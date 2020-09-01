Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: Another great article on RT over Covid  (Read 114 times)
Bobupanddown
on: Today at 10:11:53 AM
https://www.rt.com/op-ed/500189-lockdown-mainstream-media-covid/

This one covers the governments unethical power grab and the role of the mainstream media in covering up for what was the biggest over reaction in human history.

Do me a favour, read the fucking thing before you start throwing shit. 
Quote from: towz on March 27, 2020, 11:08:29 AM
There is nothing socialist about China
Itchy_ring
Reply #1 on: Today at 10:25:57 AM
If a labour government were introducing some of the laws we are getting hit with you can guarantee the Tory party would be outraged, too many tory MPs are sat there silent when they definitely will be thinking it's wrong, need to show some balls and come out fight as there's no chance of labour doing it.
Bobupanddown
Reply #2 on: Today at 11:51:36 AM
Quote from: Itchy_ring on Today at 10:25:57 AM
If a labour government were introducing some of the laws we are getting hit with you can guarantee the Tory party would be outraged, too many tory MPs are sat there silent when they definitely will be thinking it's wrong, need to show some balls and come out fight as there's no chance of labour doing it.

That goes to show what I've been saying all along, these MPs do as their told. They are puppets and its someone else who pulls the strings. Usually someone with a fat wallet and a malevolent intent.

Minge
Reply #3 on: Today at 12:05:20 PM
They are getting near 100k for not having an opinion, why would they open their mouth !
 
Teamboro
Reply #4 on: Today at 12:05:55 PM
Bob I've been reading Dr Malcolm Kendrick's blog he tells it as it is yes he's and NHS doctor very interesting reading on all the bullshit the government around the world are saying
Bobupanddown
Reply #5 on: Today at 12:18:35 PM
Why does the IMF and world bank require Belarus to implement lockdowns to get a loan??

https://humansarefree.com/2020/09/belarusian-president-offered-940-million-by-imf-and-world-bank.html
Bill Buxton
Reply #6 on: Today at 01:47:32 PM
Quote from: Teamboro on Today at 12:05:55 PM
Bob I've been reading Dr Malcolm Kendrick's blog he tells it as it is yes he's and NHS doctor very interesting reading on all the bullshit the government around the world are saying

Dr Malcolm Kendrick is well worth a read. I think he makes an excellent point regarding fatalities related to total infections. It seems that Ferguson was  using total cases( whatever constitutes a case)  to predict deaths. It appears they have exaggerated it by a factor of ten. It also seems that they were simply following the model put forward by Fauci in the USA. This is simply wrong. As Kendrick points out,the mortality rate of any disease must be measured in terms of total infections. Covids mortality rate ,he points out, may be no worse than a serious flu epidemic.
Bobupanddown
Reply #7 on: Today at 01:52:26 PM
So why does the pantomime continue?

Why are the media so compliant? Why does the political left support the removal of freedoms and societal restrictions?

What the fuck is going on?
 
