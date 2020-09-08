Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
September 08, 2020
Author Topic: Getting ready for a barney in Louisville Kentucky  (Read 69 times)
« on: Today at 06:57:29 PM »
HUNDREDS of White militia...sick of BLM...all clad in black body armour....all armed to the teeth cos they have permits

VERSUS

HUNDREDS of Black militia.....supporting BLM.....all clad in black body armour...all armed to the teeth cos they have permits!

What a fucked up country!
« Reply #1 on: Today at 06:59:11 PM »
Only one winner there 
« Reply #2 on: Today at 07:10:39 PM »
The national guard ?
