September 08, 2020, 09:20:41 PM
GET READY FOR THE PROMOTION PUSH...
Just when you think Old Red Nose cant sink any lower.
Author
Topic: Just when you think Old Red Nose cant sink any lower. (Read 145 times)
Bill Buxton
Posts: 4 554
Just when you think Old Red Nose cant sink any lower.
Today
at 06:00:10 PM »
He is telling everyone on Boreme what a upright fellow Coppinger is. What a deluded stupid bugger Red Nose is.
CLEM FANDANGO
Posts: 15 234
Re: Just when you think Old Red Nose cant sink any lower.
Today
at 06:05:39 PM »
Pol Pot once bought me an omelette - I won't have a bad word said about him - he's a lovely bloke.
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18/19/20
Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19/20/INFINITY
COB 2020 Battlenips: PEOPLE'S Champion
Atomic Dog
Posts: 139
Re: Just when you think Old Red Nose cant sink any lower.
Today
at 08:56:33 PM »
Quote from: Bill Buxton on
Today
at 06:00:10 PM
He is telling everyone on Boreme what a upright fellow Coppinger is. What a deluded stupid bugger Red Nose is.
He really does define stupidity 🙄
