September 08, 2020, 07:40:19 PM
Getting ready for a barney in Louisville Kentucky
Author
Topic: Getting ready for a barney in Louisville Kentucky (Read 70 times)
Pigeon droppings
Offline
Posts: 70
Getting ready for a barney in Louisville Kentucky
«
on:
Today
at 06:57:29 PM »
HUNDREDS of White militia...sick of BLM...all clad in black body armour....all armed to the teeth cos they have permits
VERSUS
HUNDREDS of Black militia.....supporting BLM.....all clad in black body armour...all armed to the teeth cos they have permits!
What a fucked up country!
Logged
El Capitan
Offline
Posts: 43 148
Re: Getting ready for a barney in Louisville Kentucky
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 06:59:11 PM »
Only one winner there
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
kippers
Online
Posts: 2 245
Re: Getting ready for a barney in Louisville Kentucky
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 07:10:39 PM »
The national guard ?
Logged
