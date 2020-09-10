Welcome,
September 10, 2020
GREAT TIME TO PLAY THE HORNETS 👍
Author
Topic: GREAT TIME TO PLAY THE HORNETS 👍
LEON TROTSKY
Posts: 76 693
CROCKET OWNS THE CLOWN 🤡
GREAT TIME TO PLAY THE HORNETS 👍
«
on:
Yesterday
at 12:11:36 PM »
3 POINTS WILL DO NICELY 👍😜😜😜👍
IWWT 👍
https://www.gazettelive.co.uk/sport/football/football-news/watford-middlesbrough-championship-injury-news-18903657
Ural Quntz
Offline
Posts: 7 451
Pack o cunts
Re: GREAT TIME TO PLAY THE HORNETS 👍
«
Reply #1 on:
Yesterday
at 12:18:08 PM »
Troy Deeney's nickname in the Watford dressing room is Chupa Chups
On account of his lollipop shaped head!
Incidentally it translates as Sucky Suck
LEON TROTSKY
Posts: 76 693
CROCKET OWNS THE CLOWN 🤡
Re: GREAT TIME TO PLAY THE HORNETS 👍
«
Reply #2 on:
Yesterday
at 12:21:02 PM »
Quote from: Ural Quntz on
Yesterday
at 12:18:08 PM
Troy Deeney's nickname in the Watford dressing room is Chupa Chups
On account of his lollipop shaped head!
Incidentally it translates as Sucky Suck
HE REMINDS ME OF HARVEY PRICE 😂😂😂
Bobupanddown
Posts: 4 032
Re: GREAT TIME TO PLAY THE HORNETS 👍
«
Reply #3 on:
Yesterday
at 12:23:28 PM »
Quote from: Ural Quntz on
Yesterday
at 12:18:08 PM
Troy Deeney's nickname in the Watford dressing room is Chupa Chups
How dare he show his face after leaving his team mates and supporters to get relegated while he sat on his over paid fat ugly arse?
CapsDave
Posts: 5 251
Re: GREAT TIME TO PLAY THE HORNETS 👍
«
Reply #4 on:
Yesterday
at 08:55:10 PM »
HOW DARE HE!
Flar
Posts: 5 465
I can see Deidre now Lorraine has gone
Re: GREAT TIME TO PLAY THE HORNETS 👍
«
Reply #5 on:
Today
at 07:53:31 AM »
Quote from: Bobupanddown on
Yesterday
at 12:23:28 PM
Quote from: Ural Quntz on
Yesterday
at 12:18:08 PM
Troy Deeney's nickname in the Watford dressing room is Chupa Chups
How dare he show his face after leaving his team mates and supporters to get relegated while he sat on his over paid fat ugly arse?
What did he do like? Go on strike or summat?
Holgateoldskool
Posts: 1 457
Re: GREAT TIME TO PLAY THE HORNETS 👍
«
Reply #6 on:
Today
at 08:19:21 AM »
Got a genuine chance of winning this. Got to exploit what appears to be unrest amongst the players. If they dont like the manager their performances can get him sacked - especially at a club like Watford.
evilghost
Posts: 2 668
Re: GREAT TIME TO PLAY THE HORNETS 👍
«
Reply #7 on:
Today
at 08:38:58 AM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on
Yesterday
at 12:21:02 PM
Quote from: Ural Quntz on
Yesterday
at 12:18:08 PM
Troy Deeney's nickname in the Watford dressing room is Chupa Chups
On account of his lollipop shaped head!
Incidentally it translates as Sucky Suck
HE REMINDS ME OF HARVEY PRICE 😂😂😂
Pmsl
I said this few days ago to few lads
