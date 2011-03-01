|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
TMG501
|
Hes old school Labour in a place where theyve been allowed to get away with anything.
We had an MP who lived in Paris and the local Labour Party didnt give a toss.
Nothing there, then. Cameron and Osborne both had money in Paraguay and Reece Mogg basks in offshore zero tax. Anything illegal?
Whataboutery at it's finest. Well done that man
|
|
|
|
Logged
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Bobupanddown
|
Hes old school Labour in a place where theyve been allowed to get away with anything.
We had an MP who lived in Paris and the local Labour Party didnt give a toss.
Nothing there, then. Cameron and Osborne both had money in Paraguay and Reece Mogg basks in offshore zero tax. Anything illegal?
Whataboutery at it's finest. Well done that man
Gaslighting
Whataboutary
Strawmen
All tools of the indoctrinated left.
|
|
|
|
Logged
|
|
|
|
Ural Quntz
|
He is certainly incompetent....
Then there's Vera Baird......
Horrible ginger twat.
Has she?
|
|
|
|
Logged
"football is an art form and I just want to sit next to the prettiest girl in the room" - Capio 2018
|
|
|