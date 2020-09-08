Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
September 08, 2020
Topic: Beasts
« on: Today at 05:50:11 PM »
Makes me fucking puke blood  :unlike: :unlike: :unlike: :unlike:

Notice the "not age bit "
 



And this from the left as well  :unlike: :unlike: :unlike:

Read : http://t.co/jsSg2zrmeK?amp=1     

Bill would remove requirement for offenders to register as a sex offender after committing certain sex acts with minors within a 10-year age difference


Trumps lot fought against this but the left have the numbers and pushed it through dirty cunts

The bill, SB 145, applies in cases where the victim is between the ages of 14 and 17 and aims to lift an existing registration requirement for oral and anal sex. The state senate and assembly both voted to approve the bill on Tuesday despite Republican opposition in the Senate and bipartisan opposition in the assembly.


Wiener ( A lefty cunt ) continued: "Going on the sex-offender registry can ruin a young person's life, making it harder for them to find a job and housing. We need to put an end to this terrible discrimination."
« Reply #1 on: Today at 05:57:07 PM »
Fucks that graphic got to do with anything in the article??
« Reply #2 on: Today at 05:58:50 PM »
All relates to dirty cunts  :matty:
