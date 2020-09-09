LEON TROTSKY

Offline



Posts: 76 719



CROCKET OWNS THE CLOWN 🤡





Posts: 76 719CROCKET OWNS THE CLOWN 🤡 CHRISTIAN RONALDO..... « on: September 09, 2020, 02:13:47 AM »





MESSI JUST DOESN'T CUT IT FOR THE ARGIES





I WATCHED THE SWEDEN V PORTUGAL GAME TONIGHT.......HE WAS CLASS.....100 AND 101 GOALS TONIGHT......GREAT BRACE.....





MESSI MY ARSE





START PLAYING LIKE A SUPERSTAR ON THE WORLD LEVEL FIRST LAD BETTER THAN MESSIMESSI JUST DOESN'T CUT IT FOR THE ARGIESI WATCHED THE SWEDEN V PORTUGAL GAME TONIGHT.......HE WAS CLASS.....100 AND 101 GOALS TONIGHT......GREAT BRACE.....MESSI MY ARSESTART PLAYING LIKE A SUPERSTAR ON THE WORLD LEVEL FIRST LAD Logged MISLEADING PEOPLE..... IS A CRIMINAL OFFENCE 🤡🤡🤡 BERNIE THE WINNET.....

BEERSON BACK FROM THE GRAVE



Offline



Posts: 2 019





phew that's betterPosts: 2 019 Re: CHRISTIAN RONALDO..... « Reply #1 on: September 09, 2020, 02:24:15 AM »



AND BOY DID HE DO IT



COME TO DADDY!!!!!!!!!!!!



BEER ME LIDS I HAD A BAG OF SAND ON RONNY TO DO THE BIZ TONIGHT AND BACKED THE BRACEAND BOY DID HE DO ITCOME TO DADDY!!!!!!!!!!!!BEER ME LIDS Logged "football is an art form and I just want to sit next to the prettiest girl in the room" - Capio 2018

BEERSON BACK FROM THE GRAVE



Offline



Posts: 2 019





phew that's betterPosts: 2 019 Re: CHRISTIAN RONALDO..... « Reply #2 on: September 09, 2020, 02:25:31 AM » Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on September 09, 2020, 02:13:47 AM





MESSI JUST DOESN'T CUT IT FOR THE ARGIES





I WATCHED THE SWEDEN V PORTUGAL GAME TONIGHT.......HE WAS CLASS.....100 AND 101 GOALS TONIGHT......GREAT BRACE.....





MESSI MY ARSE





START PLAYING LIKE A SUPERSTAR ON THE WORLD LEVEL FIRST LAD

BETTER THAN MESSIMESSI JUST DOESN'T CUT IT FOR THE ARGIESI WATCHED THE SWEDEN V PORTUGAL GAME TONIGHT.......HE WAS CLASS.....100 AND 101 GOALS TONIGHT......GREAT BRACE.....MESSI MY ARSESTART PLAYING LIKE A SUPERSTAR ON THE WORLD LEVEL FIRST LAD

THOUGHT YOU WEREN'T WATCHING SOCCER ANYMORE



BUSSSSSTTTTTTEDDDDDDDD!!!!!!!!!!!



BEER ME LIDS THOUGHT YOU WEREN'T WATCHING SOCCER ANYMOREBUSSSSSTTTTTTEDDDDDDDD!!!!!!!!!!!BEER ME LIDS Logged "football is an art form and I just want to sit next to the prettiest girl in the room" - Capio 2018

Minge

Offline



Posts: 9 592



Superstar





Posts: 9 592Superstar Re: CHRISTIAN RONALDO..... « Reply #11 on: Yesterday at 05:41:13 PM »



Not even close to Leos skill level , you fucking daft cunts Logged

T_Bone

Offline



Posts: 2 021





Posts: 2 021 Re: CHRISTIAN RONALDO..... « Reply #16 on: Today at 10:38:29 AM »



Messi all the way for me Never forgive the slimey cunt for getting Rooney sent off at that world cupMessi all the way for me Logged #alllivesmatter

Jake Andrews

Offline



Posts: 10 763







Posts: 10 763 Re: CHRISTIAN RONALDO..... « Reply #17 on: Today at 11:06:42 AM » Quote from: T_Bone on Today at 10:38:29 AM

Never forgive the slimey cunt for getting Rooney sent off at that world cup



He did what he had to do for his Country. I hated the fucker at the time for it but I can respect it now. He did what he had to do for his Country. I hated the fucker at the time for it but I can respect it now. Logged

Johnny Thunder

Online



Posts: 12 851





Shit Stirring Cunt.





Posts: 12 851Shit Stirring Cunt. Re: CHRISTIAN RONALDO..... « Reply #18 on: Today at 11:16:51 AM » Fuckin hate Ronaldo but best player for me like. Logged Goldby is a fuckin flouncing cunt.