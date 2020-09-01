If a labour government were introducing some of the laws we are getting hit with you can guarantee the Tory party would be outraged, too many tory MPs are sat there silent when they definitely will be thinking it's wrong, need to show some balls and come out fight as there's no chance of labour doing it.
That goes to show what I've been saying all along, these MPs do as their told. They are puppets and its someone else who pulls the strings. Usually someone with a fat wallet and a malevolent intent.