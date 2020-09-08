sockets



Notice the "not age bit "









And this from the left as well



Read :



Bill would remove requirement for offenders to register as a sex offender after committing certain sex acts with minors within a 10-year age difference





Trumps lot fought against this but the left have the numbers and pushed it through dirty cunts



The bill, SB 145, applies in cases where the victim is between the ages of 14 and 17 and aims to lift an existing registration requirement for oral and anal sex. The state senate and assembly both voted to approve the bill on Tuesday despite Republican opposition in the Senate and bipartisan opposition in the assembly.





Wiener ( A lefty cunt ) continued: "Going on the sex-offender registry can ruin a young person's life, making it harder for them to find a job and housing. We need to put an end to this terrible discrimination."

