Author Topic: WHAT TYPE OF BLOKE IS THIS ?  (Read 388 times)
LEON TROTSKY
CROCKET OWNS THE CLOWN 🤡


« on: Today at 08:23:09 AM »
I'VE STOOD NEXT TO A BLOKE MANY TIMES OUTSIDE A PUB.... I DON'T LIKE HIS CRACK OR PATTER... HE IS AN EMBARRASSING CUNT.... BUT I DARE NOT TELL HIM TO HIS FACE 👎

SO I WILL TELL HIM ON A MESSAGE BOARD 😂😂😂

FFS... JUST SPAT ME FRIED EGG SARNIE 🍳 OUT  👍

YA COULDN'T MAKE THIS SHIT UP  👎


OH HANG ON.... 😂😂😂
MISLEADING PEOPLE..... IS A CRIMINAL OFFENCE  🤡🤡🤡  BERNIE THE WINNET.....
Bernie
« Reply #1 on: Today at 08:26:05 AM »
Not everyone settles things with their fists.

Some just like to observe your cretinous behaviour and laugh

Enjoy some Sid's

 
Join The Campaign To Get LITTLEJOHN a Knighthood.
LEON TROTSKY
CROCKET OWNS THE CLOWN 🤡


« Reply #2 on: Today at 08:27:58 AM »
HAVE YOU BOOKED YER VISIT YET TO SEE THE WIZARD FOR SOME COURAGE LAD  😂😂😂

🐹🐹🐹
MISLEADING PEOPLE..... IS A CRIMINAL OFFENCE  🤡🤡🤡  BERNIE THE WINNET.....
Bernie
« Reply #3 on: Today at 08:28:58 AM »
awwww.........boo hoo tiny tears.

No, i'm just going to carry on winding up my very own performing little Monkey.

Dance for me Liddsy  :meltdown:
Join The Campaign To Get LITTLEJOHN a Knighthood.
LeeTublin
« Reply #4 on: Today at 08:37:45 AM »
Ive also seen him on matchdays in Lloyds etc usually on his own looking for someone to latch onto.  mick
RedSteel
UTB


« Reply #5 on: Today at 08:41:12 AM »
You two still fucking at it  

Think you should both agree that you can't fuckin stand each other and call it quits.  :pd:

Don't end up like these two cunts when you both finally catch up with each other in the octagon



 
Minge
Superstar


« Reply #6 on: Today at 08:41:18 AM »
Quote from: Bernie on Today at 08:28:58 AM
awwww.........boo hoo tiny tears.

No, i'm just going to carry on winding up my very own performing little Monkey.

Dance for me Liddsy  :meltdown:


Quality  :alf: :like:
LEON TROTSKY
CROCKET OWNS THE CLOWN 🤡


« Reply #7 on: Today at 08:49:20 AM »
Quote from: LeeTublin on Today at 08:37:45 AM
Ive also seen him on matchdays in Lloyds etc usually on his own looking for someone to latch onto.  mick


😂😂😂😂😂😂

ANOTHER SHITHOUSE STALKER.... NOT GOT THE BOTTLE TO FACE ME  👎
MISLEADING PEOPLE..... IS A CRIMINAL OFFENCE  🤡🤡🤡  BERNIE THE WINNET.....
Minge
Superstar


« Reply #8 on: Today at 12:14:57 PM »
Come on, that is true though  mcl
Seen you more than once butt into strangers conversations when your either ignored by every fucker or some back in the day football hooligan dosnt need his cock sucking .
LEON TROTSKY
CROCKET OWNS THE CLOWN 🤡


« Reply #9 on: Today at 12:17:14 PM »
Quote from: Minge on Today at 12:14:57 PM
Come on, that is true though  mcl
Seen you more than once butt into strangers conversations when your either ignored by every fucker or some back in the day football hooligan dosnt need his cock sucking .



NAME THE PUB..... NAME THE PEOPLE....

OH HANG ON.... YER TALKING SHITE  👍
MISLEADING PEOPLE..... IS A CRIMINAL OFFENCE  🤡🤡🤡  BERNIE THE WINNET.....
Minge
Superstar


« Reply #10 on: Today at 12:24:24 PM »
Christ ! Are you part of this boards code !!!!!
LEON TROTSKY
CROCKET OWNS THE CLOWN 🤡


« Reply #11 on: Today at 12:48:33 PM »
Quote from: Minge on Today at 12:24:24 PM
Christ ! Are you part of this boards code !!!!!

SO NO PM THEN SHITTYARSE 👎

SLATES FUCK OUT OF SOME CUNT AND RUNS OFF HIDING  👎

YOU SCARED I MIGHT GIVE YOU A BAT.... NEXT TIME I SEE YER  👍

KEEP YA TRAP SHUT IF YA CANT PROOVE IT OR BACK IT UP LAD...
MISLEADING PEOPLE..... IS A CRIMINAL OFFENCE  🤡🤡🤡  BERNIE THE WINNET.....
Minge
Superstar


« Reply #12 on: Today at 02:55:49 PM »
 sshhh   Or        you  donkey
 :alastair:
kippers
« Reply #13 on: Today at 03:25:21 PM »
There is a strangeness of blokes wanting to fight in their 50s/60s.  Absolute fucking madness.
Some of us have no doubt had heart conditions at this age (I know I have)  , so what would be achieved by a roll about with a random bloke of the internet?

Probably death. That would be good eh?
kippers
« Reply #14 on: Today at 03:34:09 PM »
Oh yes, and why are you sending me PMs at quarter to two in the morning, telling me to 'Watch your back'?

Ive been looking round all day....and there's no one there.
LEON TROTSKY
CROCKET OWNS THE CLOWN 🤡


« Reply #15 on: Today at 03:39:09 PM »
Quote from: kippers on Today at 03:34:09 PM
Oh yes, and why are you sending me PMs at quarter to two in the morning, telling me to 'Watch your back'?

Ive been looking round all day....and there's no one there.


😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂

YOU SILLY CUNT 🤡🤡🤡  BEEN LOOKING ROUND ALL DAY COZ OF A MESSAGE SOMEONE PRIVATELY SENT YOU 🤡

DO YOU BELIEVE IN HARRY POTTER 😂😂😂😂😂😂
MISLEADING PEOPLE..... IS A CRIMINAL OFFENCE  🤡🤡🤡  BERNIE THE WINNET.....
kippers
« Reply #16 on: Today at 03:43:19 PM »
Just to answer my first question about old age and fighting,  when was the last time you had a scrap?
CLEM FANDANGO
« Reply #17 on: Today at 04:11:26 PM »
Quote from: kippers on Today at 03:43:19 PM
Just to answer my first question about old age and fighting,  when was the last time you had a scrap?

I nearly had one a month ago*.  I was on a nice beach with the kids and a daft cunt had his big dog running everywhere like a lunatic (scaring the little ones and nearly knocking them over).

I asked then told him to put it on a lead (note: this beach didn't allow dogs) and he kept saying no.  This went on for a few minutes.

So CLEMINGTON starts walking over to the cunt to explain a bit more forcefully - and he fucking ran off with his dog on a lead.

BEAT THAT!  I reckon that makes me Top 3 COB hardest.

 

REMEMBER:  DON'T MESS WITH THE CLEM.  #NAILS.

 







PS: My family and friends weren't happy with this display of Teesside diplomacy.  They also objected at me shouting things such as "do it now you fucking idiot".  Apparently I created an atmosphere.  Fussy cunts.

*it still counts.
El Capitan
« Reply #18 on: Today at 04:28:12 PM »
It was probably walking over with your cock in your hand that did the trick
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
« Reply #19 on: Today at 04:30:07 PM »
https://images.app.goo.gl/6ho5mo6KuSdd3bfy6
CLEM FANDANGO
« Reply #20 on: Today at 04:30:55 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on Today at 04:28:12 PM
It was probably walking over with your cock in your hand that did the trick

It was a nudist beach so that was deemed socially acceptable.
tunstall
« Reply #21 on: Today at 05:18:55 PM »
makes a change from having someone elses cock in your hand i suppose
El Capitan
« Reply #22 on: Today at 05:27:18 PM »
Quote from: tunstall on Today at 05:18:55 PM
makes a change from having someone elses cock in your hand i suppose


Dont fucking stand for that Clem!!
