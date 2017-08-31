sockets



Offline



Posts: 1 435





TRUMP 2020





M A G APosts: 1 435TRUMP 2020 Beasts « on: Yesterday at 05:50:11 PM »



Notice the "not age bit "









And this from the left as well



Read :



Bill would remove requirement for offenders to register as a sex offender after committing certain sex acts with minors within a 10-year age difference





Trumps lot fought against this but the left have the numbers and pushed it through dirty cunts



The bill, SB 145, applies in cases where the victim is between the ages of 14 and 17 and aims to lift an existing registration requirement for oral and anal sex. The state senate and assembly both voted to approve the bill on Tuesday despite Republican opposition in the Senate and bipartisan opposition in the assembly.





Wiener ( A lefty cunt ) continued: "Going on the sex-offender registry can ruin a young person's life, making it harder for them to find a job and housing. We need to put an end to this terrible discrimination."

Makes me fucking puke bloodNotice the "not age bit "And this from the left as wellRead : http://t.co/jsSg2zrmeK?amp=1 Bill would remove requirement for offenders to register as a sex offender after committing certain sex acts with minors within a 10-year age differenceTrumps lot fought against this but the left have the numbers and pushed it through dirty cuntsWiener ( A lefty cunt ) continued: "Going on the sex-offender registry can ruin a young person's life, making it harder for them to find a job and housing. We need to put an end to this terrible discrimination." Logged

El Capitan

Online



Posts: 43 151





Posts: 43 151 Re: Beasts « Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 05:57:07 PM » Fucks that graphic got to do with anything in the article?? Logged Rob Nichols ruined my life.

sockets



Offline



Posts: 1 435





TRUMP 2020





M A G APosts: 1 435TRUMP 2020 Re: Beasts « Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 05:58:50 PM » All relates to dirty cunts Logged

El Capitan

Online



Posts: 43 151





Posts: 43 151 Re: Beasts « Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 06:01:49 PM » Youve no idea, have you. Just saw it on your mental as fuck twitter feed and posted in on here without a single synapse being triggered Logged Rob Nichols ruined my life.

sockets



Offline



Posts: 1 435





TRUMP 2020





M A G APosts: 1 435TRUMP 2020 Re: Beasts « Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 06:03:22 PM »





Facts r facts the left wing are sick



sick sick sick sick sick You go play with your monty accountFacts r facts the left wing are sicksick sick sick sick sick Logged

El Capitan

Online



Posts: 43 151





Posts: 43 151 Re: Beasts « Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 06:23:06 PM » Beer me, two watt Logged Rob Nichols ruined my life.

CLEM FANDANGO

Offline



Posts: 15 237







Posts: 15 237 Re: Beasts « Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 06:47:20 PM »



I was disappointed to be honest.



I read that as "Breasts".I was disappointed to be honest. Logged Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18/19/20

Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19/20/INFINITY

COB 2020 Battlenips: PEOPLE'S Champion

nekder365

Offline



Posts: 2 173





Posts: 2 173 Re: Beasts « Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 07:51:30 PM » It means a 17 yr old "dating" a 16yr old is technically breaking the law but the 17yr old might have just turned 17 does that make the 17 yr old now a nonce?

Now a 21 yr old dating a 15/16 yr old is wrong so 10 year difference in age should be less imo..... Logged

Itchy_ring

Online



Posts: 1 731





Posts: 1 731 Re: Beasts « Reply #9 on: Yesterday at 08:29:42 PM » https://www.reuters.com/article/uk-factcheck-sb-145-does-not-legalize-pe-idUSKBN25V222



For those who can be bothered to read the facts rather than some shite on Facebook! For those who can be bothered to read the facts rather than some shite on Facebook! Logged

Oldfield

Offline



Posts: 946







Posts: 946 Re: Beasts « Reply #10 on: Today at 08:11:41 AM » Quote from: nekder365 on Yesterday at 07:51:30 PM It means a 17 yr old "dating" a 16yr old is technically breaking the law but the 17yr old might have just turned 17 does that make the 17 yr old now a nonce?

Now a 21 yr old dating a 15/16 yr old is wrong so 10 year difference in age should be less imo.....



It also covers potentially a 17 year old dating a 7 year old - within 10 years The key will be in the legal draftin so yes it does try to normalise/ legalise paedophilia. Its disgusting and shameful.



This Senator has form his the same guy who introduced a law decriminalise those who knowingly infect others with AIDS



The guy is an absolute disgrace and its no surprise to see Linthorpes Shaman and convict Bob trying to defend it. It also covers potentially a 17 year old dating a 7 year old - within 10 years The key will be in the legal draftin so yes it does try to normalise/ legalise paedophilia. Its disgusting and shameful.This Senator has form his the same guy who introduced a law decriminalise those who knowingly infect others with AIDSThe guy is an absolute disgrace and its no surprise to see Linthorpes Shaman and convict Bob trying to defend it. « Last Edit: Today at 08:13:25 AM by Oldfield » Logged

Itchy_ring

Online



Posts: 1 731





Posts: 1 731 Re: Beasts « Reply #11 on: Today at 08:42:53 AM » [quote author=Oldfield link=topic=146514.m



It also covers potentially a 17 year old dating a 7 year old - within 10 years



It clearly doesn't Logged