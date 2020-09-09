Welcome,
Guest
. Please
login
or
register
.
September 09, 2020, 12:53:37 PM
News:
GET READY FOR THE PROMOTION PUSH...
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
GREAT TIME TO PLAY THE HORNETS 👍
Pages: [
1
]
Go Down
« previous
next »
Author
Topic: GREAT TIME TO PLAY THE HORNETS 👍 (Read 49 times)
LEON TROTSKY
Online
Posts: 76 681
CROCKET OWNS THE CLOWN 🤡
GREAT TIME TO PLAY THE HORNETS 👍
«
on:
Today
at 12:11:36 PM »
3 POINTS WILL DO NICELY 👍😜😜😜👍
IWWT 👍
https://www.gazettelive.co.uk/sport/football/football-news/watford-middlesbrough-championship-injury-news-18903657
Logged
MISLEADING PEOPLE..... IS A CRIMINAL OFFENCE 🤡🤡🤡 BERNIE THE WINNET.....
Ural Quntz
Phew thats better
Offline
Posts: 7 442
Pack o cunts
Re: GREAT TIME TO PLAY THE HORNETS 👍
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 12:18:08 PM »
Troy Deeney's nickname in the Watford dressing room is Chupa Chups
On account of his lollipop shaped head!
Incidentally it translates as Sucky Suck
Logged
"football is an art form and I just want to sit next to the prettiest girl in the room" - Capio 2018
LEON TROTSKY
Online
Posts: 76 681
CROCKET OWNS THE CLOWN 🤡
Re: GREAT TIME TO PLAY THE HORNETS 👍
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 12:21:02 PM »
Quote from: Ural Quntz on
Today
at 12:18:08 PM
Troy Deeney's nickname in the Watford dressing room is Chupa Chups
On account of his lollipop shaped head!
Incidentally it translates as Sucky Suck
HE REMINDS ME OF HARVEY PRICE 😂😂😂
Logged
MISLEADING PEOPLE..... IS A CRIMINAL OFFENCE 🤡🤡🤡 BERNIE THE WINNET.....
Bobupanddown
Online
Posts: 4 023
Re: GREAT TIME TO PLAY THE HORNETS 👍
«
Reply #3 on:
Today
at 12:23:28 PM »
Quote from: Ural Quntz on
Today
at 12:18:08 PM
Troy Deeney's nickname in the Watford dressing room is Chupa Chups
How dare he show his face after leaving his team mates and supporters to get relegated while he sat on his over paid fat ugly arse?
Logged
Quote from: towz on March 27, 2020, 11:08:29 AM
There is nothing socialist about China
Pages: [
1
]
Go Up
« previous
next »
Jump to:
Please select a destination:
-----------------------------
ComeOnBoro.com
-----------------------------
=> ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
1 Hour
1 Day
1 Week
1 Month
Forever
Login with username, password and session length
Powered by SMF 1.1.11
|
SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC
Loading...