Author Topic: Cricket tonight- minus Jos Buttler  (Read 93 times)
Holgateoldskool
« on: Today at 05:35:13 PM »
Could be the leveller the Aussies need in the final T20 tonight. Starts at 6.00, come on England! Back to world number 1 if we win!!
Holgateoldskool
« Reply #1 on: Today at 05:36:51 PM »
Aussies won the toss put us in. I always thought the Aussies were good tossers!
tunstall
« Reply #2 on: Today at 06:12:04 PM »
 mick
Holgateoldskool
« Reply #3 on: Today at 06:48:13 PM »
Need to pick up the scoring rate! Need a score for the bowlers to bowl at
Holgateoldskool
« Reply #4 on: Today at 07:45:58 PM »
145-6 might be 10 or so runs short....
nekder365
« Reply #5 on: Today at 08:03:41 PM »
My wife says she's leaving me due to my obsession with cricket.

I'll be honest, it's knocked me for six.........................
CLEM FANDANGO
« Reply #6 on: Today at 08:17:00 PM »
Quote from: nekder365 on Today at 08:03:41 PM
My wife says she's leaving me due to my obsession with cricket.

I'll be honest, it's knocked me for six.........................

 

Are you officially back from your latest flounce then NEKDER?

 :pd:
Gramsci
« Reply #7 on: Today at 08:40:38 PM »
Quote from: Holgateoldskool on Today at 07:45:58 PM
145-6 might be 10 or so runs short....

more like 50 short  oleary
Gramsci
« Reply #8 on: Today at 08:53:16 PM »
a couple more quick wickets could make it interesting.
