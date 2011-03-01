Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
September 08, 2020, 04:15:22 PM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: GET READY FOR THE PROMOTION PUSH...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: Bounceback Loan  (Read 131 times)
maggiethatcherrulesok
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 418


WLM


View Profile
« on: Today at 02:25:50 PM »
Just applied for one of them bounceback loans?

Anyone else done it??

Got to be a catch right??
Logged
WLM
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 15 044



View Profile
« Reply #1 on: Today at 02:32:04 PM »
 klins klins klins

There may be trouble aheaaaaaaad
Logged
LEON TROTSKY
*****
Online Online

Posts: 76 638

CROCKET OWNS QUEERSON THE CLOWN 🤡


View Profile
« Reply #2 on: Today at 02:33:43 PM »
Quote from: maggiethatcherrulesok on Today at 02:25:50 PM
Just applied for one of them bounceback loans?

Anyone else done it??

Got to be a catch right??



I WILL BOUNCEYERBACK OFF ANY WALL FOR FREE  👍😂😂😂👍

DON'T DO IT 👎😂😂😂👎
Logged
MISLEADING PEOPLE..... IS A CRIMINAL OFFENCE  🤡🤡🤡
Minge
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 9 564

Superstar


View Profile
« Reply #3 on: Today at 02:38:59 PM »
Know a few who's had 50k twice , from business that don't exist .
Logged
Itchy_ring
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 1 724


View Profile
« Reply #4 on: Today at 02:39:04 PM »
I've got one from Barclays safely stashed in case the shit hits the fan, if it doesn't I'll pay it back before getting hit with any costs  :like:
« Last Edit: Today at 02:40:37 PM by Itchy_ring » Logged
maggiethatcherrulesok
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 418


WLM


View Profile
« Reply #5 on: Today at 02:49:35 PM »
What you mean Bob?

Im legitimately eligible, of course
Logged
WLM
kippers
*****
Online Online

Posts: 2 242


View Profile
« Reply #6 on: Today at 03:45:27 PM »
2.5%.

Whats not to like.
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 