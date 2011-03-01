Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
September 09, 2020, 02:24:56 PM
Author Topic: Just when you think Old Red Nose cant sink any lower.  (Read 548 times)
Bill Buxton
Posts: 4 555


« on: Yesterday at 06:00:10 PM »
He is telling everyone on Boreme what a upright fellow Coppinger is. What a deluded stupid bugger Red Nose is.
Logged
CLEM FANDANGO
Posts: 15 237



« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 06:05:39 PM »
Pol Pot once bought me an omelette - I won't have a bad word said about him - he's a lovely bloke.

 rava
Logged
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18/19/20
Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19/20/INFINITY
COB 2020 Battlenips: PEOPLE'S Champion
Atomic Dog
Posts: 139


Bow Wow Wow


« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 08:56:33 PM »
Quote from: Bill Buxton on Yesterday at 06:00:10 PM
He is telling everyone on Boreme what a upright fellow Coppinger is. What a deluded stupid bugger Red Nose is.

He really does define stupidity 🙄
Logged
Alberto Bongaloid
Posts: 615


« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 10:57:40 PM »
Fred West was a hard working patio layer
Logged
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Posts: 15 054



« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 11:34:43 PM »
Will anybody say what Coppinger has done, or is it just one of them?
Logged
Ben G
Mountain King
Posts: 3 997


« Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 11:48:51 PM »
Hes old school Labour in a place where theyve been allowed to get away with anything.

We had an MP who lived in Paris and the local Labour Party didnt give a toss.
Logged
Tory Cunt
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Posts: 15 054



« Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 11:56:06 PM »
Quote from: Ben G on Yesterday at 11:48:51 PM
Hes old school Labour in a place where theyve been allowed to get away with anything.

We had an MP who lived in Paris and the local Labour Party didnt give a toss.

Nothing there, then. Cameron and Osborne both had money in Paraguay and Reece Mogg basks in offshore zero tax. Anything illegal?

Ooo! Labour + police = bent as, obv.

Anyone else got any facts?
Logged
Ben G
Mountain King
Posts: 3 997


« Reply #7 on: Today at 12:01:25 AM »
But they actually resided in the constituency
.

Stuart Bell didnt live in the country.

I know a fair amount about local politics pre 2010 and we were certainly a rotten borough.

Gibbo was so incensed by Labour that he talked of standing independents to run against them.
At least thats what our former mayor told me in his office.
Logged
Tory Cunt
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Posts: 15 054



« Reply #8 on: Today at 12:06:21 AM »
Wait on, Ben, the suggestion about Coppinger is that hes a wrongn, but, us usual, its just actionable tittle tattle of Facebook tarts at the moment. Very odd, resigning as he did but lets see the case for the constant rumours
Logged
Ben G
Mountain King
Posts: 3 997


« Reply #9 on: Today at 12:10:46 AM »
Love you Bob.

Fancy a bum?
Logged
Tory Cunt
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
*****
Online Online

Posts: 15 054



View Profile
« Reply #10 on: Today at 12:31:41 AM »
Quote from: Ben G on Today at 12:10:46 AM
Love you Bob.

Fancy a bum?

Obv, but Im giving
Logged
TMG501
Posts: 193


It's What's In The Groove That Counts


« Reply #11 on: Today at 03:52:10 AM »
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on Yesterday at 11:56:06 PM
Quote from: Ben G on Yesterday at 11:48:51 PM
Hes old school Labour in a place where theyve been allowed to get away with anything.

We had an MP who lived in Paris and the local Labour Party didnt give a toss.

Nothing there, then. Cameron and Osborne both had money in Paraguay and Reece Mogg basks in offshore zero tax. Anything illegal?


Whataboutery at it's finest. Well done that man
Logged
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Posts: 15 054



« Reply #12 on: Today at 05:19:28 AM »
Still nout.
Logged
Wee_Willie
Posts: 9 337



« Reply #13 on: Today at 06:41:52 AM »
Westy is just a sycophant looking for commercially based helping hand and leg ups from any one in a position of power and influence, irrespective of their moral fibre - with power and influence. A complete hypocrite.

If Coppinger is found guilty Westy will just say nothing.
Logged
RedSteel
Posts: 9 781

UTB


« Reply #14 on: Today at 07:12:09 AM »
It doesn't state he's done anything, though it states he's been in charge while a number of scandals has happened within Cleveland police, and that he's being investigated himself. Doesn't look good for him  klins
Logged
Ural Quntz
Phew thats better
Posts: 7 442


Pack o cunts


« Reply #15 on: Today at 09:03:27 AM »
He is certainly incompetent....

Then there's Vera Baird...... klins
Logged
"football is an art form and I just want to sit next to the prettiest girl in the room" - Capio 2018
Westlane_rightwinger
Posts: 763


Fred West ruined my wife


« Reply #16 on: Today at 11:12:21 AM »
Terry made an omelette on Sir Stuart Bellend's head.

You have to crack an egg.
Logged
Johnny Thunder
Posts: 12 793


Shit Stirring Cunt.


« Reply #17 on: Today at 11:16:19 AM »
Quote from: Ural Quntz on Today at 09:03:27 AM
He is certainly incompetent....

Then there's Vera Baird...... klins


Horrible ginger twat.
Logged
Goldby is a fuckin flouncing cunt.
Bobupanddown
Posts: 4 025


« Reply #18 on: Today at 11:49:07 AM »
Quote from: TMG501 on Today at 03:52:10 AM
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on Yesterday at 11:56:06 PM
Quote from: Ben G on Yesterday at 11:48:51 PM
Hes old school Labour in a place where theyve been allowed to get away with anything.

We had an MP who lived in Paris and the local Labour Party didnt give a toss.

Nothing there, then. Cameron and Osborne both had money in Paraguay and Reece Mogg basks in offshore zero tax. Anything illegal?


Whataboutery at it's finest. Well done that man

Gaslighting
Whataboutary
Strawmen

All tools of the indoctrinated left.
Logged
Quote from: towz on March 27, 2020, 11:08:29 AM
There is nothing socialist about China
TerryCochranesSocks
Posts: 7 682


Pull your socks up Tel.


« Reply #19 on: Today at 11:49:50 AM »
Quote from: Westlane_rightwinger on Today at 11:12:21 AM
Terry made an omelette on Sir Stuart Bellend's head.

How dare you?
Logged
I fuckin' hate smart-arsed signatures
Ural Quntz
Phew thats better
Posts: 7 442


Pack o cunts


« Reply #20 on: Today at 12:19:04 PM »
Quote from: Johnny Thunder on Today at 11:16:19 AM
Quote from: Ural Quntz on Today at 09:03:27 AM
He is certainly incompetent....

Then there's Vera Baird...... klins


Horrible ginger twat.

Has she?

 
Logged
"football is an art form and I just want to sit next to the prettiest girl in the room" - Capio 2018
Don pepe
Posts: 744


« Reply #21 on: Today at 12:20:25 PM »
I thought coppinger had a well documented litany of grievances against him

Didnt houchen or preston campaign to have him removed?  Id assume theyd have good grounds to go public  with that level of no confidence

Wasnt there some issue regarding mobile Phones going missing with barry? Its hard to keep up with Cleveland polices failures
Logged
Johnny Thunder
Posts: 12 793


Shit Stirring Cunt.


« Reply #22 on: Today at 01:16:35 PM »
Quote from: Ural Quntz on Today at 12:19:04 PM
Quote from: Johnny Thunder on Today at 11:16:19 AM
Quote from: Ural Quntz on Today at 09:03:27 AM
He is certainly incompetent....

Then there's Vera Baird...... klins


Horrible ginger twat.

Has she?

 




 mcl
Logged
Goldby is a fuckin flouncing cunt.
Westlane_rightwinger
Posts: 763


Fred West ruined my wife


« Reply #23 on: Today at 02:00:22 PM »
Steampacket Tel, not you FarmerBastid Tel  :like:
Logged
