September 09, 2020
Cricket tonight- minus Jos Buttler
Holgateoldskool
Yesterday at 05:35:13 PM
Could be the leveller the Aussies need in the final T20 tonight. Starts at 6.00, come on England! Back to world number 1 if we win!!
Holgateoldskool
Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 05:36:51 PM
Aussies won the toss put us in. I always thought the Aussies were good tossers!
tunstall
Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 06:12:04 PM
 mick
Holgateoldskool
Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 06:48:13 PM
Need to pick up the scoring rate! Need a score for the bowlers to bowl at
Holgateoldskool
Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 07:45:58 PM
145-6 might be 10 or so runs short....
nekder365
Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 08:03:41 PM
My wife says she's leaving me due to my obsession with cricket.

I'll be honest, it's knocked me for six.........................
CLEM FANDANGO
Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 08:17:00 PM
Quote from: nekder365 on Yesterday at 08:03:41 PM
My wife says she's leaving me due to my obsession with cricket.

I'll be honest, it's knocked me for six.........................

 

Are you officially back from your latest flounce then NEKDER?

 :pd:
Gramsci
Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 08:40:38 PM
Quote from: Holgateoldskool on Yesterday at 07:45:58 PM
145-6 might be 10 or so runs short....

more like 50 short  oleary
Gramsci
Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 08:53:16 PM
a couple more quick wickets could make it interesting.
Holgateoldskool
Reply #9 on: Yesterday at 09:32:34 PM
10 more England runs would have made it very interesting.......
Gramsci
Reply #10 on: Yesterday at 09:40:48 PM
Quote from: Holgateoldskool on Yesterday at 09:32:34 PM
10 more England runs would have made it very interesting.......

They would have knocked anything off under 170 on that pitch, they had a sticky patch where they lost some quick wickets, but were never really under any pressure cos of England's poor score. 10 more runs and they just would have accelerated earlier. England were at least 25 runs shy of a par score there.
At least we won the series, but really the Aussies could have won that 3-0. Completely threw the first game away and could have done us in the second as well.
I must prefer the 50 over game than T20, should be a good series coming up.
International cricket with both red ball and white ball is much better than football [FACT] and so are the fans     :like:
nekder365
Reply #11 on: Today at 10:48:31 AM
Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on Yesterday at 08:17:00 PM
Quote from: nekder365 on Yesterday at 08:03:41 PM
My wife says she's leaving me due to my obsession with cricket.

I'll be honest, it's knocked me for six.........................

 

Are you officially back from your latest flounce then NEKDER?

 :pd:

Part flounce part family issues but i am being picky on what i comment on (thumbs up)..............
Gramsci
Reply #12 on: Today at 11:02:09 AM
Quote from: nekder365 on Today at 10:48:31 AM
Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on Yesterday at 08:17:00 PM
Quote from: nekder365 on Yesterday at 08:03:41 PM
My wife says she's leaving me due to my obsession with cricket.

I'll be honest, it's knocked me for six.........................

 

Are you officially back from your latest flounce then NEKDER?

 :pd:

Part flounce part family issues but i am being picky on what i comment on (thumbs up)..............

wise move Nek 
