September 08, 2020, 04:15:22 PM
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Bounceback Loan
Topic: Bounceback Loan (Read 131 times)
maggiethatcherrulesok
Posts: 418
Bounceback Loan
Today
at 02:25:50 PM »
Just applied for one of them bounceback loans?
Anyone else done it??
Got to be a catch right??
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Posts: 15 044
Re: Bounceback Loan
Today
at 02:32:04 PM »
There may be trouble aheaaaaaaad
LEON TROTSKY
Posts: 76 638
CROCKET OWNS QUEERSON THE CLOWN 🤡
Re: Bounceback Loan
Today
at 02:33:43 PM »
Quote from: maggiethatcherrulesok on
Today
at 02:25:50 PM
Just applied for one of them bounceback loans?
Anyone else done it??
Got to be a catch right??
I WILL BOUNCEYERBACK OFF ANY WALL FOR FREE 👍😂😂😂👍
DON'T DO IT 👎😂😂😂👎
Minge
Posts: 9 564
Superstar
Re: Bounceback Loan
Today
at 02:38:59 PM »
Know a few who's had 50k twice , from business that don't exist .
Itchy_ring
Posts: 1 724
Re: Bounceback Loan
Today
at 02:39:04 PM »
I've got one from Barclays safely stashed in case the shit hits the fan, if it doesn't I'll pay it back before getting hit with any costs
maggiethatcherrulesok
Posts: 418
Re: Bounceback Loan
Today
at 02:49:35 PM »
What you mean Bob?
Im legitimately eligible, of course
kippers
Posts: 2 242
Re: Bounceback Loan
Today
at 03:45:27 PM »
2.5%.
Whats not to like.
