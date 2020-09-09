Welcome,
September 11, 2020, 03:10:50 PM
CHRISTIAN RONALDO.....
Author
Topic: CHRISTIAN RONALDO..... (Read 494 times)
LEON TROTSKY
Offline
Posts: 76 719
CROCKET OWNS THE CLOWN 🤡
CHRISTIAN RONALDO.....
«
on:
September 09, 2020, 02:13:47 AM »
BETTER THAN MESSI
MESSI JUST DOESN'T CUT IT FOR THE ARGIES
I WATCHED THE SWEDEN V PORTUGAL GAME TONIGHT.......HE WAS CLASS.....100 AND 101 GOALS TONIGHT......GREAT BRACE.....
MESSI MY ARSE
START PLAYING LIKE A SUPERSTAR ON THE WORLD LEVEL FIRST LAD
MISLEADING PEOPLE..... IS A CRIMINAL OFFENCE
BEERSON BACK FROM THE GRAVE
phew that's better
Offline
Posts: 2 019
Re: CHRISTIAN RONALDO.....
«
Reply #1 on:
September 09, 2020, 02:24:15 AM »
I HAD A BAG OF SAND ON RONNY TO DO THE BIZ TONIGHT AND BACKED THE BRACE
AND BOY DID HE DO IT
COME TO DADDY!!!!!!!!!!!!
BEER ME LIDS
"football is an art form and I just want to sit next to the prettiest girl in the room" - Capio 2018
BEERSON BACK FROM THE GRAVE
phew that's better
Offline
Posts: 2 019
Re: CHRISTIAN RONALDO.....
«
Reply #2 on:
September 09, 2020, 02:25:31 AM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on September 09, 2020, 02:13:47 AM
BETTER THAN MESSI
MESSI JUST DOESN'T CUT IT FOR THE ARGIES
I WATCHED THE SWEDEN V PORTUGAL GAME TONIGHT.......HE WAS CLASS.....100 AND 101 GOALS TONIGHT......GREAT BRACE.....
MESSI MY ARSE
START PLAYING LIKE A SUPERSTAR ON THE WORLD LEVEL FIRST LAD
THOUGHT YOU WEREN'T WATCHING SOCCER ANYMORE
BUSSSSSTTTTTTEDDDDDDDD!!!!!!!!!!!
BEER ME LIDS
"football is an art form and I just want to sit next to the prettiest girl in the room" - Capio 2018
CapsDave
Offline
Posts: 5 259
Re: CHRISTIAN RONALDO.....
«
Reply #3 on:
September 09, 2020, 06:25:46 AM »
Quote from: BEERSON BACK FROM THE GRAVE on September 09, 2020, 02:24:15 AM
I HAD A BAG OF SAND ON RONNY TO DO THE BIZ TONIGHT AND BACKED THE BRACE
AND BOY DID HE DO IT
COME TO DADDY!!!!!!!!!!!!
BEER ME LIDS
Great punting Monty lad
Quote from: Crocket on September 10, 2018, 06:33:37 PM
Tell you straight how it is now . I am a real nut case you got that right . I am not Liddle who will wait to bump into you after all I do not know who you are do I. I will never find out from this site either. But here's the thing. the police will. And I will put a report in to them.
Bobupanddown
Online
Posts: 4 062
Re: CHRISTIAN RONALDO.....
«
Reply #4 on:
September 09, 2020, 09:44:48 AM »
Messi has a better quality of player surrounding him at International level too. Although that said they were losing finalists against zee germans.
Quote from: towz on March 27, 2020, 11:08:29 AM
There is nothing socialist about China
RIK MAYALL
Offline
Posts: 12 211
Once in every lifetime
Re: CHRISTIAN RONALDO.....
«
Reply #5 on:
September 09, 2020, 10:04:52 AM »
Quote from: CapsDave on September 09, 2020, 06:25:46 AM
Quote from: BEERSON BACK FROM THE GRAVE on September 09, 2020, 02:24:15 AM
I HAD A BAG OF SAND ON RONNY TO DO THE BIZ TONIGHT AND BACKED THE BRACE
AND BOY DID HE DO IT
COME TO DADDY!!!!!!!!!!!!
BEER ME LIDS
Great punting Monty lad
Great arselicking Caps lad
FUCK OFF DAFT CUNT
LEON TROTSKY
Offline
Posts: 76 719
CROCKET OWNS THE CLOWN 🤡
Re: CHRISTIAN RONALDO.....
«
Reply #6 on:
September 09, 2020, 10:25:12 AM »
Quote from: RIK MAYALL on September 09, 2020, 10:04:52 AM
Quote from: CapsDave on September 09, 2020, 06:25:46 AM
Quote from: BEERSON BACK FROM THE GRAVE on September 09, 2020, 02:24:15 AM
I HAD A BAG OF SAND ON RONNY TO DO THE BIZ TONIGHT AND BACKED THE BRACE
AND BOY DID HE DO IT
COME TO DADDY!!!!!!!!!!!!
BEER ME LIDS
Great punting Monty lad
Great arselicking Caps lad
HE MUST BE A DOG 👍
THEY CAN LICK THEIR OWN ARSEHOLES 😂😂😂
MISLEADING PEOPLE..... IS A CRIMINAL OFFENCE
BEERSON BACK FROM THE GRAVE
phew that's better
Offline
Posts: 2 019
Re: CHRISTIAN RONALDO.....
«
Reply #7 on:
September 09, 2020, 10:34:39 AM »
Quote from: RIK MAYALL on September 09, 2020, 10:04:52 AM
Quote from: CapsDave on September 09, 2020, 06:25:46 AM
Quote from: BEERSON BACK FROM THE GRAVE on September 09, 2020, 02:24:15 AM
I HAD A BAG OF SAND ON RONNY TO DO THE BIZ TONIGHT AND BACKED THE BRACE
AND BOY DID HE DO IT
COME TO DADDY!!!!!!!!!!!!
BEER ME LIDS
Great punting Monty lad
Great arselicking Caps lad
YOU AND LIDS MADE UP YET OR DO WE HAVE TO TUNE INTO....
SISTERS? 🤭🤭🤭🙊🙊🙊🙊
BEER ME BEN AND JERRY JOKER 🤡🤡🤡🍺🍻🍺🍻👍👍👍👍
"football is an art form and I just want to sit next to the prettiest girl in the room" - Capio 2018
CapsDave
Offline
Posts: 5 259
Re: CHRISTIAN RONALDO.....
«
Reply #8 on:
September 09, 2020, 01:07:28 PM »
Quote from: RIK MAYALL on September 09, 2020, 10:04:52 AM
Quote from: CapsDave on September 09, 2020, 06:25:46 AM
Quote from: BEERSON BACK FROM THE GRAVE on September 09, 2020, 02:24:15 AM
I HAD A BAG OF SAND ON RONNY TO DO THE BIZ TONIGHT AND BACKED THE BRACE
AND BOY DID HE DO IT
COME TO DADDY!!!!!!!!!!!!
BEER ME LIDS
Great punting Monty lad
Great arselicking Caps lad
Jesus, you have zero self awareness, youre the biggest arse licker on here
Quote from: Crocket on September 10, 2018, 06:33:37 PM
Tell you straight how it is now . I am a real nut case you got that right . I am not Liddle who will wait to bump into you after all I do not know who you are do I. I will never find out from this site either. But here's the thing. the police will. And I will put a report in to them.
RIK MAYALL
Offline
Posts: 12 211
Once in every lifetime
Re: CHRISTIAN RONALDO.....
«
Reply #9 on:
September 09, 2020, 01:10:58 PM »
Quote from: CapsDave on September 09, 2020, 01:07:28 PM
Quote from: RIK MAYALL on September 09, 2020, 10:04:52 AM
Quote from: CapsDave on September 09, 2020, 06:25:46 AM
Quote from: BEERSON BACK FROM THE GRAVE on September 09, 2020, 02:24:15 AM
I HAD A BAG OF SAND ON RONNY TO DO THE BIZ TONIGHT AND BACKED THE BRACE
AND BOY DID HE DO IT
COME TO DADDY!!!!!!!!!!!!
BEER ME LIDS
Great punting Monty lad
Great arselicking Caps lad
Jesus, you have zero self awareness, youre the biggest arse licker on here
Take a look back through your posts....... you'll soon see your mistake.
FUCK OFF DAFT CUNT
Jake Andrews
Offline
Posts: 10 763
Re: CHRISTIAN RONALDO.....
«
Reply #10 on:
Yesterday
at 05:19:07 PM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on September 09, 2020, 02:13:47 AM
BETTER THAN MESSI
Minge
Offline
Posts: 9 592
Superstar
Re: CHRISTIAN RONALDO.....
«
Reply #11 on:
Yesterday
at 05:41:13 PM »
Not even close to Leos skill level , you fucking daft cunts
LEON TROTSKY
Offline
Posts: 76 719
CROCKET OWNS THE CLOWN 🤡
Re: CHRISTIAN RONALDO.....
«
Reply #12 on:
Yesterday
at 06:51:24 PM »
Quote from: Jake Andrews on
Yesterday
at 05:19:07 PM
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on September 09, 2020, 02:13:47 AM
BETTER THAN MESSI
👍👍👍👍👍👍👍👍👍👍👍👍👍
MISLEADING PEOPLE..... IS A CRIMINAL OFFENCE
Flar
Offline
Posts: 5 467
I can see Deidre now Lorraine has gone
Re: CHRISTIAN RONALDO.....
«
Reply #13 on:
Today
at 08:24:57 AM »
Quote from: CapsDave on September 09, 2020, 01:07:28 PM
Quote from: RIK MAYALL on September 09, 2020, 10:04:52 AM
Quote from: CapsDave on September 09, 2020, 06:25:46 AM
Quote from: BEERSON BACK FROM THE GRAVE on September 09, 2020, 02:24:15 AM
I HAD A BAG OF SAND ON RONNY TO DO THE BIZ TONIGHT AND BACKED THE BRACE
AND BOY DID HE DO IT
COME TO DADDY!!!!!!!!!!!!
BEER ME LIDS
Great punting Monty lad
Great arselicking Caps lad
Jesus, you have zero self awareness, youre the biggest arse licker on here
If you think Rick is the biggest arse licker on here, you need to take a long hard look in the mirror.
You only exist in here to arse lick.
BEERSON BACK FROM THE GRAVE
phew that's better
Offline
Posts: 2 019
Re: CHRISTIAN RONALDO.....
«
Reply #14 on:
Today
at 08:27:37 AM »
Quote from: Flar on
Today
at 08:24:57 AM
Quote from: CapsDave on September 09, 2020, 01:07:28 PM
Quote from: RIK MAYALL on September 09, 2020, 10:04:52 AM
Quote from: CapsDave on September 09, 2020, 06:25:46 AM
Quote from: BEERSON BACK FROM THE GRAVE on September 09, 2020, 02:24:15 AM
I HAD A BAG OF SAND ON RONNY TO DO THE BIZ TONIGHT AND BACKED THE BRACE
AND BOY DID HE DO IT
COME TO DADDY!!!!!!!!!!!!
BEER ME LIDS
Great punting Monty lad
Great arselicking Caps lad
Jesus, you have zero self awareness, youre the biggest arse licker on here
If you think Rick is the biggest arse licker on here, you need to take a long hard look in the mirror.
You only exist in here to arse lick.
ITS BIG FUCK OFF EVEREST SKI SLOPE HEAD 🍻🍺🍻🍺🤠🙊🙊🙊
WITH THE GIRLS NAME 🙊🤭🤭🤭🙊🙊🙊🤭🤭🤭
BEER ME BUD 🍺🍻🍺🍻👍🌈👹👺🍨
"football is an art form and I just want to sit next to the prettiest girl in the room" - Capio 2018
LEON TROTSKY
Offline
Posts: 76 719
CROCKET OWNS THE CLOWN 🤡
Re: CHRISTIAN RONALDO.....
«
Reply #15 on:
Today
at 08:47:53 AM »
Quote from: Flar on
Today
at 08:24:57 AM
Quote from: CapsDave on September 09, 2020, 01:07:28 PM
Quote from: RIK MAYALL on September 09, 2020, 10:04:52 AM
Quote from: CapsDave on September 09, 2020, 06:25:46 AM
Quote from: BEERSON BACK FROM THE GRAVE on September 09, 2020, 02:24:15 AM
I HAD A BAG OF SAND ON RONNY TO DO THE BIZ TONIGHT AND BACKED THE BRACE
AND BOY DID HE DO IT
COME TO DADDY!!!!!!!!!!!!
BEER ME LIDS
Great punting Monty lad
Great arselicking Caps lad
Jesus, you have zero self awareness, youre the biggest arse licker on here
If you think Rick is the biggest arse licker on here, you need to take a long hard look in the mirror.
You only exist in here to arse lick.
😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂👍😎❤️
MISLEADING PEOPLE..... IS A CRIMINAL OFFENCE
T_Bone
Offline
Posts: 2 021
Re: CHRISTIAN RONALDO.....
«
Reply #16 on:
Today
at 10:38:29 AM »
Never forgive the slimey cunt for getting Rooney sent off at that world cup
Messi all the way for me
#alllivesmatter
Jake Andrews
Offline
Posts: 10 763
Re: CHRISTIAN RONALDO.....
«
Reply #17 on:
Today
at 11:06:42 AM »
Quote from: T_Bone on
Today
at 10:38:29 AM
Never forgive the slimey cunt for getting Rooney sent off at that world cup
He did what he had to do for his Country. I hated the fucker at the time for it but I can respect it now.
Johnny Thunder
Online
Posts: 12 851
Shit Stirring Cunt.
Re: CHRISTIAN RONALDO.....
«
Reply #18 on:
Today
at 11:16:51 AM »
Fuckin hate Ronaldo but best player for me like.
Goldby is a fuckin flouncing cunt.
CLEM FANDANGO
Online
Posts: 15 293
Re: CHRISTIAN RONALDO.....
«
Reply #19 on:
Today
at 03:05:09 PM »
Quote from: Johnny Thunder on
Today
at 11:16:51 AM
Fuckin hate Ronaldo but best player for me like.
He is quite adept at anal rape as well.
A true man for all seasons.
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18/19/20
Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19/20/INFINITY
COB 2020 Battlenips: PEOPLE'S Champion
Johnny Thunder
Online
Posts: 12 851
Shit Stirring Cunt.
Re: CHRISTIAN RONALDO.....
«
Reply #20 on:
Today
at 03:06:44 PM »
Lying cow.
Took one up the back eye then went for the cash.
Buck her like.
Goldby is a fuckin flouncing cunt.
