September 08, 2020, 09:20:35 PM
GET READY FOR THE PROMOTION PUSH...
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Cricket tonight- minus Jos Buttler
Author
Topic: Cricket tonight- minus Jos Buttler (Read 93 times)
Holgateoldskool
Cricket tonight- minus Jos Buttler
Could be the leveller the Aussies need in the final T20 tonight. Starts at 6.00, come on England! Back to world number 1 if we win!!
Re: Cricket tonight- minus Jos Buttler
Aussies won the toss put us in. I always thought the Aussies were good tossers!
Re: Cricket tonight- minus Jos Buttler
Re: Cricket tonight- minus Jos Buttler
Need to pick up the scoring rate! Need a score for the bowlers to bowl at
Re: Cricket tonight- minus Jos Buttler
145-6 might be 10 or so runs short....
Re: Cricket tonight- minus Jos Buttler
My wife says she's leaving me due to my obsession with cricket.
I'll be honest, it's knocked me for six.........................
Re: Cricket tonight- minus Jos Buttler
My wife says she's leaving me due to my obsession with cricket.
I'll be honest, it's knocked me for six.........................
Are you officially back from your latest flounce then NEKDER?
Re: Cricket tonight- minus Jos Buttler
145-6 might be 10 or so runs short....
more like 50 short
Re: Cricket tonight- minus Jos Buttler
a couple more quick wickets could make it interesting.
