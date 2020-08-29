Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
September 08, 2020, 02:26:10 PM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: GET READY FOR THE PROMOTION PUSH...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: LOCKDOWN IS ON THE WAY 👍  (Read 120 times)
LEON TROTSKY
*****
Online Online

Posts: 76 631

CROCKET OWNS QUEERSON THE CLOWN 🤡


View Profile
« on: Today at 01:07:20 PM »
NURSING HOMES IN TEESSIDE HAVE ALREADY BEEN INFORMED 👍

BEST GO OUT AND HAVE A COUPLE OF GALLON THEN  👍🍻🍻🍻🍻🍻🍻🍻🍻🍻🍻🍻🍻🍻👍
Logged
MISLEADING PEOPLE..... IS A CRIMINAL OFFENCE  🤡🤡🤡
Bobupanddown
*****
Online Online

Posts: 4 008


View Profile
« Reply #1 on: Today at 01:48:07 PM »
I see the BBC ramping up its fear porn and ignoring the facts about the testing.

https://www.rt.com/op-ed/499816-positive-covid-virus-contagious/

https://www.nytimes.com/2020/08/29/health/coronavirus-testing.html

I don't believe there isn't someone pulling the strings on this now.
Anti lockdown/mask protests around the world and little to no coverage (compared to the BLM nonsense anyway).

Logged
Quote from: towz on March 27, 2020, 11:08:29 AM
There is nothing socialist about China
Itchy_ring
*****
Online Online

Posts: 1 723


View Profile
« Reply #2 on: Today at 02:08:30 PM »
Fucking hopeless fear peddling shithouses running the country with their all too happy to help press lackies pushing the same old shite about not killing your granny.

Next to no one in hospital but lets fuck up everyone's lives a bit more 
Logged
LEON TROTSKY
*****
Online Online

Posts: 76 631

CROCKET OWNS QUEERSON THE CLOWN 🤡


View Profile
« Reply #3 on: Today at 02:18:21 PM »
GET YER BEERS IN NOW  🍻🍻🍻🍻🍻🍻🍻🍻😂😂😂😂😂

https://www.mirror.co.uk/news/politics/breaking-bolton-pubs-restaurants-ordered-22648302?utm_source=facebook.com&utm_medium=social&utm_campaign=mirror_main
Logged
MISLEADING PEOPLE..... IS A CRIMINAL OFFENCE  🤡🤡🤡
Bobupanddown
*****
Online Online

Posts: 4 008


View Profile
« Reply #4 on: Today at 02:21:54 PM »
Quote from: Itchy_ring on Today at 02:08:30 PM
Fucking hopeless fear peddling shithouses running the country with their all too happy to help press lackies pushing the same old shite about not killing your granny.

Next to no one in hospital but lets fuck up everyone's lives a bit more 

You know how many UK deaths went on the Corona numbers yesterday? 2.

Not died of it, not died from it. But had Corona written somewhere on their death certificate after they died.

Hence the pivot to the tests they know massively inflate the risks/positive test count.
Remember a goat, a papaya and a woman who had been dead 6 months all tested positive.


Logged
Quote from: towz on March 27, 2020, 11:08:29 AM
There is nothing socialist about China
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 