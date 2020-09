LEON TROTSKY

Offline



Posts: 76 646



CROCKET OWNS QUEERSON THE CLOWN 🤡





Posts: 76 646CROCKET OWNS QUEERSON THE CLOWN 🤡 IN THE CROSS 👍🍻👍 « on: Yesterday at 03:56:33 PM » JUST HAD A PINT WITH WINKY 👍 IN WITH A FEW LADS I KNOW.... FITTEST I'VE EVER SEEN HIM.... MUST HAVE LOST A STONE SINCE THE LAST TIME I SEEN HIM.... HEARD ONE OF THE REGULARS SLATING HIM.... SAID GO TELL HIM TO HIS FACE INSTEAD OF BEHIND HIS BACK 👎



HATE ANY CUNT WITH NO BOTTLE MOUTHING OFF ABOUT PEOPLE 👎 Logged MISLEADING PEOPLE..... IS A CRIMINAL OFFENCE 🤡🤡🤡

Itchy_ring

Offline



Posts: 1 727





Posts: 1 727 Re: IN THE CROSS 👍🍻👍 « Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 04:45:23 PM » FITTEST I'VE EVER SEEN HIM.... MUST HAVE LOST A STONE SINCE THE LAST TIME I SEEN HIM



[/quote]



Probably stress given he's facing a long stretch Logged

LEON TROTSKY

Offline



Posts: 76 646



CROCKET OWNS QUEERSON THE CLOWN 🤡





Posts: 76 646CROCKET OWNS QUEERSON THE CLOWN 🤡 Re: IN THE CROSS 👍🍻👍 « Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 04:54:57 PM » Quote from: Itchy_ring on Yesterday at 04:45:23 PM FITTEST I'VE EVER SEEN HIM.... MUST HAVE LOST A STONE SINCE THE LAST TIME I SEEN HIM





Probably stress given he's facing a long stretch

[/quote]





HE AIN'T GOING NO WHERE LAD..... YOU HEARD OF GUILTY BY ASSOCIATION 👎 SPOKE TO HIM ABOUT IT TODAY.... A FEW DRUGGIES PHONE HIM UP SO AUTOMATICALLY THE PIGS THINK HE IS INVOLVED 👎



THEY GOT NOWT ON HIM.... IF YOUR MATE IS A PEADO AND PHONES YOU UP... DOES THAT MAKE YOU A PEADO ? Probably stress given he's facing a long stretch[/quote]HE AIN'T GOING NO WHERE LAD..... YOU HEARD OF GUILTY BY ASSOCIATION 👎 SPOKE TO HIM ABOUT IT TODAY.... A FEW DRUGGIES PHONE HIM UP SO AUTOMATICALLY THE PIGS THINK HE IS INVOLVED 👎THEY GOT NOWT ON HIM.... IF YOUR MATE IS A PEADO AND PHONES YOU UP... DOES THAT MAKE YOU A PEADO ? Logged MISLEADING PEOPLE..... IS A CRIMINAL OFFENCE 🤡🤡🤡

RIK MAYALL

Offline



Posts: 12 202





Once in every lifetime





Posts: 12 202Once in every lifetime Re: IN THE CROSS 👍🍻👍 « Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 05:20:15 PM » Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Yesterday at 04:54:57 PM Quote from: Itchy_ring on Yesterday at 04:45:23 PM FITTEST I'VE EVER SEEN HIM.... MUST HAVE LOST A STONE SINCE THE LAST TIME I SEEN HIM





Probably stress given he's facing a long stretch

Probably stress given he's facing a long stretch



HE AIN'T GOING NO WHERE LAD..... YOU HEARD OF GUILTY BY ASSOCIATION 👎 SPOKE TO HIM ABOUT IT TODAY.... A FEW DRUGGIES PHONE HIM UP SO AUTOMATICALLY THE PIGS THINK HE IS INVOLVED 👎



THEY GOT NOWT ON HIM.... IF YOUR MATE IS A PEADO AND PHONES YOU UP... DOES THAT MAKE YOU A PEADO ?

[/quote]



I wouldn't believe what you heard. HE AIN'T GOING NO WHERE LAD..... YOU HEARD OF GUILTY BY ASSOCIATION 👎 SPOKE TO HIM ABOUT IT TODAY.... A FEW DRUGGIES PHONE HIM UP SO AUTOMATICALLY THE PIGS THINK HE IS INVOLVED 👎THEY GOT NOWT ON HIM.... IF YOUR MATE IS A PEADO AND PHONES YOU UP... DOES THAT MAKE YOU A PEADO ?[/quote]I wouldn't believe what you heard. Logged FUCK OFF DAFT CUNT

LEON TROTSKY

Offline



Posts: 76 646



CROCKET OWNS QUEERSON THE CLOWN 🤡





Posts: 76 646CROCKET OWNS QUEERSON THE CLOWN 🤡 Re: IN THE CROSS 👍🍻👍 « Reply #9 on: Yesterday at 05:25:10 PM » Quote from: RIK MAYALL on Yesterday at 05:20:15 PM Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Yesterday at 04:54:57 PM Quote from: Itchy_ring on Yesterday at 04:45:23 PM FITTEST I'VE EVER SEEN HIM.... MUST HAVE LOST A STONE SINCE THE LAST TIME I SEEN HIM





Probably stress given he's facing a long stretch

Probably stress given he's facing a long stretch



HE AIN'T GOING NO WHERE LAD..... YOU HEARD OF GUILTY BY ASSOCIATION 👎 SPOKE TO HIM ABOUT IT TODAY.... A FEW DRUGGIES PHONE HIM UP SO AUTOMATICALLY THE PIGS THINK HE IS INVOLVED 👎



THEY GOT NOWT ON HIM.... IF YOUR MATE IS A PEADO AND PHONES YOU UP... DOES THAT MAKE YOU A PEADO ?

HE AIN'T GOING NO WHERE LAD..... YOU HEARD OF GUILTY BY ASSOCIATION 👎 SPOKE TO HIM ABOUT IT TODAY.... A FEW DRUGGIES PHONE HIM UP SO AUTOMATICALLY THE PIGS THINK HE IS INVOLVED 👎THEY GOT NOWT ON HIM.... IF YOUR MATE IS A PEADO AND PHONES YOU UP... DOES THAT MAKE YOU A PEADO ?

I wouldn't believe what you heard.

[/quote]





HIS BARRISTER IS ON TOP OF THE CASE.... COZ YER MATES WITH A FEW BLOKES AND WOMEN ARE UNDER SCRUTINY BY THE DRUG POLICE DOES NOT MEAN YOU ARE PEDDLING TOO.....HE ACTUALLY TOLD ME HIS CASE WILL BE THROWN OUT AND HE WILL WALK 👍 I wouldn't believe what you heard.[/quote]HIS BARRISTER IS ON TOP OF THE CASE.... COZ YER MATES WITH A FEW BLOKES AND WOMEN ARE UNDER SCRUTINY BY THE DRUG POLICE DOES NOT MEAN YOU ARE PEDDLING TOO.....HE ACTUALLY TOLD ME HIS CASE WILL BE THROWN OUT AND HE WILL WALK 👍 Logged MISLEADING PEOPLE..... IS A CRIMINAL OFFENCE 🤡🤡🤡

BEERSON BACK FROM THE GRAVE



Offline



Posts: 1 994





REVOLUTIONS ARE ALWAY'S VERBOSE...Posts: 1 994 Re: IN THE CROSS 👍🍻👍 « Reply #14 on: Yesterday at 05:56:58 PM » Quote from: El Capitan on Yesterday at 05:55:16 PM

Has there ever been a wobblier wobble gob than our Lids

HE'S NEVER WENT WINKY IN HIS LIFE JUST CUTS PICS OUT OF HIM IN THE GAZETTE, MAKES A PUPPET OF HIM AND GIVES HIM A COCKNEY VOICE



BEER ME BOYZZZ HE'S NEVER WENT WINKY IN HIS LIFE JUST CUTS PICS OUT OF HIM IN THE GAZETTE, MAKES A PUPPET OF HIM AND GIVES HIM A COCKNEY VOICEBEER ME BOYZZZ Logged INSURRECTION IS LIKE AN ART, AND LIKE ALL ARTS IT HAS IT'S OWN LAWS....

RiversideRifle

Offline



Posts: 704





Posts: 704 Re: IN THE CROSS 👍🍻👍 « Reply #16 on: Yesterday at 06:54:45 PM »





I'll have to have a word In my muckeroos shell Made himself look daft hereI'll have to have a word In my muckeroos shell Logged

El Capitan

Offline



Posts: 43 149





Posts: 43 149 Re: IN THE CROSS 👍🍻👍 « Reply #18 on: Yesterday at 06:57:23 PM » Quote from: RiversideRifle on Yesterday at 06:54:45 PM





I'll have to have a word In my muckeroos shell

Made himself look daft hereI'll have to have a word In my muckeroos shell



He’s lucky to have you looking after him me owld fruit.











Winky is not someone who’s upcoming trial I would want to be jeopardising He’s lucky to have you looking after him me owld fruit.Winky is not someone who’s upcoming trial I would want to be jeopardising Logged Rob Nichols ruined my life.

CLEM FANDANGO

Offline



Posts: 15 237







Posts: 15 237 Re: IN THE CROSS 👍🍻👍 « Reply #19 on: Yesterday at 08:15:12 PM » I once knew a nice chap called Winky.



At least that's what I think he was called.



He was little hard to hear will his mouth full.



Lovely bloke.



Logged Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18/19/20

Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19/20/INFINITY

COB 2020 Battlenips: PEOPLE'S Champion

El Capitan

Offline



Posts: 43 149





Posts: 43 149 Re: IN THE CROSS 👍🍻👍 « Reply #24 on: Yesterday at 09:17:29 PM »







Some quality granite talk right there Some quality granite talk right there Logged Rob Nichols ruined my life.

BEERSON BACK FROM THE GRAVE



Offline



Posts: 1 994





REVOLUTIONS ARE ALWAY'S VERBOSE...Posts: 1 994 Re: IN THE CROSS 👍🍻👍 « Reply #26 on: Yesterday at 09:25:23 PM »





DISSENSION IN THE RANKS OR CAN THEY PUT IT BEHIND EM WITH A BIG OL' TUB OF COOKIE DOUGH BEN AND JERRYS ?



FIND OUT THIS WEEK ON C.O.B'S TOP COMEDY ... SISTERS



BEER ME BOYZZZZ ROOSTER AND BOGGS HAVE BEEN AT EACH OTHERS THROATS A COUPLE OF TIMES LATELYDISSENSION IN THE RANKS OR CAN THEY PUT IT BEHIND EM WITH A BIG OL' TUB OF COOKIE DOUGH BEN AND JERRYS ?FIND OUT THIS WEEK ON C.O.B'S TOP COMEDY ...BEER ME BOYZZZZ Logged INSURRECTION IS LIKE AN ART, AND LIKE ALL ARTS IT HAS IT'S OWN LAWS....