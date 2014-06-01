Welcome,
September 10, 2020, 05:51:32 PM
GET READY FOR THE PROMOTION PUSH...
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
CHRISTIAN RONALDO.....
Author
Topic: CHRISTIAN RONALDO..... (Read 306 times)
LEON TROTSKY
Offline
Posts: 76 705
CROCKET OWNS THE CLOWN 🤡
CHRISTIAN RONALDO.....
«
on:
Yesterday
at 02:13:47 AM »
BETTER THAN MESSI
MESSI JUST DOESN'T CUT IT FOR THE ARGIES
I WATCHED THE SWEDEN V PORTUGAL GAME TONIGHT.......HE WAS CLASS.....100 AND 101 GOALS TONIGHT......GREAT BRACE.....
MESSI MY ARSE
START PLAYING LIKE A SUPERSTAR ON THE WORLD LEVEL FIRST LAD
Logged
MISLEADING PEOPLE..... IS A CRIMINAL OFFENCE 🤡🤡🤡 BERNIE THE WINNET.....
BEERSON BACK FROM THE GRAVE
REVOLUTIONS ARE ALWAY'S VERBOSE...
Online
Posts: 2 010
Re: CHRISTIAN RONALDO.....
«
Reply #1 on:
Yesterday
at 02:24:15 AM »
I HAD A BAG OF SAND ON RONNY TO DO THE BIZ TONIGHT AND BACKED THE BRACE
AND BOY DID HE DO IT
COME TO DADDY!!!!!!!!!!!!
BEER ME LIDS
Logged
INSURRECTION IS LIKE AN ART, AND LIKE ALL ARTS IT HAS IT'S OWN LAWS....
BEERSON BACK FROM THE GRAVE
REVOLUTIONS ARE ALWAY'S VERBOSE...
Online
Posts: 2 010
Re: CHRISTIAN RONALDO.....
«
Reply #2 on:
Yesterday
at 02:25:31 AM »
THOUGHT YOU WEREN'T WATCHING SOCCER ANYMORE
BUSSSSSTTTTTTEDDDDDDDD!!!!!!!!!!!
BEER ME LIDS
Logged
INSURRECTION IS LIKE AN ART, AND LIKE ALL ARTS IT HAS IT'S OWN LAWS....
CapsDave
Offline
Posts: 5 252
Re: CHRISTIAN RONALDO.....
«
Reply #3 on:
Yesterday
at 06:25:46 AM »
Great punting Monty lad
Logged
Quote from: Crocket on September 10, 2018, 06:33:37 PM
Tell you straight how it is now . I am a real nut case you got that right . I am not Liddle who will wait to bump into you after all I do not know who you are do I. I will never find out from this site either. But here's the thing. the police will. And I will put a report in to them.
Bobupanddown
Online
Posts: 4 039
Re: CHRISTIAN RONALDO.....
«
Reply #4 on:
Yesterday
at 09:44:48 AM »
Messi has a better quality of player surrounding him at International level too. Although that said they were losing finalists against zee germans.
Logged
Quote from: towz on March 27, 2020, 11:08:29 AM
There is nothing socialist about China
RIK MAYALL
Offline
Posts: 12 208
Once in every lifetime
Re: CHRISTIAN RONALDO.....
«
Reply #5 on:
Yesterday
at 10:04:52 AM »
Great arselicking Caps lad
Logged
FUCK OFF DAFT CUNT
LEON TROTSKY
Offline
Posts: 76 705
CROCKET OWNS THE CLOWN 🤡
Re: CHRISTIAN RONALDO.....
«
Reply #6 on:
Yesterday
at 10:25:12 AM »
HE MUST BE A DOG 👍
THEY CAN LICK THEIR OWN ARSEHOLES 😂😂😂
Logged
MISLEADING PEOPLE..... IS A CRIMINAL OFFENCE 🤡🤡🤡 BERNIE THE WINNET.....
BEERSON BACK FROM THE GRAVE
REVOLUTIONS ARE ALWAY'S VERBOSE...
Online
Posts: 2 010
Re: CHRISTIAN RONALDO.....
«
Reply #7 on:
Yesterday
at 10:34:39 AM »
YOU AND LIDS MADE UP YET OR DO WE HAVE TO TUNE INTO....
SISTERS? 🤭🤭🤭🙊🙊🙊🙊
BEER ME BEN AND JERRY JOKER 🤡🤡🤡🍺🍻🍺🍻👍👍👍👍
Logged
INSURRECTION IS LIKE AN ART, AND LIKE ALL ARTS IT HAS IT'S OWN LAWS....
CapsDave
Offline
Posts: 5 252
Re: CHRISTIAN RONALDO.....
«
Reply #8 on:
Yesterday
at 01:07:28 PM »
Jesus, you have zero self awareness, youre the biggest arse licker on here
Logged
Quote from: Crocket on September 10, 2018, 06:33:37 PM
Tell you straight how it is now . I am a real nut case you got that right . I am not Liddle who will wait to bump into you after all I do not know who you are do I. I will never find out from this site either. But here's the thing. the police will. And I will put a report in to them.
RIK MAYALL
Offline
Posts: 12 208
Once in every lifetime
Re: CHRISTIAN RONALDO.....
«
Reply #9 on:
Yesterday
at 01:10:58 PM »
Take a look back through your posts....... you'll soon see your mistake.
Logged
FUCK OFF DAFT CUNT
Jake Andrews
Online
Posts: 10 745
Re: CHRISTIAN RONALDO.....
«
Reply #10 on:
Today
at 05:19:07 PM »
Logged
Minge
Online
Posts: 9 583
Superstar
Re: CHRISTIAN RONALDO.....
«
Reply #11 on:
Today
at 05:41:13 PM »
Not even close to Leos skill level , you fucking daft cunts
Logged
