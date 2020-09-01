Bill Buxton

Re: Another great article on RT over Covid « Reply #6 on: Today at 01:47:32 PM » Quote from: Teamboro on Today at 12:05:55 PM Bob I've been reading Dr Malcolm Kendrick's blog he tells it as it is yes he's and NHS doctor very interesting reading on all the bullshit the government around the world are saying



Dr Malcolm Kendrick is well worth a read. I think he makes an excellent point regarding fatalities related to total infections. It seems that Ferguson was using total cases( whatever constitutes a case) to predict deaths. It appears they have exaggerated it by a factor of ten. It also seems that they were simply following the model put forward by Fauci in the USA. This is simply wrong. As Kendrick points out,the mortality rate of any disease must be measured in terms of total infections. Covids mortality rate ,he points out, may be no worse than a serious flu epidemic.