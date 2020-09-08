Pigeon droppings

Getting ready for a barney in Louisville Kentucky « on: Today at 06:57:29 PM » HUNDREDS of White militia...sick of BLM...all clad in black body armour....all armed to the teeth cos they have permits



VERSUS



HUNDREDS of Black militia.....supporting BLM.....all clad in black body armour...all armed to the teeth cos they have permits!



What a fucked up country!



