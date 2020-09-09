Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: COME ON THEN ALL YOU BORO DIE HARDS....  (Read 206 times)
LEON TROTSKY
Posts: 76 671

CROCKET OWNS QUEERSON THE CLOWN 🤡


« on: Today at 07:10:21 AM »
NAME ALL THE FACES YOU CAN SEE ?

I KNOW THEM ALL  👍😎👍
Itchy_ring
Posts: 1 731


« Reply #1 on: Today at 07:17:22 AM »
From the left reckon the 1st 2 are Darren Wood & Dave Hodgson
LEON TROTSKY
Posts: 76 671

CROCKET OWNS QUEERSON THE CLOWN 🤡


« Reply #2 on: Today at 07:25:56 AM »
Quote from: Itchy_ring on Today at 07:17:22 AM
From the left reckon the 1st 2 are Darren Wood & Dave Hodgson

CORRECT 👍
LeeTublin
Posts: 101


« Reply #3 on: Today at 08:08:30 AM »
The one next to Kelham OHanlon looks like Billy Dunlop ?  klins
LEON TROTSKY
Posts: 76 671

CROCKET OWNS QUEERSON THE CLOWN 🤡


« Reply #4 on: Today at 08:11:18 AM »
Quote from: LeeTublin on Today at 08:08:30 AM
The one next to Kelham OHanlon looks like Billy Dunlop ?  klins

PROBS A GOOD MATE OF YOURS IS HE  👎
BoroPE
Posts: 2 437


« Reply #5 on: Today at 08:11:33 AM »
Across the front Gary Macdonald, Tony Mowbray, Kelham OHanlon, Tony McAndrew just behind ?
BoroPE
Posts: 2 437


« Reply #6 on: Today at 08:12:51 AM »
Cyril Knowles coach at the front ?
LeeTublin
Posts: 101


« Reply #7 on: Today at 08:13:54 AM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 08:11:18 AM
Quote from: LeeTublin on Today at 08:08:30 AM
The one next to Kelham OHanlon looks like Billy Dunlop ?  klins

PROBS A GOOD MATE OF YOURS IS HE  👎

Kelham OHanlon nah saw him at Acklam shops once.
LEON TROTSKY
Posts: 76 671

CROCKET OWNS QUEERSON THE CLOWN 🤡


« Reply #8 on: Today at 08:14:33 AM »
Quote from: BoroPE on Today at 08:11:33 AM
Across the front Gary Macdonald, Tony Mowbray, Kelham OHanlon, Tony McAndrew just behind ?

CORRECT 👍
LEON TROTSKY
Posts: 76 671

CROCKET OWNS QUEERSON THE CLOWN 🤡


« Reply #9 on: Today at 08:15:49 AM »
Quote from: BoroPE on Today at 08:12:51 AM
Cyril Knowles coach at the front ?

CORRECT 👍 NICE ONE CYRIL 👍
Itchy_ring
Posts: 1 731


« Reply #10 on: Today at 08:35:23 AM »
Is that Proc behind Gary Mc?
LEON TROTSKY
Posts: 76 671

CROCKET OWNS QUEERSON THE CLOWN 🤡


« Reply #11 on: Today at 08:50:59 AM »
Quote from: Itchy_ring on Today at 08:35:23 AM
Is that Proc behind Gary Mc?

NO...
Ural Quntz
Phew thats better
Posts: 7 439


Pack o cunts


« Reply #12 on: Today at 08:51:26 AM »
Stan Cummins far right
ccole
Posts: 4 110


« Reply #13 on: Today at 08:54:11 AM »
Colin Ross
Gary MacDonald
LEON TROTSKY
Posts: 76 671

CROCKET OWNS QUEERSON THE CLOWN 🤡


« Reply #14 on: Today at 08:54:22 AM »
Quote from: Ural Quntz on Today at 08:51:26 AM
Stan Cummins far right

CORRECT 👍 GOOD SPOT 👍
LEON TROTSKY
Posts: 76 671

CROCKET OWNS QUEERSON THE CLOWN 🤡


« Reply #15 on: Today at 08:56:33 AM »
Quote from: ccole on Today at 08:54:11 AM
Colin Ross
Gary MacDonald

CORRECT 👍
Ural Quntz
Phew thats better
Posts: 7 439


Pack o cunts


« Reply #16 on: Today at 08:58:12 AM »
Behind Tony Mc - Heine Otto?

 
Ural Quntz
Phew thats better
Posts: 7 439


Pack o cunts


« Reply #17 on: Today at 08:59:38 AM »
...and right at the back (where else) Alan Kernaghan?

 :alf:
LEON TROTSKY
Posts: 76 671

CROCKET OWNS QUEERSON THE CLOWN 🤡


« Reply #18 on: Today at 08:59:55 AM »
Quote from: Ural Quntz on Today at 08:58:12 AM
Behind Tony Mc - Heine Otto?

 


CORRECT   :like:
LEON TROTSKY
Posts: 76 671

CROCKET OWNS QUEERSON THE CLOWN 🤡


« Reply #19 on: Today at 09:00:50 AM »
Quote from: Ural Quntz on Today at 08:59:38 AM
...and right at the back (where else) Alan Kernaghan?

 :alf:

KERNY IS IN THERE  :like:
Ural Quntz
Phew thats better
Posts: 7 439


Pack o cunts


« Reply #20 on: Today at 09:07:11 AM »
The other question - which gate is it they are running out of?

Behind North Stand you would think but its not the 'famous' gate
ccole
Posts: 4 110


« Reply #21 on: Today at 09:08:07 AM »
David Shearer?

Gate at the Bob-end
LEON TROTSKY
Posts: 76 671

CROCKET OWNS QUEERSON THE CLOWN 🤡


« Reply #22 on: Today at 09:13:55 AM »
Quote from: ccole on Today at 09:08:07 AM
David Shearer?

Gate at the Bob-end


SHEEKY IS THERE......AND THERE ARE HEADING UP KENSEY RD FROM THE BOB END ..... :like:
Pallys bar stool

Posts: 18


« Reply #23 on: Today at 09:31:13 AM »
Look at them compared to footballers these days. You had to be strong then, now you're not allowed to tackle they'd all be told they're 2 stone overweight. Footballers today are steeplechase runners.
LEON TROTSKY
Posts: 76 671

CROCKET OWNS QUEERSON THE CLOWN 🤡


« Reply #24 on: Today at 09:35:53 AM »
Quote from: Pallys bar stool on Today at 09:31:13 AM
Look at them compared to footballers these days. You had to be strong then, now you're not allowed to tackle they'd all be told they're 2 stone overweight. Footballers today are steeplechase runners.


STOP CHATTING SHIT YOU CUNT.......



AND PUT SOME NAMES TO FACES


OR FUCK OFF YA DAFT CUNT   
Ural Quntz
Phew thats better
Posts: 7 439


Pack o cunts


« Reply #25 on: Today at 09:37:37 AM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 09:35:53 AM
Quote from: Pallys bar stool on Today at 09:31:13 AM
Look at them compared to footballers these days. You had to be strong then, now you're not allowed to tackle they'd all be told they're 2 stone overweight. Footballers today are steeplechase runners.


STOP CHATTING SHIT YOU CUNT.......



AND PUT SOME NAMES TO FACES


OR FUCK OFF YA DAFT CUNT   

 :alf: :alf: :alf:
Pallys bar stool

Posts: 18


« Reply #26 on: Today at 09:43:32 AM »
Cross car park 11am you're going to get it :angry smiley face
