September 08, 2020, 09:20:41 PM
News: GET READY FOR THE PROMOTION PUSH...

Just when you think Old Red Nose cant sink any lower.
Bill Buxton
« on: Today at 06:00:10 PM »
He is telling everyone on Boreme what a upright fellow Coppinger is. What a deluded stupid bugger Red Nose is.
CLEM FANDANGO
« Reply #1 on: Today at 06:05:39 PM »
Pol Pot once bought me an omelette - I won't have a bad word said about him - he's a lovely bloke.

 rava



Atomic Dog



« Reply #2 on: Today at 08:56:33 PM »
Quote from: Bill Buxton on Today at 06:00:10 PM
He is telling everyone on Boreme what a upright fellow Coppinger is. What a deluded stupid bugger Red Nose is.

He really does define stupidity 🙄
