LEON TROTSKY

Offline



Posts: 76 705



CROCKET OWNS THE CLOWN 🤡





Posts: 76 705CROCKET OWNS THE CLOWN 🤡 CHRISTIAN RONALDO..... « on: Yesterday at 02:13:47 AM »





MESSI JUST DOESN'T CUT IT FOR THE ARGIES





I WATCHED THE SWEDEN V PORTUGAL GAME TONIGHT.......HE WAS CLASS.....100 AND 101 GOALS TONIGHT......GREAT BRACE.....





MESSI MY ARSE





START PLAYING LIKE A SUPERSTAR ON THE WORLD LEVEL FIRST LAD BETTER THAN MESSIMESSI JUST DOESN'T CUT IT FOR THE ARGIESI WATCHED THE SWEDEN V PORTUGAL GAME TONIGHT.......HE WAS CLASS.....100 AND 101 GOALS TONIGHT......GREAT BRACE.....MESSI MY ARSESTART PLAYING LIKE A SUPERSTAR ON THE WORLD LEVEL FIRST LAD Logged MISLEADING PEOPLE..... IS A CRIMINAL OFFENCE 🤡🤡🤡 BERNIE THE WINNET.....

BEERSON BACK FROM THE GRAVE



Online



Posts: 2 010





REVOLUTIONS ARE ALWAY'S VERBOSE...Posts: 2 010 Re: CHRISTIAN RONALDO..... « Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 02:24:15 AM »



AND BOY DID HE DO IT



COME TO DADDY!!!!!!!!!!!!



BEER ME LIDS I HAD A BAG OF SAND ON RONNY TO DO THE BIZ TONIGHT AND BACKED THE BRACEAND BOY DID HE DO ITCOME TO DADDY!!!!!!!!!!!!BEER ME LIDS Logged INSURRECTION IS LIKE AN ART, AND LIKE ALL ARTS IT HAS IT'S OWN LAWS....

BEERSON BACK FROM THE GRAVE



Online



Posts: 2 010





REVOLUTIONS ARE ALWAY'S VERBOSE...Posts: 2 010 Re: CHRISTIAN RONALDO..... « Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 02:25:31 AM » Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Yesterday at 02:13:47 AM





MESSI JUST DOESN'T CUT IT FOR THE ARGIES





I WATCHED THE SWEDEN V PORTUGAL GAME TONIGHT.......HE WAS CLASS.....100 AND 101 GOALS TONIGHT......GREAT BRACE.....





MESSI MY ARSE





START PLAYING LIKE A SUPERSTAR ON THE WORLD LEVEL FIRST LAD

BETTER THAN MESSIMESSI JUST DOESN'T CUT IT FOR THE ARGIESI WATCHED THE SWEDEN V PORTUGAL GAME TONIGHT.......HE WAS CLASS.....100 AND 101 GOALS TONIGHT......GREAT BRACE.....MESSI MY ARSESTART PLAYING LIKE A SUPERSTAR ON THE WORLD LEVEL FIRST LAD

THOUGHT YOU WEREN'T WATCHING SOCCER ANYMORE



BUSSSSSTTTTTTEDDDDDDDD!!!!!!!!!!!



BEER ME LIDS THOUGHT YOU WEREN'T WATCHING SOCCER ANYMOREBUSSSSSTTTTTTEDDDDDDDD!!!!!!!!!!!BEER ME LIDS Logged INSURRECTION IS LIKE AN ART, AND LIKE ALL ARTS IT HAS IT'S OWN LAWS....