Author Topic: Beasts  (Read 258 times)
« on: Yesterday at 05:50:11 PM »
Makes me fucking puke blood  :unlike: :unlike: :unlike: :unlike:

Notice the "not age bit "
 



And this from the left as well  :unlike: :unlike: :unlike:

Read : http://t.co/jsSg2zrmeK?amp=1     

Bill would remove requirement for offenders to register as a sex offender after committing certain sex acts with minors within a 10-year age difference


Trumps lot fought against this but the left have the numbers and pushed it through dirty cunts

The bill, SB 145, applies in cases where the victim is between the ages of 14 and 17 and aims to lift an existing registration requirement for oral and anal sex. The state senate and assembly both voted to approve the bill on Tuesday despite Republican opposition in the Senate and bipartisan opposition in the assembly.


Wiener ( A lefty cunt ) continued: "Going on the sex-offender registry can ruin a young person's life, making it harder for them to find a job and housing. We need to put an end to this terrible discrimination."
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 05:57:07 PM »
Fucks that graphic got to do with anything in the article??
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 05:58:50 PM »
All relates to dirty cunts  :matty:
« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 06:01:49 PM »
Youve no idea, have you. Just saw it on your mental as fuck twitter feed and posted in on here without a single synapse being triggered  charles
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 06:03:22 PM »
You go play with your monty account  :matty:


Facts r facts the left wing are sick  :unlike: :unlike: :unlike:

sick sick sick sick sick 
« Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 06:23:06 PM »
Beer me, two watt  :beer: :beer:
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
« Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 06:47:20 PM »
I read that as "Breasts".

I was disappointed to be honest.

 oleary
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18/19/20
Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19/20/INFINITY
COB 2020 Battlenips: PEOPLE'S Champion
« Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 07:51:30 PM »
It means a 17 yr old "dating" a 16yr old is technically breaking the law but the 17yr old might have just turned 17 does that make the 17 yr old now a nonce?
Now a 21 yr old dating a 15/16 yr old is wrong so 10 year difference in age should be less imo.....
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
« Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 08:00:58 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on Yesterday at 05:57:07 PM
Fucks that graphic got to do with anything in the article??

Who made the graphic? Also, guaranteed, he didnt read the article. 100% nailed on.
Itchy_ring
« Reply #9 on: Yesterday at 08:29:42 PM »
https://www.reuters.com/article/uk-factcheck-sb-145-does-not-legalize-pe-idUSKBN25V222

For those who can be bothered to read the facts rather than some shite on Facebook!
Oldfield
*****
Online Online

Posts: 946



View Profile
« Reply #10 on: Today at 08:11:41 AM »
Quote from: nekder365 on Yesterday at 07:51:30 PM
It means a 17 yr old "dating" a 16yr old is technically breaking the law but the 17yr old might have just turned 17 does that make the 17 yr old now a nonce?
Now a 21 yr old dating a 15/16 yr old is wrong so 10 year difference in age should be less imo.....

It also covers potentially a 17 year old dating a 7 year old - within 10 years The key will be in the legal draftin so yes it does try to normalise/ legalise paedophilia. Its disgusting and shameful.

This Senator has form his the same guy who introduced a law decriminalise those who knowingly infect others with AIDS

The guy is an absolute disgrace and its no surprise to see Linthorpes Shaman  and convict Bob trying to defend it.
« Last Edit: Today at 08:13:25 AM by Oldfield » Logged
