September 09, 2020, 03:56:48 PM
ComeOnBoro.com
WHAT TYPE OF BLOKE IS THIS ?
Author
Topic: WHAT TYPE OF BLOKE IS THIS ? (Read 285 times)
LEON TROTSKY
Online
Posts: 76 683
CROCKET OWNS THE CLOWN 🤡
WHAT TYPE OF BLOKE IS THIS ?
«
on:
Today
at 08:23:09 AM »
I'VE STOOD NEXT TO A BLOKE MANY TIMES OUTSIDE A PUB.... I DON'T LIKE HIS CRACK OR PATTER... HE IS AN EMBARRASSING CUNT.... BUT I DARE NOT TELL HIM TO HIS FACE 👎
SO I WILL TELL HIM ON A MESSAGE BOARD 😂😂😂
FFS... JUST SPAT ME FRIED EGG SARNIE 🍳 OUT 👍
YA COULDN'T MAKE THIS SHIT UP 👎
OH HANG ON.... 😂😂😂
Logged
Bernie
Offline
Posts: 5 861
Re: WHAT TYPE OF BLOKE IS THIS ?
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 08:26:05 AM »
Not everyone settles things with their fists.
Some just like to observe your cretinous behaviour and laugh
Enjoy some Sid's
Logged
LEON TROTSKY
Online
Posts: 76 683
CROCKET OWNS THE CLOWN 🤡
Re: WHAT TYPE OF BLOKE IS THIS ?
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 08:27:58 AM »
HAVE YOU BOOKED YER VISIT YET TO SEE THE WIZARD FOR SOME COURAGE LAD 😂😂😂
🐹🐹🐹
Logged
Bernie
Offline
Posts: 5 861
Re: WHAT TYPE OF BLOKE IS THIS ?
«
Reply #3 on:
Today
at 08:28:58 AM »
awwww.........boo hoo tiny tears.
No, i'm just going to carry on winding up my very own performing little Monkey.
Dance for me Liddsy
Logged
LeeTublin
Offline
Posts: 102
Re: WHAT TYPE OF BLOKE IS THIS ?
«
Reply #4 on:
Today
at 08:37:45 AM »
Ive also seen him on matchdays in Lloyds etc usually on his own looking for someone to latch onto.
Logged
RedSteel
Offline
Posts: 9 781
UTB
Re: WHAT TYPE OF BLOKE IS THIS ?
«
Reply #5 on:
Today
at 08:41:12 AM »
You two still fucking at it
Think you should both agree that you can't fuckin stand each other and call it quits.
Don't end up like these two cunts when you both finally catch up with each other in the octagon
Logged
Minge
Offline
Posts: 9 576
Superstar
Re: WHAT TYPE OF BLOKE IS THIS ?
«
Reply #6 on:
Today
at 08:41:18 AM »
Quote from: Bernie on
Today
at 08:28:58 AM
awwww.........boo hoo tiny tears.
No, i'm just going to carry on winding up my very own performing little Monkey.
Dance for me Liddsy
Quality
Logged
LEON TROTSKY
Online
Posts: 76 683
CROCKET OWNS THE CLOWN 🤡
Re: WHAT TYPE OF BLOKE IS THIS ?
«
Reply #7 on:
Today
at 08:49:20 AM »
Quote from: LeeTublin on
Today
at 08:37:45 AM
Ive also seen him on matchdays in Lloyds etc usually on his own looking for someone to latch onto.
😂😂😂😂😂😂
ANOTHER SHITHOUSE STALKER.... NOT GOT THE BOTTLE TO FACE ME 👎
Logged
Minge
Offline
Posts: 9 576
Superstar
Re: WHAT TYPE OF BLOKE IS THIS ?
«
Reply #8 on:
Today
at 12:14:57 PM »
Come on, that is true though
Seen you more than once butt into strangers conversations when your either ignored by every fucker or some back in the day football hooligan dosnt need his cock sucking .
Logged
LEON TROTSKY
Online
Posts: 76 683
CROCKET OWNS THE CLOWN 🤡
Re: WHAT TYPE OF BLOKE IS THIS ?
«
Reply #9 on:
Today
at 12:17:14 PM »
Quote from: Minge on
Today
at 12:14:57 PM
Come on, that is true though
Seen you more than once butt into strangers conversations when your either ignored by every fucker or some back in the day football hooligan dosnt need his cock sucking .
NAME THE PUB..... NAME THE PEOPLE....
OH HANG ON.... YER TALKING SHITE 👍
Logged
Minge
Offline
Posts: 9 576
Superstar
Re: WHAT TYPE OF BLOKE IS THIS ?
«
Reply #10 on:
Today
at 12:24:24 PM »
Christ ! Are you part of this boards code !!!!!
Logged
LEON TROTSKY
Online
Posts: 76 683
CROCKET OWNS THE CLOWN 🤡
Re: WHAT TYPE OF BLOKE IS THIS ?
«
Reply #11 on:
Today
at 12:48:33 PM »
Quote from: Minge on
Today
at 12:24:24 PM
Christ ! Are you part of this boards code !!!!!
SO NO PM THEN SHITTYARSE 👎
SLATES FUCK OUT OF SOME CUNT AND RUNS OFF HIDING 👎
YOU SCARED I MIGHT GIVE YOU A BAT.... NEXT TIME I SEE YER 👍
KEEP YA TRAP SHUT IF YA CANT PROOVE IT OR BACK IT UP LAD...
Logged
Minge
Offline
Posts: 9 576
Superstar
Re: WHAT TYPE OF BLOKE IS THIS ?
«
Reply #12 on:
Today
at 02:55:49 PM »
Or
you
Logged
kippers
Online
Posts: 2 248
Re: WHAT TYPE OF BLOKE IS THIS ?
«
Reply #13 on:
Today
at 03:25:21 PM »
There is a strangeness of blokes wanting to fight in their 50s/60s. Absolute fucking madness.
Some of us have no doubt had heart conditions at this age (I know I have) , so what would be achieved by a roll about with a random bloke of the internet?
Probably death. That would be good eh?
Logged
kippers
Online
Posts: 2 248
Re: WHAT TYPE OF BLOKE IS THIS ?
«
Reply #14 on:
Today
at 03:34:09 PM »
Oh yes, and why are you sending me PMs at quarter to two in the morning, telling me to 'Watch your back'?
Ive been looking round all day....and there's no one there.
Logged
LEON TROTSKY
Online
Posts: 76 683
CROCKET OWNS THE CLOWN 🤡
Re: WHAT TYPE OF BLOKE IS THIS ?
«
Reply #15 on:
Today
at 03:39:09 PM »
Quote from: kippers on
Today
at 03:34:09 PM
Oh yes, and why are you sending me PMs at quarter to two in the morning, telling me to 'Watch your back'?
Ive been looking round all day....and there's no one there.
😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂
YOU SILLY CUNT 🤡🤡🤡 BEEN LOOKING ROUND ALL DAY COZ OF A MESSAGE SOMEONE PRIVATELY SENT YOU 🤡
DO YOU BELIEVE IN HARRY POTTER 😂😂😂😂😂😂
Logged
kippers
Online
Posts: 2 248
Re: WHAT TYPE OF BLOKE IS THIS ?
«
Reply #16 on:
Today
at 03:43:19 PM »
Just to answer my first question about old age and fighting, when was the last time you had a scrap?
Logged
