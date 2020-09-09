Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: CHRISTIAN RONALDO.....  (Read 494 times)
LEON TROTSKY
CROCKET OWNS THE CLOWN 🤡


« on: September 09, 2020, 02:13:47 AM »
BETTER THAN MESSI   :like:


MESSI JUST DOESN'T CUT IT FOR THE ARGIES   :unlike:


I WATCHED THE SWEDEN V PORTUGAL GAME TONIGHT.......HE WAS CLASS.....100  AND 101 GOALS TONIGHT......GREAT BRACE..... :like:


MESSI MY ARSE   :unlike:


START PLAYING LIKE A SUPERSTAR ON THE WORLD LEVEL FIRST LAD   
« Reply #1 on: September 09, 2020, 02:24:15 AM »
I HAD A BAG OF SAND ON RONNY TO DO THE BIZ TONIGHT AND BACKED THE BRACE  :homer: :homer:

AND BOY DID HE DO IT 

COME TO DADDY!!!!!!!!!!!! :homer: :homer: :homer:

BEER ME LIDS  :beer: :beer: :beer:
« Reply #2 on: September 09, 2020, 02:25:31 AM »
THOUGHT YOU WEREN'T WATCHING SOCCER ANYMORE  :nige: :jackanory:

BUSSSSSTTTTTTEDDDDDDDD!!!!!!!!!!! 

BEER ME LIDS  :beer: :beer: :beer:
« Reply #3 on: September 09, 2020, 06:25:46 AM »
Great punting Monty lad  :beer:
« Reply #4 on: September 09, 2020, 09:44:48 AM »
Messi has a better quality of player surrounding him at International level too. Although that said they were losing finalists against zee germans.
« Reply #5 on: September 09, 2020, 10:04:52 AM »
Great arselicking Caps lad  :beer:
« Reply #6 on: September 09, 2020, 10:25:12 AM »
HE MUST BE A DOG  👍

THEY CAN LICK THEIR OWN ARSEHOLES  😂😂😂
« Reply #7 on: September 09, 2020, 10:34:39 AM »
YOU AND LIDS MADE UP YET OR DO WE HAVE TO TUNE INTO....



SISTERS? 🤭🤭🤭🙊🙊🙊🙊

BEER ME BEN AND JERRY JOKER 🤡🤡🤡🍺🍻🍺🍻👍👍👍👍
« Reply #8 on: September 09, 2020, 01:07:28 PM »
Jesus, you have zero self awareness, youre the biggest arse licker on here  souey
« Reply #9 on: September 09, 2020, 01:10:58 PM »
Jesus, you have zero self awareness, youre the biggest arse licker on here  souey



Take a look back through your posts....... you'll soon see your mistake.
« Reply #10 on: Yesterday at 05:19:07 PM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on September 09, 2020, 02:13:47 AM
BETTER THAN MESSI   :like:


:like:    :like:    :like:
« Reply #11 on: Yesterday at 05:41:13 PM »
Not even close to Leos skill level , you fucking daft cunts  :lenin:

 :pope2:
« Reply #12 on: Yesterday at 06:51:24 PM »
👍👍👍👍👍👍👍👍👍👍👍👍👍
« Reply #13 on: Today at 08:24:57 AM »
Jesus, you have zero self awareness, youre the biggest arse licker on here  souey

If you think Rick is the biggest arse licker on here, you need to take a long hard look in the mirror.

You only exist in here to arse lick.

 klins
« Reply #14 on: Today at 08:27:37 AM »
Jesus, you have zero self awareness, youre the biggest arse licker on here  souey

If you think Rick is the biggest arse licker on here, you need to take a long hard look in the mirror.

You only exist in here to arse lick.

 klins

ITS BIG FUCK OFF EVEREST SKI SLOPE HEAD 🍻🍺🍻🍺🤠🙊🙊🙊

WITH THE GIRLS NAME 🙊🤭🤭🤭🙊🙊🙊🤭🤭🤭

BEER ME BUD 🍺🍻🍺🍻👍🌈👹👺🍨
« Reply #15 on: Today at 08:47:53 AM »
Jesus, you have zero self awareness, youre the biggest arse licker on here  souey

If you think Rick is the biggest arse licker on here, you need to take a long hard look in the mirror.

You only exist in here to arse lick.

 klins



😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂👍😎❤️
« Reply #16 on: Today at 10:38:29 AM »
Never forgive the slimey cunt for getting Rooney sent off at that world cup :unlike:

Messi all the way for me :like:
« Reply #17 on: Today at 11:06:42 AM »
He did what he had to do for his Country. I hated the fucker at the time for it but I can respect it now.
« Reply #18 on: Today at 11:16:51 AM »
Fuckin hate Ronaldo but best player for me like.
« Reply #19 on: Today at 03:05:09 PM »
He is quite adept at anal rape as well.

A true man for all seasons.

« Reply #20 on: Today at 03:06:44 PM »
 



Lying cow.

Took one up the back eye then went for the cash.




Buck her like.




 :like:
