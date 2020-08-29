Fucking hopeless fear peddling shithouses running the country with their all too happy to help press lackies pushing the same old shite about not killing your granny.
Next to no one in hospital but lets fuck up everyone's lives a bit more
You know how many UK deaths went on the Corona numbers yesterday? 2.
Not died of it, not died from it. But had Corona written somewhere on their death certificate after they died.
Hence the pivot to the tests they know massively inflate the risks/positive test count.
Remember a goat, a papaya and a woman who had been dead 6 months all tested positive.