LEON TROTSKY

Offline



Posts: 76 646



CROCKET OWNS QUEERSON THE CLOWN 🤡





Posts: 76 646CROCKET OWNS QUEERSON THE CLOWN 🤡 CHRISTIAN RONALDO..... « on: Today at 02:13:47 AM »





MESSI JUST DOESN'T CUT IT FOR THE ARGIES





I WATCHED THE SWEDEN V PORTUGAL GAME TONIGHT.......HE WAS CLASS.....100 AND 101 GOALS TONIGHT......GREAT BRACE.....





MESSI MY ARSE





START PLAYING LIKE A SUPERSTAR ON THE WORLD LEVEL FIRST LAD BETTER THAN MESSIMESSI JUST DOESN'T CUT IT FOR THE ARGIESI WATCHED THE SWEDEN V PORTUGAL GAME TONIGHT.......HE WAS CLASS.....100 AND 101 GOALS TONIGHT......GREAT BRACE.....MESSI MY ARSESTART PLAYING LIKE A SUPERSTAR ON THE WORLD LEVEL FIRST LAD Logged MISLEADING PEOPLE..... IS A CRIMINAL OFFENCE 🤡🤡🤡

BEERSON BACK FROM THE GRAVE



Offline



Posts: 1 994





REVOLUTIONS ARE ALWAY'S VERBOSE...Posts: 1 994 Re: CHRISTIAN RONALDO..... « Reply #1 on: Today at 02:24:15 AM »



AND BOY DID HE DO IT



COME TO DADDY!!!!!!!!!!!!



BEER ME LIDS I HAD A BAG OF SAND ON RONNY TO DO THE BIZ TONIGHT AND BACKED THE BRACEAND BOY DID HE DO ITCOME TO DADDY!!!!!!!!!!!!BEER ME LIDS Logged INSURRECTION IS LIKE AN ART, AND LIKE ALL ARTS IT HAS IT'S OWN LAWS....