NURSING HOMES IN TEESSIDE HAVE ALREADY BEEN INFORMED 👍 BEST GO OUT AND HAVE A COUPLE OF GALLON THEN 👍🍻🍻🍻🍻🍻🍻🍻🍻🍻🍻🍻🍻🍻👍

I see the BBC ramping up its fear porn and ignoring the facts about the testing.I don't believe there isn't someone pulling the strings on this now.Anti lockdown/mask protests around the world and little to no coverage (compared to the BLM nonsense anyway).

Fucking hopeless fear peddling shithouses running the country with their all too happy to help press lackies pushing the same old shite about not killing your granny.Next to no one in hospital but lets fuck up everyone's lives a bit more