 76 693

CROCKET OWNS THE CLOWN 🤡


« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 12:21:02 PM »
Quote from: Ural Quntz on Yesterday at 12:18:08 PM
Troy Deeney's nickname in the Watford dressing room is Chupa Chups

On account of his lollipop shaped head!

 :alf:

Incidentally it translates as Sucky Suck

 


HE REMINDS ME OF HARVEY PRICE  😂😂😂
Bobupanddown
Posts: 4 032


« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 12:23:28 PM »
Quote from: Ural Quntz on Yesterday at 12:18:08 PM
Troy Deeney's nickname in the Watford dressing room is Chupa Chups

How dare he show his face after leaving his team mates and supporters to get relegated while he sat on his over paid fat ugly arse?
CapsDave
Posts: 5 251


« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 08:55:10 PM »
 HOW DARE HE!
Flar
Posts: 5 465

« Reply #5 on: Today at 07:53:31 AM »
Quote from: Bobupanddown on Yesterday at 12:23:28 PM
Quote from: Ural Quntz on Yesterday at 12:18:08 PM
Troy Deeney's nickname in the Watford dressing room is Chupa Chups

How dare he show his face after leaving his team mates and supporters to get relegated while he sat on his over paid fat ugly arse?


What did he do like? Go on strike or summat?
Holgateoldskool
Posts: 1 457


« Reply #6 on: Today at 08:19:21 AM »
Got a genuine chance of winning this. Got to exploit what appears to be unrest amongst the players. If they dont like the manager their performances can get him sacked - especially at a club like Watford.
evilghost
Posts: 2 668


« Reply #7 on: Today at 08:38:58 AM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Yesterday at 12:21:02 PM
Quote from: Ural Quntz on Yesterday at 12:18:08 PM
Troy Deeney's nickname in the Watford dressing room is Chupa Chups

On account of his lollipop shaped head!

 :alf:

Incidentally it translates as Sucky Suck

 





HE REMINDS ME OF HARVEY PRICE  😂😂😂






Pmsl

I said this few days ago to few lads
