Gramsci

Online



Posts: 8 258







Posts: 8 258 Re: Cricket tonight- minus Jos Buttler « Reply #10 on: Yesterday at 09:40:48 PM » Quote from: Holgateoldskool on Yesterday at 09:32:34 PM 10 more England runs would have made it very interesting.......



They would have knocked anything off under 170 on that pitch, they had a sticky patch where they lost some quick wickets, but were never really under any pressure cos of England's poor score. 10 more runs and they just would have accelerated earlier. England were at least 25 runs shy of a par score there.

At least we won the series, but really the Aussies could have won that 3-0. Completely threw the first game away and could have done us in the second as well.

I must prefer the 50 over game than T20, should be a good series coming up.

International cricket with both red ball and white ball is much better than football [FACT] and so are the fans They would have knocked anything off under 170 on that pitch, they had a sticky patch where they lost some quick wickets, but were never really under any pressure cos of England's poor score. 10 more runs and they just would have accelerated earlier. England were at least 25 runs shy of a par score there.At least we won the series, but really the Aussies could have won that 3-0. Completely threw the first game away and could have done us in the second as well.I must prefer the 50 over game than T20, should be a good series coming up.International cricket with both red ball and white ball is much better than football [FACT] and so are the fans Logged